Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD for Sale Near Me

I have been a 15 year owner of 2 different ram 2500 trucks. My first was a 03' with the 5.9 Cummins and second was an 11' with the 6.7 Cummins. I'll say the 5.9 was a motor second to none. Best combination of power, efficiency, value, and reliability. Ever since diesel emmissions have crept onto the scene in ~07', I've been very dissapointed in the added cost, 25% reduction in mpg, and horrible reliability. With that said, let me explain why I love my new Titan XD. This truck was built for the diesel motor head who does not realistically need to town > 10,000 lbs regularly. Comparing the titan with many other 3/4 ton trucks I've spent countless miles in, I'd say the Titan XD takes top honors in being a well rounded every day truck when considering: size, capability, power, fit and finish, and comfort. The titan XD is by far the quietest truck of the bunch and consistently has me appreciating the engineering of the truck, while my girlfriend enjoys the comfort and quietness of the truck. The new 3/4 ton trucks have outrageous power numbers; however, I have learned these trucks HAVE to be worked and worked hard. The need to develop enough heat to burn off the soot in the exhaust after-treatment systems otherwise you are destined for issues (Yes, I'm mostly a < 30 mile / day guy and those driving habits were very problematic in my 6.7 Cummins and all the 6.7 Powerstrokes we have at work). In my opinion, the Titan's 5.0 Cummins with dual sequential turbo setup is the right amount of power to get the job done, provides excellent throttle response, and most importantly it is small enough that the motor will get a decent load cycle running the truck empty to where the engine pushes enough heat on short runs to still keep up with burning off the soot and keeping the EGR clean. My other high note for the truck is the Aisin transmission. This thing shifts on the money every time both upshifts and downshifts whether light load or towing. As you can see, I'm impressed with this Titan XD having just turned 20,000 miles. My 1 big deciding factor I'll leave you with is this: I bought my Titan XD with an $11,000 rebate. At that price point I'd recommend a Titan over any competition in it's price class for the user who appreciates diesel power and realistically tows > 5,500 lbs but < 10,000 on a regular basis. However, if Titan drops the rebates to < $6,000, I would have to say I'd make the shift into a 3/4 ton truck at that price point. Nissan, are you listening??? Keep those rebates to keep the truck priced where it should be priced. Hope my review helped.

