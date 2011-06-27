Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD Diesel Consumer Reviews

Long Time 3/4 Ton Guy to Now a Titan XD Guy RB , 12/14/2016 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 56 of 57 people found this review helpful I have been a 15 year owner of 2 different ram 2500 trucks. My first was a 03' with the 5.9 Cummins and second was an 11' with the 6.7 Cummins. I'll say the 5.9 was a motor second to none. Best combination of power, efficiency, value, and reliability. Ever since diesel emmissions have crept onto the scene in ~07', I've been very dissapointed in the added cost, 25% reduction in mpg, and horrible reliability. With that said, let me explain why I love my new Titan XD. This truck was built for the diesel motor head who does not realistically need to town > 10,000 lbs regularly. Comparing the titan with many other 3/4 ton trucks I've spent countless miles in, I'd say the Titan XD takes top honors in being a well rounded every day truck when considering: size, capability, power, fit and finish, and comfort. The titan XD is by far the quietest truck of the bunch and consistently has me appreciating the engineering of the truck, while my girlfriend enjoys the comfort and quietness of the truck. The new 3/4 ton trucks have outrageous power numbers; however, I have learned these trucks HAVE to be worked and worked hard. The need to develop enough heat to burn off the soot in the exhaust after-treatment systems otherwise you are destined for issues (Yes, I'm mostly a < 30 mile / day guy and those driving habits were very problematic in my 6.7 Cummins and all the 6.7 Powerstrokes we have at work). In my opinion, the Titan's 5.0 Cummins with dual sequential turbo setup is the right amount of power to get the job done, provides excellent throttle response, and most importantly it is small enough that the motor will get a decent load cycle running the truck empty to where the engine pushes enough heat on short runs to still keep up with burning off the soot and keeping the EGR clean. My other high note for the truck is the Aisin transmission. This thing shifts on the money every time both upshifts and downshifts whether light load or towing. As you can see, I'm impressed with this Titan XD having just turned 20,000 miles. My 1 big deciding factor I'll leave you with is this: I bought my Titan XD with an $11,000 rebate. At that price point I'd recommend a Titan over any competition in it's price class for the user who appreciates diesel power and realistically tows > 5,500 lbs but < 10,000 on a regular basis. However, if Titan drops the rebates to < $6,000, I would have to say I'd make the shift into a 3/4 ton truck at that price point. Nissan, are you listening??? Keep those rebates to keep the truck priced where it should be priced. Hope my review helped. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Truck Yet Eric , 07/14/2016 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful I have owned or driven every big truck. The Titan XD is the best truck for the everyday driver who doesn't tow excessively. If you tow a lot, get a bigger truck. Same money (-ish) and more power/capability. But that's not to say the XD isn't a great tow vehicle. It is hands down better than any 1/2 ton. I don't care what you read or saw in a review. The brakes, chassis, frame, tranny, suspension....EVERYTHING works well for towing and they are miles better than anything offered by even the best 1/2 ton (yes a 1/2 might be able to pull a heavy load since the motors are great, but the frame/suspension/brakes fall short). Make sure you get a truck that is slightly overbuilt for your needs. The 5.0L Cummins is a great motor, but definitely protects itself (by not over-working when demanded like Ford will for example). Powerful for around town and anything less than a 13,000lbs trailer. Fuel mileage could be considerably better when unloaded, but it's because of a practically 3/4 ton chassis and the smaller motor - compared to a true 3/4 or 1 ton motor. Also...the range is horrible. Need to stop way too often when towing. The fuel tank AND urea tank both need to be larger. That said, the cabin is quiet and it has the best ride quality of ANY truck. Small things like the ease of lifting the tailgate and the trailer-light check make this truck killer. Plus the warranty is arguably the best in the business. I have received many compliments by Ford, Dodge and Chevy owners. I'm not super happy about the mammoth front-end of the truck, but if you get it in the Pro4x trim, you don't have so much gaudy chrome that makes it look like an F-150 or the chromed out Dodges (unless that's your thing). Absolutely no problems thus far and I haven't been all that nice to my XD. I actually use my truck! :-) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pro 4X Nissan Titan XD dmichaelorr@gmail.com , 09/06/2016 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I owned 3 Tundras prior to my new Titan XD. The truck has all the makings of a 2500, but sized at a 1500. It would seem that any negative reviews must come from critics and not owners. If you drive the truck for any time at all, then you'll understand how awesome of a truck this is. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Well worth the money! Tim , 09/12/2016 SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful This is the truck many have been waiting for and Nissan did a great job with it. I bought an SV model 4x4 with the Cummins diesel. Smooth ride, plenty of power, quiet cabin. Build quality is exceptional on mine. Better than my Tundra that I traded for the Titan. MPG has been about 20.6 so far combined on an engine that has only 400 miles on it so it is far from broken in yet. I got out the door for this truck at a little less than $40,000, so good deals are available if you look around. don't believe all the negative reviews you see from so called experts, drive one for yourself and see what a great truck this really is. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse