2018 Nissan Titan XD Review
Pros & Cons
- Rides smoothly for a truck with its capability
- Good balance between price and performance
- Interior is functional and attractive
- Diesel engine feels lazy when trying to pass slower traffic
- Towing potential is only a bit better than a standard pickup's
- Large turning circle needs a lot of real estate to maneuver
- Small fuel tank limits overall range
Which Titan XD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
In the world of full-size pickups, there's a defined split between the light-duty trucks omnipresent throughout the American heartland and heavy-duty pickups that could probably pull the moon if you could lasso it. However, there is one truck that effectively straddles the line between the two: the 2018 Nissan Titan XD.
The Titan XD is in a unique space, able to tow more and carry a heavier payload than a half-ton truck such as the Ford F-150 or the standard Titan, but not as much as a heavy-duty pickup. No matter how you view it, the Titan XD is a highly capable vehicle sold in a variety of trims, from the fairly basic S work truck to the deluxe Platinum Reserve. Those who enjoy traversing the wilderness would do well to consider the Pro-4X trim, the only off-road-oriented model in either truck class available with a diesel engine. Even though it doesn't boast the outlandish tow ratings of other heavy-duty trucks, we think the Titan XD is worth considering if you don't need to pull heavy equipment on a regular basis.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Nissan Titan XD as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks for Towing and Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial experts put the Titan XD through nearly 25,000 miles of testing over the course of a year to see how it stacked up with other full-size pickups. The verdict? Toughness is in abundance, whether battling the elements or towing a boat. The finer points, however, are where the Titan comes up short. Read our Titan XD long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2016 Titan XD, the 2018 truck is of the same generation and our observations still apply.
2018 Nissan Titan XD models
The 2018 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup that sits squarely between the light-duty and heavy-duty versions of its competitors. Five trims are available: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. The modestly priced S is basic but better equipped than entry-level competitors. The SV adds a few extra features for a modest price bump, while the SL is considerably more expensive with a ton of additional luxuries. The Platinum Reserve sits at the top of the trim ladder with a richly appointed cabin. The Pro-4X stands apart with tons of mechanical enhancements for off-road dominance.
All versions of the 2018 Nissan Titan XD are available with a crew cab matched with a 6.5-foot bed. The work-oriented S and SV trims are also available with a single cab and an 8-foot bed. The extended-cab variant (Nissan calls it King Cab) is offered with the 6.5-foot bed in S, SV and Pro-4X trims. In all cases, shoppers can choose between a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine (390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 diesel (310 hp and 555 lb-ft). Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive available as an option (it's standard on the Pro-4X model). The gasoline engine is mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel uses a six-speed automatic.
Feature highlights for the entry-level S work truck include 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and black bumpers, a lockable tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a bench front seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cloth-and-vinyl upholstery, a four-speaker audio system, and a 5-inch central display screen with a USB port. King Cab and crew-cab models get a six-speaker audio system.
The SV trim adds chrome exterior trim, power-adjustable and heated mirrors, a receiver hitch with a 4/7-pin wiring harness connector, a trailer brake controller, an overhead console, upgraded instrumentation, carpeted floors, cloth upholstery and satellite radio. Four-wheel-drive models also add front tow hooks.
The off-road-focused Pro-4X model steps up with standard four-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, a two-speed transfer case, Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, skid plates and hill descent control. It also comes with automatic headlights, foglights, a spray-in bedliner, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, unique cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual front captain's chairs with adjustable lumbar support, storage space under the rear seats, a 120-volt outlet, a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, blind-spot monitoring, Siri Eyes Free and NissanConnect mobile app integration.
The SL trim does without the Pro-4X's off-road gear, building on the list of features with 20-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cargo-management rail system and a 120-volt power outlet in the bed, LED bed lighting, a power-sliding rear window, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, remote ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a 12-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system with expanded entertainment apps, and NissanConnect emergency telematics.
At the top of the Titan XD lineup is the Platinum Reserve trim that goes all in with an abundance of chrome trim, premium leather upholstery, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a surround-view camera system.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options. The Platinum Reserve is eligible for a dual-screen rear entertainment system with two wireless headphones. The Chrome and Texas Titan packages add a variety of cosmetic enhancements to the SV and SL trims. The SV and SL are also available with the new Midnight Edition package, which adds black exterior and interior styling elements.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Safety
Our experts like the Titan XD models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Titan XD's blind spot or when cross-traffic is approaching while the XD is backing up.
- Around-View Camera System
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the area surrounding the truck, making it infinitely easier to park in tighter spaces.
- Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
- Warnings intensify as the Titan XD approaches an object behind or in front of the truck.
