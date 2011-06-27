  1. Home
2016 Nissan Titan XD Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Torquey V8 diesel engine has serious towing potential
  • base 5.6-liter gasoline V8 is also capable of handling substantial loads
  • heavier frame and running gear than half-ton trucks
  • interior is attractive and functional
  • ride is less harsh than other heavy-duty trucks.
  • Unimpressive diesel acceleration when passing
  • large turning circle demands ample maneuvering room
  • tiny diesel exhaust fluid tank requires more frequent attention
  • modest 26-gallon fuel tank with no upgrade available
  • alternative cab and bed configurations still months away.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Have you been searching for a gasoline- or diesel-powered crew-cab pickup that's more capable than a half-ton truck but less brutish and expensive than the latest crop of heavy-duty 250- and 2500-series pickups? Or maybe you like the idea of the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel but wish it towed and hauled a bit more? Either way, we think the 2016 Nissan Titan XD is worth a serious look and serves an untapped middle ground. Read on to learn how the new Titan XD can fit your needs.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Nissan Titan XD is an all-new gasoline or diesel-powered large truck with more towing and hauling capability than regular "half-ton" pickups. But although it qualifies for heavy-duty status, it's not quite a direct rival to established HD trucks from Ford, Ram and General Motors. Instead, the crew-cab Titan XD aims for a middle ground that has emerged as those products have moved upmarket. If you want to save some money but need something stronger than the half-ton Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, this Nissan is designed to hit the spot.

Some might find the 2016 Nissan Titan XD's front-end styling a bit challenging, but its capabilities command respect.

The Titan XD is technically a heavy-duty pickup because its Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) exceeds 8,500 pounds, thanks to beefy components previously developed and proven in Nissan's NV line of commercial vans. For XD duty, the fully boxed ladder frame was modified and stretched to a 151.6-inch wheelbase that can accommodate the standard crew-cab layout and a 6.5-foot bed. Interestingly, heavy-duty trucks are legally bound to a bed length of at least 6 feet, which is why the XD doesn't offer a shorter bed like regular-duty crew cabs. This works out better in terms of versatility, but the end result is a truck that's about as unwieldy as 2500-series crew-cab models, measuring more than 20 feet from nose to tail.

The standard engine is a thoroughly reworked and modernized version of Nissan's 5.6-liter gasoline V8, which now makes 390 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque. But the XD's most notable available feature is the brand-new Cummins 5.0-liter V8 diesel engine, which makes 310 hp and a whopping 555 lb-ft of torque. That's less output than the heavy-duty diesels from Chevy, Ford and Ram, but considerably more than the Ram 1500's diesel V6 (240 hp and 420 lb-ft). By the numbers, the Ram 1500 diesel's towing capacity tops out at 8,870 pounds in crew cab form, while the typical 2500-series HD diesels can tow 14,000 to 17,000 pounds. There's a lot of room in between, and the 2016 Titan XD diesel exploits it with a healthy 12,314-pound maximum that might just be all you need.

Of course, it might also be more than you need, in which case the forthcoming regular-duty 2017 Nissan Titan could be a better fit. Aside from slightly slimmer front-end styling (because the hefty diesel V8 won't be offered) and an available 5.5-foot short bed, the half-ton Titan will look similar and come with basically the same interior. As for closer Titan XD rivals, the abovementioned Ram 1500 EcoDiesel remains your only choice for diesel power in a regular-duty truck, while the recently redesigned Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and the tried-and-true Ram 2500 and Ford F-250 offer mega-capable diesel engines. If something in the middle feels right to you, the 2016 Nissan Titan XD is a must-drive.

2016 Nissan Titan XD models

Whether you choose the 5.6-liter gasoline V8 or the Cummins 5.0-liter V8 diesel, all 2016 Nissan Titan XD heavy-duty pickups come with a crew cab, a 6.5-foot bed and your choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. The crew cab can seat five or six, depending on trim and equipment. There are five trim levels: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve.

The entry-level S work truck starts things off with 17-inch steel wheels, a lockable damped tailgate, a manual-sliding rear window, manual side mirrors and remote keyless entry. Inside you'll find power windows, air-conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a bench front seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and cloth-and-vinyl upholstery. The audio system features a 5-inch color display and provides USB connectivity and an auxiliary audio jack. Buy the S Convenience and Utility package to add a spray-in bedliner, a front overhead console, a receiver hitch and a 7-pin wiring harness connector at the rear bumper.

The SV adds the overhead console as standard, and it also gets power side mirrors with integrated turn signals, a few dabs of chrome, upgraded instrumentation, satellite radio, Siri Eyes-Free and NissanConnect mobile-app integration. The SV Tow Convenience package combines the S trim's optional receiver hitch and wiring harness connector with heated manually extendable tow mirrors, a trailer brake controller and an integrated gooseneck hitch.

Choose the comprehensive SV Comfort and Convenience package to get 20-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, foglights, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a power-sliding rear window, step rails, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery, heated front bucket seats with 10-way power adjustments for the driver (including power lumbar), dual-zone automatic climate control, a center console with rear power outlets and climate vents, a rearview camera and a 7-inch infotainment display with a navigation system. The SV Utility package adds a lockable storage box under the backseat, a Utili-Track bed rail system with four moveable tie-down cleats, LED cargo box illumination, the spray-in bedliner and a 120-volt in-bed power outlet.

Next up is the Titan Pro-4X, which receives dark-finished 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, off-road-tuned Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, skid plates, hill descent control and special cloth-and-vinyl upholstery. The Pro-4X also boasts LED headlights, the spray-in bedliner, a towing package akin to that of the SV, voice controls and most of the equipment from the SV Comfort and Convenience package. The optional Pro-4X Convenience package builds from there with remote engine start, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, unique leather upholstery with contrast stitching, a four-way power passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and driver memory settings.

Also offered on the Pro-4X is a Utility and Audio package that combines the SV Utility package with a Rockford Fosgate audio system featuring 12 amplified speakers and a subwoofer. And then there's the Pro-4X Luxury package, which adds a pair of removable "Titan box" in-bed storage compartments, a surround-view camera system and ventilated front seats.

The available "Titan box" bedside storage containers are great for holding tools or even cold beverages.

The SL trim does away with the Pro-4X off-road gear, instead providing standard 20-inch alloy wheels and copious chrome exterior trim along with relatively understated leather upholstery. The SL also gets essentially all of the Pro-4X's optional packages except the Luxury package as standard, though the rear-seat heaters are curiously unavailable. Also absent is the Luxury package's surround-view camera; however, the Titan boxes can be added separately.

Pretty much every upgrade mentioned so far (except the Pro-4X off-road bits) comes standard on the Platinum Reserve, a loaded truck with a higher grade of interior and exterior finish. Outside, unique dark chrome plating adorns the 20-inch wheels and various trim accents, while the front seats are sumptuous black-and-brown pleated leather buckets (heated and cooled, of course). The rear-seat heaters come standard, as do aluminum sill plates and wood interior accents. Exclusively offered on the Platinum Reserve is a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with headrest-mounted displays and wireless headphones.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Nissan Titan XD is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Nissan Titan XD is powered by either a standard gasoline 5.6-liter gasoline V8 (390 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque) or a turbocharged 5.0-liter diesel V8 engine (310 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque). Rear-wheel drive (RWD) is standard on all but the Pro-4X, which comes standard with a four-wheel-drive system (4WD) that's optional on the others. XDs with the gasoline V8 engine are backed by a seven-speed automatic, while diesel-powered examples come with a six-speed automatic.

In Edmunds track testing, the heaviest diesel version -- a 4WD Platinum Reserve -- recorded a zero-to-60-mph time of 9.6 seconds, which can only be described as disappointing. But torque and towing are what the XD diesel is all about. The 3.92-to-1 axle ratio is the sole offering, so the hitch is all you need for heavy towing. The lighter S 4x2 tops the list with 12,314 pounds of towing capacity or 2,091 pounds of payload, while the heavier 4WD Platinum Reserve can tow 10,610 pounds or haul 1,470 pounds. In between, the versatile Pro-4X can tow 11,784 pounds or tote 1,733 pounds.

