Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Consumer Reviews
You won't regret buying a Titan XD
I purchased my Titan XD in January of 2018. I have the 4X4 SL Crew Cab with the 5.6 gas V8. The truck has been great. It rides as smoothly as any family sedan and it quiet and comfortable inside. My old Titan had 180,000 miles when I traded it in, and was an incredible truck, so I have high expectations for the new model I bought. So far, it has exceeded my expectations. It gets good mileage for a truck its size and tows my 7,000 pound RV with no issue. The truck doesn't even sound like its working when pulling it. The whole truck feels sturdy and well put together. The doors have a solid "thunk" when closed and the materials are high quality inside. People are amazed at how nice the inside is. The only complaints I have is the infotainment screen is on the small side and the gas tank could be bigger. I get around 16 to 17 MPG in the city and around 20 to 22 on the highway with the gas V8. I am very happy with my purchase. It is also nice to drive something that looks so cool and isn't the same truck that is on every street corner and traffic light. It definitely draws attention.
John's 2018 Titan Platinum Reserve 4x4 Turbo-diese
I really like the truck. I wanted a half ton truck that could pull a heavy load. I reviewed Ram 1500 diesel, Ford F-150 diesel, Colorado diesel, Canyon diesel and Gmc 1500 and Chevrolet 1500 5.3 gas and 6.2 gas. i also wanted a truck that had all the amenities, and one that was easy to get in and out of. l looked at all the above truck towing capabilities, and this truck was the best, at approximately 12,300 #'s. it has all the options on it, platinum reserve, 4x4, rear step, cargo boxes inside the bed, utility track system in bed, halogen driving lights up front, and it also has the factory DVD players in back of headrest of driver and passenger seats. the truck has a 3.91 rear end and I was concerned about the mileage, when not towing. I do not drive fast, about 62MPH. At that rate of speed on a straight away I am getting between 21.4 and 24 mpg. when I pushed the truck to 70mph, my mileage dropped to 19.2 to 21.4. I am adding a K&N 100,000 mile air filter that will not void the factory warranty and I am adding a Undercover Flex Trifold tonneau cover to the truck. very pleased with the truck, has great storage in bed, comes with gooseneck ball and safety chain connectors. it also has great storage inside the cab, and under the rear seats with fold out racks for additional storage and lockable under seat rear storage. Birdseye navigation system, front and rear and side. The only thing I think Nissan could make an improvement on the placement of seat belts, They are a little hard to get too. other than that the truck is perfect.
Just buy one!
Best value on the perfect truck for the average truck user. Hauls 27’ travel trailer like a dream and comfortable ride and driving without a load as well. I researched forever before pulling the trigger on purchasing. Love the truck and the warranty which I haven’t needed, but peace of mind is nice to have.
Great Truck
Buy the gas version, don't buy the diesel! I purchased the gas V8 in 2017 and I could not be happier with it. Excellent acceleration and power. Nissan reliability. This is my 4th Nissan truck over 25 years and they have all been great. The diesel however is plagued with problems. Nissan is still too new to diesel and the extra $5000 is not worth it. GET THE GAS VERSION!!! You won't regret it. It tows 11,000 pounds versus the diesel 12,000, but has much faster acceleration, is more reliable, and has a higher payload capacity. With the diesel you lose more than you gain in towing capacity.
Best work truck
I bought a 2017 XD S single cab gas engine truck as a retirement gift to myself. I could've bought the high end Titan but I wanted a solid work truck to tow and carry light to moderate loads. I couldn't be happier with my choice. Plenty of power and very comfortable for a large truck. I looked at all makes and models and found exactly what I wanted and needed with this Titan XD S. Priced much lower than comparable Ford, Chevy, Dodge and Toyota and the warranty is the best in the business. No regrets. If you're in the market for a truck you should look at Nissan.
