Used 2018 Nissan Titan XD for Sale Near Me

I purchased my Titan XD in January of 2018. I have the 4X4 SL Crew Cab with the 5.6 gas V8. The truck has been great. It rides as smoothly as any family sedan and it quiet and comfortable inside. My old Titan had 180,000 miles when I traded it in, and was an incredible truck, so I have high expectations for the new model I bought. So far, it has exceeded my expectations. It gets good mileage for a truck its size and tows my 7,000 pound RV with no issue. The truck doesn't even sound like its working when pulling it. The whole truck feels sturdy and well put together. The doors have a solid "thunk" when closed and the materials are high quality inside. People are amazed at how nice the inside is. The only complaints I have is the infotainment screen is on the small side and the gas tank could be bigger. I get around 16 to 17 MPG in the city and around 20 to 22 on the highway with the gas V8. I am very happy with my purchase. It is also nice to drive something that looks so cool and isn't the same truck that is on every street corner and traffic light. It definitely draws attention.

