Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD for Sale Near Me

- 44,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,900
Texan GMC Buick - Humble / Texas
Recent Arrival!Texan GMC Buick is pumped up to offer this beautiful 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV. 4WD Magnetic BlackService Loaners...Free WiFi.....Business Center....Roadside Assistance...All Included!! Our Mission: To be the most esteemed automotive group in the eyes of our employees, customers, and partners. Our Promise: We listen and provide a trusted, easy, and enjoyable experience. Our Philosophy: We create lifetime customers. Advertised Prices do not include any dealer installed options and advertised prices exclude leases.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F4XJN516633
Stock: G7257B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 18,049 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,995
Toyota of Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F4XJN505689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,944
Helfman Ford - Stafford / Texas
This Pearl White 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X might be just the crew cab 4x4 for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $42,944. Get lower maintenance and lower emissions with this diesel vehicle. Exhibiting a sleek white exterior and a black leather interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Contact Information: Helfman Ford, 12220 Southwest Freeway, Stafford, TX, 77477, Phone: 2812403673, E-mail: jsmith@helfmanford.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F41JN527097
Stock: N527097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 28,974 miles
$42,789$2,381 Below Market
Orr GM Superstore - Searcy / Arkansas
White 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F4XJN526157
Stock: G526157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 25,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,988
DeMontrond Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
**TITAN 4X4 DIESEL**NEW LOCATION IN SPRING' Please call internet sales Gilbert, Mike, Betto, Roc or Tank @281-670-6100 to check out this vehicle or to test drive. **NEW LOCATION IN SPRING** Please call @281-670-6100 or come see our new Showroom @17925 I-45 Houston Tx 77090 to check out this vehicle or to test drive. This vehicle qualifies for our Warranty Forever at no additional cost to you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F45JN521898
Stock: SG10050A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 21,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$31,999$1,363 Below Market
Goode Motor Ford - Burley / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F31JN528575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,478
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F4XJN515465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,626 miles
$44,990$929 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This vehicle includes the following Options: ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Chairs, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Bolsters, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Painted Dark Finish Alloy.We offer market based pricing. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy ours! Open 7 days per week, shop 24 hours per day online at www.eastcharlottenissan.com All Prices include $1000 Trade-in Assist, and $1000 Finance Assist.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F43JN536447
Stock: P5540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 7,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,700$325 Below Market
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
New Arrival Titan XD SL 4x4 In the wrapper like new !!! More photos coming soon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F47JN523244
Stock: DT1301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 55,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,000$4,564 Below Market
Waynesboro Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waynesboro / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Brilliant Silver 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 6 Speaker System, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/5" Color Display, Remote keyless entry, Siri Eyes Free, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.**THIS VEHICLE IS GOOD TO GO!!!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F42JN547343
Stock: 19429A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 17,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,998$1,698 Below Market
Motorcars of Nashville - Mount Juliet / Tennessee
4-Way Power Assist Seat, Auto-Dimming Outside Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Engine Remote Start Function, Heated Driver & Passenger Front Seats, Heated Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Seat Trim with Contrast Stitching, Memory Driver Seat with Auto Entry/Exit Feature, NissanConnect Services, PRO-4X Convenience Package, Universal Garage Door Opener.CARFAX One-Owner.2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4D Crew Cab 4WD 5.0L V8 6-Speed Automatic Brilliant SilverPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - COVID-19: Shop our inventory online and we can arrange for a NO-CONTACT Delivery at your location! All prices include a $250.00 discount coupon for financing with our preferred lenders. OFFER VALID THROUGH 8.7.2020. THIS UNIT MUST GO!***IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY CREDIT SITUATION*****FULL HD VIDEO AVAILABLE*****RISK FREE 5-DAY/250 MI RETURN*****2YEAR/100K MI WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED UNITS*****$149.00 DELIVERY WITHIN 250MI RADIUS***NEW LOWER PRICE *PRICE MATCH GUARANTEE***TRUE PRICE***NO HIDDEN FEES***Bad/Repo or No Credit? We Can Help!!! LOW-INTEREST FINANCING UP TO 84 MONTH AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.****FREE CARFAX ON ALL UNITS***TO BETTER SERVE YOU: PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE ANY VEHICLE. 3RD PARTY INSPECTION WELCOME!!! WE ARE A WHOLESALE DEALERSHIP AND MOST CARS PRICED BELOW KBB PRIVATE PARTY VALUE! Over 150 used cars, trucks, SUVs, and vans for sale. Price does not include tag, tax, license fee. Please visit us at www.motorcarsofnashville.com Hours of Operation Monday - Saturday 9.00am-6.00pm Phone# 615-773-9200 ***Restrictions apply see dealer for details. - Contact Odil Ostonakulov at 615-773-9200 or odil@motorcarsofnashville.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F40JN536891
Stock: 536891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2019
- 7,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,989$2,528 Below Market
Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $37,989 * * Check out this 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV * * 2018 ** Nissan * * Titan XD * This Gun Metallic 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV might be just the crew cab 4x4 for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Save time and money at the pump with this diesel-fueled vehicle. Drivers love the classic gray exterior with a black interior. Call today to test it out! We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F43JN550297
Stock: 6935NL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 18,764 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$36,930
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Contingent upon dealer acceptance of terms. Terms may vary. Certification and additional reconditioning fees may apply.3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front Split Bench Seat (40/20/40), Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/5 Color Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Silver Styled Steel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F35JN525151
Stock: P2404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 12,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,488
Davis Acura - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
**ORIGINAL MSRP ON THIS AMAZING TRUCK IS $61265**, **CUMMINS V8 TURBO DIESEL!!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, *#PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION#*, ***4x4 - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!***, ***FACTORY APPLIED SPRAY-ON BED LINER***,, ***V8 POWER! - YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO DRIVE A V6 AFTER THIS!***, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bluetooth, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Exhaust Finisher, Chrome Grille, Chrome Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Seats, LED Fog Lights w/Bright Chrome Bezel, Metallic Kick Plates, Navigation System, Power Package, Power passenger seat, Remote Start, Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers, Split folding rear seat, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Chrome. This vehicle is located at Davis Acura in Langhorne PA. Great Financing and extended service contracts available!! Davis Certified. 90 Day/3000 Mile Powertrain Warranty included or Balance of Factory Warranty. Free Vehicle History Report included. Easy 10 Minute Credit Approvals. Please contact dealer to verify price, options and other vehicle details.Feel the Davis Difference - You will receive Unlimited FREE Hand car washes, whether or not your vehicle is in for service and FREE PA State Inspection! Prices based on dealer financing. . Pricing assumes $1,695 Cash or Trade. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.All advertised prices do not include dealer installed options, dealer addendum, government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F45JN546154
Stock: 12052P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV4,679 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,595
East Valley Nissan - Mesa / Arizona
Titan XD SV, 5.6L V8, 4WD, Magnetic Black. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV SV 4WD 7-Speed Automatic * Internet pricing is good for retail transactions only and is only available for prime lender financing (620 + FICO score) through Used Cars. Financing not obtained through nissan, non-prime and cash transactions will result in an increase in price of $1000.00. All prices plus tax, title, license and doc fee. Any and all transactions must in Maricopa County in Arizona. Second key, floor mats and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. * Here detailed price does not include any taxes, fees or other charges. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer, specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Consult your dealer for actual price and complete details. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. * Images, prices, and options shown, including vehicle color, trim, options, pricing and other specifications are subject to availability, current pricing and credit worthiness. * In transit means that vehicles have been built, but have not yet arrived at your dealer. Images shown may not necessarily represent identical vehicles in transit to your dealership. See your dealer for actual price, payments and complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1C37JN503393
Stock: P2461
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 25,877 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,638$1,351 Below Market
Clermont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Clermont / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV SV Gun MetallicTO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!Here at Napleton Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge/RAM in Clermont, we care about you and want to do all we can to earn your business. Stop by anytime at 15859 State Road 50, Clermont, FL 34711, or give us a call at 877-356-6859, if you have any questions, concerns or comments. From everyone at our Clermont, FL, new and used car dealership, we look forward to leaving you the most satisfied auto customer possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F44JN521035
Stock: JN521035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 11,941 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,991
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Glacier White 2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4WD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8BMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD S with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1RP3JN506219
Stock: P506219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 19,990 miles
$38,449$1,533 Below Market
Magic City Ford Lincoln - Roanoke / Virginia
It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $38,449. With a sleek white exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Built for back support, power lumbar seats will make every ride more relaxing. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! See more pictures of this vehicle at www.MagicCityAutoGroup.com. Call us today at 1-800-525-1890 to schedule a test drive or just stop in to see us at our locations in Roanoke, VA, Covington, VA or Lexington, VA! We have proudly served all of Southwest Virginia for over 80 years, and look forward to serving you! Contact Information: Magic City Auto Group, 809 Williamson Rd., Roanoke, VA, 24016, Phone: 5403450911, E-mail: internetsales@magiccityautogroup.com. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System With Voice Recognition, Navigation System Touch Screen Display, Blind Spot Sensor, Memorized Settings Includes Driver Seat, Memorized Settings Includes Exterior Mirrors, Memorized Settings Includes Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors Front, Parking Sensors Rear, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Voice Recognition, Memorized Settings Number Of Drivers: 2, Driver Information System, Multi-Function Display, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Crumple Zones Front, Crumple Zones Rear, Rear View Camera, Rear View Monitor In Dash, Real Time Traffic, Voice Guided Directions - Satellite Communications, Audio - Internet Radio: Pandora, Seat Position Memory, Leather Upholstery, Power Lumbar Seat(s), Radial Tires, Gauge Cluster, Trip Odometer, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Temp. Control, Passenger's Front Airbag, Carpeting, Dual Sport Mirrors, Front Bucket Seats, Outside Temperature Gauge, Inside Hood Release, Headlights LED, Cross Traffic Alert Rear, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 8, Easy Entry Power Driver Seat, Towing And Hauling Trailer Hitch: Class IV, Windows Front Wipers: Rain Sensing, Engine Push-Button Start, Driver Seat Heated, Remote Engine Start, Passenger Seat Heated, Towing And Hauling Trailer Brake Controller, Daytime Running Lights LED, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, Bed Liner Spray-On, Exterior Mirrors Power Folding, Airbags - Front - Side, Seats Front Seat Type: Captains Chairs, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 4-Pin, Towing And Hauling Trailer Wiring: 7-Pin, Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Auto-Dimming, Exterior Mirrors Towing Mirrors, Interior Wood-Tone Accents, Pickup Truck Sliding Rear Window Power, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Running Boards Step, Ambient Lighting, Auto-Lock, Towing And Hauling Trailer Hitch: Receiver Hitch, Exterior Mirrors Power, Mirror Color Chrome, Exterior Mirrors Heated, Interior Chrome Accents, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Exterior Entry Lights Puddle Lamps, Cargo Area 115V Power Outlet, Rear 115V Power Outlet, Cargo Bed Light Tailgate Illumination, Cargo Bed Light: LED, Rear Seats Folds Up, Towing And Hauling Tow Hooks: Front, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Airbags - Front - Dual, Exterior Mirrors Integrated Turn Signals, Power Brakes, Rear Seats Split Folding, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Electroluminescent Instrumentation, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbones, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Headlights Auto On/Off, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Skid Plate(s) Front, Compass, Rear Seats Center Armrest: With Cupholders, Armrests - Rear Center, Headlights Auto Delay Off, External Temperature Display, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Fuel Economy Display Range, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: 4, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seats - Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, One-Touch Windows: 2, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Running Boards Aluminum, 2-stage Unlocking, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Towing And Hauling Cargo Tie Downs, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Child Safety Locks, Digital Odometer, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, Fixed Rear Headrests, Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Manual Leveling, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 2, Pickup Bed Type Styleside, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Tail And Brake Lights Rear Center Brakelight, Tailgate Removable, Trip Odometer 2, Warnings And Reminders Lamp Failure Low Fuel Engine Oil Coolant, Windows Lockout Button, Assist Handle Front, Storage Under Rear Seats, Multi-function Remote Vehicle And Key Memory, Overhead Console, Multi-function Remote Proximity Entry System, Seats Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power Equipment Bedliner, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET SALES at 540-345-0911 or internetsales@magiccityford.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F47JN508145
Stock: T38875A-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
