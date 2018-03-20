Overall rating 7.7 / 10

In the world of full-size pickups, there's a defined split between the light-duty trucks omnipresent throughout the American heartland and heavy-duty pickups that could probably pull the moon if you could lasso it. However, there is one truck that effectively straddles the line between the two: the 2018 Nissan Titan XD.

The Titan XD is in a unique space, able to tow more and carry a heavier payload than a half-ton truck such as the Ford F-150 or the standard Titan, but not as much as a heavy-duty pickup. No matter how you view it, the Titan XD is a highly capable vehicle sold in a variety of trims, from the fairly basic S work truck to the deluxe Platinum Reserve. Those who enjoy traversing the wilderness would do well to consider the Pro-4X trim, the only off-road-oriented model in either truck class available with a diesel engine. Even though it doesn't boast the outlandish tow ratings of other heavy-duty trucks, we think the Titan XD is worth considering if you don't need to pull heavy equipment on a regular basis.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Nissan Titan XD as one of Edmunds' Best Trucks for Towing and Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial experts put the Titan XD through nearly 25,000 miles of testing over the course of a year to see how it stacked up with other full-size pickups. The verdict? Toughness is in abundance, whether battling the elements or towing a boat. The finer points, however, are where the Titan comes up short. Read our Titan XD long-term test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2016 Titan XD, the 2018 truck is of the same generation and our observations still apply.