Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD for Sale Near Me
- 38,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,900$2,240 Below Market
Fuccillo Ford of Adams - Adams / New York
One Owner, Clean Auto Check. Equipped With: Navigation system, Blind spot sensor, Wireless phone connectivity, Rain sensing wipers, Speed sensitive wipers, Overhead console, Speed control, Smart device integration, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bedliner, Heated door mirrors, Trailer sway control, Outside temperature display. The redesigned 2017 Nissan Titan is a decent option if youre shopping for a full-size truck. The Titans comfy seats and pleasant handling make it easy to drive day to day. The Titan also packs strong engine performance, and it rates well for crash safety. Seating for 6, 7-speed Automatic Transmission, 394ft-lbs. @ 40600 rpm Torque, 5 ft. Bed. *Engine:5.6 L V 8-cylinder Drivetrain: Four Wheel Drive Transmission:7-speed Automatic Horse Power: 390 hp @ 5800 rpm Fuel Economy:15/21 mpg Billy Fuccillo has been in business for over 30 years offering a HHHHUGE selection of vehicles at HHHHUGE savings with on the spot financing for immediate delivery! Billy always says: the only deals we cannot make are the ones we dont see. Go to www.fuccillofinance.com to get the credit approval you deserve. We have a department that specializes in getting customers pre-approved. http://fuccillofinance.com/ See this vehicle on Fuccillo50/50!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F40HN503427
Stock: 20862A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,335$3,499 Below Market
Stan McNabb Cadillac Columbia - Columbia / Tennessee
Deep Blue Pearl 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 **CLEAN CARFAX**, Detailed, Extended Service Contracts Available, Bank Financing Available with approved Credit, COMPLETED 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION OIL AND FILTER SERVICE COMPLETED, WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE, SHIPPING OPTIONS AVAILABLE, SALES TO ALL LOWER 48 US STATES NEW AND PRE OWNED, NASHVILLE BNA AIRPORT PICKUP AVAILABLE, HUNTSVILLE AIRPORT PICK UP AVAILABLE, PRO-4X Crew Cab Pickup (5.0L V8 Cummins Turbo Diesel 4x4 6-speed Automatic, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Chairs, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/SiriusXM/Navi & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Siri Eyes Free, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Bolsters, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Dark Painted Finish Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15274 miles below market average! Every Vehicle is serviced and inspected! Detailed and ready to go!! Buy with confidence at Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbia. Serving the Middle TN area since 1980.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F49HN546586
Stock: R0445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 32,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,221$3,101 Below Market
Quality Buick GMC - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Family Owned and Operated Since 1957! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6855 miles below market average! Black 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Custom Lift Kit Available, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, AWD / 4WD / 4X4, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Block heater, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Captain's Chairs, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/SiriusXM/Navi & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Stain Resistant Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Bolsters, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Home of the One-Owner Trade! Great effort is made to make sure all equipment is accurately described. All equipment must be verified by purchaser. Vehicle Price does not change based on vehicle description and equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F41HN543438
Stock: MM2071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 38,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,000$1,813 Below Market
Tuscaloosa Ford - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Recent Arrival! Tuscaloosa Ford is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2017 Nissan Titan XD. This Platinum Reserve Titan XD is beautifully finished in Cayenne Red and complimented by Black w/Leather Seat Trim. It comes well equipped with . Gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Navigation/Nav/GPS.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 32435 miles below market average!At Tuscaloosa Ford, we proudly serve the great Tuscaloosa area with outstanding service and rock-bottom pricing. Less than an hour away, we also offer Birmingham residents an alternative choice for your next new Ford vehicle. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience that are set on satisfying our customers' needs. We invite you to browse our new and used inventory here on our website, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing. You can also learn more about our parts and service departments, and check out the latest specials. In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax, & title. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F47HN551964
Stock: L0634A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 71,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,944$3,749 Below Market
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. 4 Wheel Drive.. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** All the right ingredients!!! How comforting is it knowing you are always prepared with this rip-roaring Titan XD.. Optional equipment includes: (0 P) Magnetic Black... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F41HN543813
Stock: A5817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 49,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,900$3,625 Below Market
