Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD for Sale Near Me

Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota

Last year, Nissan revitalized its full-size truck line with the Titan XD, a pickup that uniquely slotted between the usual half-ton and heavy-duty markets in terms of payload and towing capacities. The Titan XD can tow more than 12,000 pounds with its available diesel engine, and its crew cab is paired with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) that makes it over 20 feet long. But if you don`t need a pickup of the Titan XD`s capabilities or just want something smaller, there`s the completely redesigned 2017 Nissan Titan. The regular Titan and Titan XD are similar inside and out; crew-cab size and feature availability are nearly identical between the two trucks. But the Titan crew cab is more manageably sized because it doesn`t stand quite as tall and its stubbier nose and short bed (5 feet 7 inches) make it over a foot shorter. Work-truck versions can be had with a regular cab with a long bed (8 feet 2 inches), and an extended cab with a standard bed is expected next year. The engine bay is where you`ll find the next point of differentiation. For now, the only engine available on the Titan is a 5.6-liter V8 that produces a robust 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. A V6 will debut next year, but you must look to the Titan XD if you want the Cummins diesel V8. Several thoughtful touches, such as a trailer brake-light check program accessible through the key fob, cargo rails on the bed floor and long bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage also contribute to the Titan`s appeal. The 2017 Nissan Titan full-size pickup is available across the board as a crew cab with a short (5-foot-7-inch) cargo bed, while the work-truck versions can be bought as a single-cab with a long (8-foot 2.5-inch) bed. An extended cab with a standard (6-foot-6.7-inch) bed is expected next year. The crew cab can seat five or six, depending on trim or equipment. The Titan is available in five trims: S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X. All are available with two- or four-wheel drive except the Pro-4X, which is 4x4 only. The Titan S work truck is available with either cab and comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, an active grille shutter, cab-mounted LED bed lights, a lockable damped tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, manual exterior mirrors, push-button ignition, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a vinyl floor, power windows and locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding front bench seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, NissanConnect mobile apps and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary input and a USB port.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BA1F36HN522530

Stock: 11069

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020