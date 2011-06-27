  1. Home
Used 2005 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

Owned for 3 years

mountainlifer, 01/28/2013
33 of 35 people found this review helpful

I'm not someone who bought this truck a month ago and is about to gush about it's reliability (what's with those reviewers anyway?) Purchased this truck 3.5 years ago, have put 50k KM mountain town driving on it. Only issue I've run in to is warping brake rotors, easily solved with HD brakes. The paint is nothing to phone home about, but definitely not sub par. Hauls a sled like it's not even there and shreds the highway between Whis and Van as fast as you'd ever want to. Expected a lot, and it has exceeded my expectations. Design/Layout are my favorite as well. 6'6" box is awesome, but cab is still very spacious and overall truck is very nimble. America still makes a great truck.

stay away

Jim, 08/16/2015
4dr King Cab LE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
19 of 22 people found this review helpful

I Bought this new, thinking it would be more releiable than american made trucks. I've owned dodge tucks and had some problems after 100k miles but my titan had problems from the start. the wrong size brake discs lead to break job at 8k and again at 15k. I'm now now lucky to get 28k between brake jobs. I had problems shifting out of 4-wheel drive, not that I drive off road but simple winter storms or driving acrooss a wet back yard . THe clutch fan for the A/C caught fire in a school parking lot while at idle waiting for kids to get out of school after 18 months old. the truck sat at dealer for 2 1/2 weeks before they even started fixing it saying they never seen this problem before (2 years later had recall). The AC continues to have to be recharged. There is clicking when you switch from defrost to AC, so approx 5 hours of labor to take dash apart to fix. Check engine light came on (catalytic converter needs to be replaced- there are 4 in a Titan). Another $2600-3800. I may have bought a lemon, but I would recommend against buying this truck, new or used. pros -great looking, comfortable truck ,rides nice ,good sound system, with enough power cons -alot of maintenance problems, goes though front brakes often, small bed size

Love my Titan!!!!

gumby1995, 01/02/2011
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is my 4th Nissan, first 1/2 ton truck. 2005 model, 117,000 miles. Easy to drive, great acceleration, very comfortable, has held up well on interior and exterior. Have had left rear differential start leaking - caught it before it turned into major problem. Tow hitch plug was faulty - losing contact-brake lights weren't working on trailer. Inexpensive fix. Have tow package - tow 2 horse aluminum trailer with ease (after installing larger transmission cooler). Engine was getting a little hot on steep inclines (hauling 2 horses and alot of gear) with factory one.

Differential Problems

Tim, 10/12/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The ability of the 2005 Nissan Titan to tow was what caused me to purchase the vehcile. The 5 speed transmission does an excellent job of towing a 4,800 lbs boat. However, at 75,000 the rear differential developed a noise, which required its total replacement. It wasn't a failure of one or two parts, but a complete failure where an entirely new differential was put in. The rear end appears to be undersized as I changed the fluid every 20,000 to 24,000 miles which exceeds the maintenance requirement. The dealer has replaced 2 or 3 others all around 60,000. I talked with the dealer and Nissan who said it was out of warranty so tough luck. This truck can't be counted on to hold up!!!

great truck, lots of bed space!

hiplainsdrftr, 06/20/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned 5 other pickups, titan is my favorite. I have owned for 14 months it had 42k when bought and now has 56k.I average 15.5 mpg.on a recent trip from SC to NJ i averaged 18.5. Great amount of room in the bed and i can fit my daughter w her car seat and 2 other adults in the cab. Handles great for a big truck, i traded a g35 in for it so i didnt know what to expect handling wise. my wife drives a qx56 w the same engine and it feels slow compared to my titan. Definitely reccomend a titan to anyone looking for a pickup truck.