MJ Auto Sales - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Visit MJ Auto Sales online at mjautosalesokc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-782-0517 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F36HN572330
Stock: 1237869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,500
Cavender Buick GMC West - San Antonio / Texas
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Red 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Titan XD PRO-4X, 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8, Aisin 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Red. Take the short drive out to Cavender Buick GMC West where we will show you why Confidence is Cavender! Odometer is 3442 miles below market average! We are open for business and were prioritizing your health and safety. Test drives delivered to your home or work, deals made over the phone or email, complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. We will deliver your vehicle and paperwork.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F46HN533861
Stock: P1487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 46,674 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,751
Marshall Ford Lincoln - Marshall / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F46HN570974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,000$2,965 Below Market
Toyota of North Miami - Miami / Florida
2017 Nissan Titan XD. Odometer is 43375 miles below market average!Glacier White 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V83.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker System, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim w/Vinyl Stain-Resistant Bolsters, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front Split Bench Seat (40/20/40), Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/SiriusXM & Mobile Apps, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Silver Styled Steel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F44HN535642
Stock: T352818A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 35,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,498$3,284 Below Market
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Cayenne Red 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4WD Aisin 6-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Odometer is 24229 miles below market average!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. - Four Wheel Drive - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F32HN564998
Stock: HN564998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 19,566 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$39,790$2,457 Below Market
Centennial Leasing & Sales - Denver - Englewood / Colorado
Please call, text or e-mail Morrie Shepard at 720-341-6620 to check the availability of this vehicle. This 4x4 Titan XD Pro-4x is equipped with a 5.0 liter diesel engine, the Pro 4x utility and audio package, the convenience package, the luxury package, the tow package, alloy wheels, a bed liner, running boards, heated and cooled leather seats, remote engine start, navigation, a back up camera, blind spot monitoring, a heated steering wheel, a Rockford Fosgate sound system, and much more! This is a clean Carfax vehicle that has been in Colorado since new. The Nissan bumper to bumper warranty still covers this vehicle. A clean Carfax is on file for your review. Financing is available with approved credit and trade ins are welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F46HN541460
Stock: 701762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 21,488 milesGood Deal
$36,364$2,586 Below Market
J.P. Thibodeaux Kia - New Iberia / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F41HN545674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$40,097$1,173 Below Market
Iron City Ford - Birmingham / Alabama
LOCAL TRADE-IN ** USED 2017 NISSAN TITAN XD PLATINUM RESERVE 4WD ** 4D Crew Cab, 5.0L V8 TURBO DIESEL ENGINE ** Front dual zone A/C ** Heated front seats ** Navigation System ** Premium Leather Seat Trim ** Rockford Fosgate Premium 12 Speaker Audio System ** Steering wheel mounted audio controls ** Ventilated front seats ** Recent Arrival!Call: (205) 854-2222 today for more information or to schedule a test drive! Jack Hanania's Iron City Ford - The dealership that delivers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F48HN575318
Stock: HN575318T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 81,846 milesGood Deal
$28,991
Randall Noe Subaru - Terrell / Texas
Recent Arrival! *Manager Special - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!***, *4x4 - Never Worry About The Weather! ***. Here at Randall Noe Subaru we pride ourselves on our wide selection of quality inventory at competitive prices. Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process to insure peace of mind to our customers. All of this combined with our top notch customer service helps us create customers for life, not just a day. Come see us and experience it first hand! Randall Noe Subaru 1501. E. Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087 469-651-6333.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F43HN565019
Stock: HN565019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 90,999 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,999
Nissan of Greenville - Greenville / Texas
Navigation System, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth, NissanConnect, Comfort & Convenience Package, 4WD, 20" Painted Alloy Wheels, Auto Dual Zone HVAC, Auto On/Off Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot Warning w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Chrome Interior Door Locks, Convex Spotter Mirror, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Captain's Seats w/Center Console, Intelligent Key System, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Painted Rear Bumper, Power Slide Rear Window w/Defogger, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear HVAC Vents, Rearview Monitor, Siri Eyes Free, Step Rails, SV Comfort & Convenience Package, Universal Garage Door Opener. Glacier White 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV 4X4 4WD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 All Nissan Certified and Pre-Owned Vehicles at Nissan of Greenville pass a rigorous inspection and reconditioning process to ensure that they are among the best vehicles on the road! The advertised price does not include Tax, Title, License & Fees. The BENEFITS of buying from Nissan of Greenville: - 167-point safety inspection completed on every pre-owned vehicle prior to sale - Nissan certified technicians make all needed repairs - Complimentary Coffee. - Open and inviting showroom floor - Aggressive Financing options - Honesty & Transparency - A staff that VALUES YOUR BUSINESS! Come visit us at 6403 I-30, Greenville, TX. 75402 for all your automotive needs and become a part of our family. Call or visit us today at www.NissanofGreenville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F49HN507878
Stock: THN507878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 59,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$30,990$1,247 Below Market
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
Last year, Nissan revitalized its full-size truck line with the Titan XD, a pickup that uniquely slotted between the usual half-ton and heavy-duty markets in terms of payload and towing capacities. The Titan XD can tow more than 12,000 pounds with its available diesel engine, and its crew cab is paired with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) that makes it over 20 feet long. But if you don`t need a pickup of the Titan XD`s capabilities or just want something smaller, there`s the completely redesigned 2017 Nissan Titan. The regular Titan and Titan XD are similar inside and out; crew-cab size and feature availability are nearly identical between the two trucks. But the Titan crew cab is more manageably sized because it doesn`t stand quite as tall and its stubbier nose and short bed (5 feet 7 inches) make it over a foot shorter. Work-truck versions can be had with a regular cab with a long bed (8 feet 2 inches), and an extended cab with a standard bed is expected next year. The engine bay is where you`ll find the next point of differentiation. For now, the only engine available on the Titan is a 5.6-liter V8 that produces a robust 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. A V6 will debut next year, but you must look to the Titan XD if you want the Cummins diesel V8. Several thoughtful touches, such as a trailer brake-light check program accessible through the key fob, cargo rails on the bed floor and long bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage also contribute to the Titan`s appeal. The 2017 Nissan Titan full-size pickup is available across the board as a crew cab with a short (5-foot-7-inch) cargo bed, while the work-truck versions can be bought as a single-cab with a long (8-foot 2.5-inch) bed. An extended cab with a standard (6-foot-6.7-inch) bed is expected next year. The crew cab can seat five or six, depending on trim or equipment. The Titan is available in five trims: S, SV, SL, Platinum Reserve and the off-road-oriented Pro-4X. All are available with two- or four-wheel drive except the Pro-4X, which is 4x4 only. The Titan S work truck is available with either cab and comes standard with 18-inch steel wheels, an active grille shutter, cab-mounted LED bed lights, a lockable damped tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, manual exterior mirrors, push-button ignition, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a vinyl floor, power windows and locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split folding front bench seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 5-inch color display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, NissanConnect mobile apps and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, an auxiliary input and a USB port.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA1F36HN522530
Stock: 11069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 11,938 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV Crew Cab ! This truck looks and drives great! It's loaded with great options including an Automatic Transmission, 4WD, 5.6L Endurance V8, Tow Package, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Navigation, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Bedliner, Running Boards, Power Rear Window, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, A/C, CD, and much more! Overall this truck is very nice inside and out! Please note this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage which had been repaired. Please feel free to call or email us with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F44HN554106
Stock: 554106RA71390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- certified
2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X25,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,000$903 Below Market
Jack Ingram Nissan - Montgomery / Alabama
Certified. It's Time to Love What You Drive!, Carfax Accident Free, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Heated Seats, Blind-Spot Monitors, Touchscreen Controls, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Voice Recognition, Price Drop, 6" PRO COMP LIFT!!!, Blind spot sensor: warning, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Navigation System. Odometer is 24041 miles below market average!2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Deep Blue PearlPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Transferable Warranty* 167 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle HistoryIt's Time to Love What You Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA1F46HN569240
Stock: NN00108A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
