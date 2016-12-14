Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD for Sale Near Me

375 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Titan XD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 375 listings
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    Not Provided

    $30,000

    $2,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    83,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,790

    $2,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    20,443 miles

    $31,996

    $4,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    48,505 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,800

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    39,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,500

    $1,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    41,598 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,500

    $1,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Silver
    certified

    2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    45,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,332

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    53,779 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,984

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X

    79,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,000

    $1,930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Black
    certified

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    25,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,895

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    81,613 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,500

    $1,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    94,030 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD SL

    43,327 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $1,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    34,783 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,500

    $403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    43,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,995

    $1,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Red
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    85,007 miles

    $30,921

    $794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    99,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,970

    $875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve

    48,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,995

    $689 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Titan XD searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 375 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Titan XD
  4. Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Titan XD

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Titan XD
Overall Consumer Rating
3.948 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (4%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (19%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Long Time 3/4 Ton Guy to Now a Titan XD Guy
RB,12/14/2016
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I have been a 15 year owner of 2 different ram 2500 trucks. My first was a 03' with the 5.9 Cummins and second was an 11' with the 6.7 Cummins. I'll say the 5.9 was a motor second to none. Best combination of power, efficiency, value, and reliability. Ever since diesel emmissions have crept onto the scene in ~07', I've been very dissapointed in the added cost, 25% reduction in mpg, and horrible reliability. With that said, let me explain why I love my new Titan XD. This truck was built for the diesel motor head who does not realistically need to town > 10,000 lbs regularly. Comparing the titan with many other 3/4 ton trucks I've spent countless miles in, I'd say the Titan XD takes top honors in being a well rounded every day truck when considering: size, capability, power, fit and finish, and comfort. The titan XD is by far the quietest truck of the bunch and consistently has me appreciating the engineering of the truck, while my girlfriend enjoys the comfort and quietness of the truck. The new 3/4 ton trucks have outrageous power numbers; however, I have learned these trucks HAVE to be worked and worked hard. The need to develop enough heat to burn off the soot in the exhaust after-treatment systems otherwise you are destined for issues (Yes, I'm mostly a < 30 mile / day guy and those driving habits were very problematic in my 6.7 Cummins and all the 6.7 Powerstrokes we have at work). In my opinion, the Titan's 5.0 Cummins with dual sequential turbo setup is the right amount of power to get the job done, provides excellent throttle response, and most importantly it is small enough that the motor will get a decent load cycle running the truck empty to where the engine pushes enough heat on short runs to still keep up with burning off the soot and keeping the EGR clean. My other high note for the truck is the Aisin transmission. This thing shifts on the money every time both upshifts and downshifts whether light load or towing. As you can see, I'm impressed with this Titan XD having just turned 20,000 miles. My 1 big deciding factor I'll leave you with is this: I bought my Titan XD with an $11,000 rebate. At that price point I'd recommend a Titan over any competition in it's price class for the user who appreciates diesel power and realistically tows > 5,500 lbs but < 10,000 on a regular basis. However, if Titan drops the rebates to < $6,000, I would have to say I'd make the shift into a 3/4 ton truck at that price point. Nissan, are you listening??? Keep those rebates to keep the truck priced where it should be priced. Hope my review helped.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Titan XD
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Titan XD info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings