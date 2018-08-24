Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD for Sale Near Me

375 listings
Titan XD Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    44,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,900

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL in Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SL

    18,049 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    28,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,944

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    28,974 miles

    $42,789

    $2,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    25,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,988

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    21,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $31,999

    $1,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    55,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,478

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Yellow
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    6,626 miles

    $44,990

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SL

    7,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,700

    $325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    55,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,000

    $4,564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    17,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,998

    $1,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    7,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,989

    $2,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    18,764 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $36,930

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SL

    12,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,488

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    4,679 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,595

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SV

    25,877 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,638

    $1,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD S

    11,941 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,991

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Titan XD SL in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Titan XD SL

    19,990 miles

    $38,449

    $1,533 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan XD

Overall Consumer Rating
4.3 12 Reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 1
    (8%)
You won't regret buying a Titan XD
Brian P, 08/24/2018
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I purchased my Titan XD in January of 2018. I have the 4X4 SL Crew Cab with the 5.6 gas V8. The truck has been great. It rides as smoothly as any family sedan and it quiet and comfortable inside. My old Titan had 180,000 miles when I traded it in, and was an incredible truck, so I have high expectations for the new model I bought. So far, it has exceeded my expectations. It gets good mileage for a truck its size and tows my 7,000 pound RV with no issue. The truck doesn't even sound like its working when pulling it. The whole truck feels sturdy and well put together. The doors have a solid "thunk" when closed and the materials are high quality inside. People are amazed at how nice the inside is. The only complaints I have is the infotainment screen is on the small side and the gas tank could be bigger. I get around 16 to 17 MPG in the city and around 20 to 22 on the highway with the gas V8. I am very happy with my purchase. It is also nice to drive something that looks so cool and isn't the same truck that is on every street corner and traffic light. It definitely draws attention.
