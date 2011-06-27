  1. Home
2021 Nissan Titan XD

Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Rear Badge
Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Rear Badge
Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup Rear Badge
Nissan Titan XD SL Crew Cab Pickup Profile Shown
2021 Nissan Titan XD
MSRP Range: $45,030 - $62,310

MSRP$62,310
Edmunds suggests you pay$63,119
Dealer PriceGet price
Save as much as $2,506 with Edmunds

2021 Nissan Titan XD pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Check a dealer's price on a 2021 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab

Enter a dealer price to see if it's a good deal:

Dealer Price
$

Get a dealer's quote and we'll tell you if it's a good price.

2021 Nissan Titan XD price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Titan XD.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Nissan Titan XD
    2018
    2017
    2016

    Features & Specs

    S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$45,030
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$48,770
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$54,520
    MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
    5.6L 8cyl 9A
    MSRP$59,070
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower400 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all 2021 Nissan Titan XD features & specs
    Nissan Titan XD for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan Titan XD a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Titan XD both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan Titan XD fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Titan XD gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Titan XD. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Nissan Titan XD?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan Titan XD:

    • No changes to features or equipment
    • Small price increase over 2020 model
    • Part of the first Titan XD generation released for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan Titan XD reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan Titan XD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Titan XD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Titan XD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Nissan Titan XD a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan Titan XD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Titan XD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan Titan XD?

    The least-expensive 2021 Nissan Titan XD is the 2021 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,030.

    Other versions include:

    • S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $45,030
    • SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $48,770
    • PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $54,520
    • SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $59,070
    • Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) which starts at $62,310
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan Titan XD?

    If you're interested in the Nissan Titan XD, the next question is, which Titan XD model is right for you? Titan XD variants include S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A). For a full list of Titan XD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Nissan Titan XD

    2021 Nissan Titan XD Overview

    The 2021 Nissan Titan XD is offered in the following submodels: Titan XD Crew Cab. Available styles include S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A), and Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Nissan Titan XD?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan Titan XD and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Titan XD.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan Titan XD and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Titan XD featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan Titan XD?

    2021 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A)

    The 2021 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $63,905. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is trending $2,506 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,506 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,399.

    The average savings for the 2021 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Nissan Titan XDS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Nissan Titan XD for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2021 Titan XDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,945 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Nissan Titan XD.

    Can't find a new 2021 Nissan Titan XDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan Titan XD for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,016.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,669.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan Titan XD?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