We have not yet conducted instrumented tests with the 5.6-liter gasoline V8, but you can bet this combination will be markedly quicker. Not only does this engine enjoy an 80-hp advantage, its all-aluminum construction and lack of turbo- and diesel-emissions plumbing trims off some 700 pounds relative to the diesel. This weight reduction in turn enables another benefit: additional payload capacity. Gasoline-powered Titan XDs can carry as much as 2,594 pounds, or about 500 pounds more than their diesel brethren. But the gasoline V8 still can't tow as much on account of its lower torque output. The gasoline S 4x2 tops the list at 11,270 pounds, which is about 1,000 pounds fewer than the same diesel version.

Fuel economy is a major diesel selling point, but it's hard to know how much of an advantage it has over the gasoline XD because, like all other heavy-duty trucks, the XD is exempt from fuel economy testing and labeling. We spent nearly 1,200 miles in a Platinum Reserve 4x4 diesel and averaged 16 mpg. Our worst city-dominated tank was 13.8 mpg and our best all-highway tank was 20.8 mpg.

No matter which engine you choose, driving range -- particularly when towing -- is ultimately limited by the standard 26-gallon fuel tank, the only offering. And the diesel's small 4.5-gallon diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank may well need topping-up during a particularly long road trip.

Safety

Every 2016 Nissan Titan XD comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags with rollover deployment sensors. The front seatbelts have force-limiting pre-tensioners and the backseat has LATCH anchors and seatbelts with automatic locking retractors to ease the installation of child seats.

A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert comes standard on the Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve and can be added to an SV via that trim's Comfort and Convenience package. The Platinum Reserve's standard backup camera is in fact Nissan's full 360-degree Around View Monitor multi-camera system, which can be added to a Pro-4X via the Luxury package.

The SL and Platinum Reserve come with NissanConnect Services, a subscription-based service that includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance and one-touch access to roadside assistance. It's added to the Pro-4X when you buy the Convenience package.

Driving

The 2016 Nissan Titan XD's 5.0-liter diesel V8 engine helps this big truck move out smoothly and is relatively quiet as it goes about its business. There's plenty of torque for anything from around-town driving to freeway merges to hill climbing. However, the diesel XD's relative lack of horsepower and formidable weight (7,080 pounds on our scales for the 4WD Platinum Reserve) ultimately puts a damper on wide-open passing acceleration, as our track test results illustrate.

Although acceleration is leisurely at full whack, the 2016 Titan XD has more than enough motor for regular tasks.

With the possible exception of low-speed crawling through freeway traffic, the six-speed transmission makes all the right moves. Shifting is smooth and positive, and the gearbox is especially adept when climbing grades with a trailer latched behind, where the expansive torque of the diesel V8 helps it hold gears confidently and resist dithering. On the subsequent downslope, a tap of the brakes in tow-haul mode engages a downhill speed control feature that uses transmission downshifts to regulate descent speed.

Unladen, at least, the 5.6-liter gasoline V8 and seven-speed combination feels stronger and more alert, with more robust acceleration and quicker kick-down response when it's time to pull out and pass on a two-lane road. It doesn't churn out as much torque as the diesel, so we expect the picture to change with a heavy trailer in tow.

Both configurations of the big Titan XD go down the road with a sense of authority and are generally impervious to crosswinds. The heavy-duty recirculating-ball steering system doesn't impart a strong sense of connection as it goes about its business, but at least it makes the trucks feel manageable during low-speed maneuvers and U-turns, which can test your patience on account of their gigantic 53.9-foot turning circle. All three versions we've sampled -- a Pro-4X, an SL and a Platinum Reserve -- delivered a calmer ride on a variety of surfaces than your typical 2500-series truck. The Pro-4X emerged as our favorite due to its combination of special suspension tuning and taller tires, which did a better job of filtering out coarse road textures and sharp edges alike.

Interior

The 2016 Nissan Titan XD deviates from past Titans in its use of a column shifter, with manual-shift toggles and a tow-haul switch out near the end. This seemingly small change transforms the interior. It makes possible the three-passenger front bench seat in the S and SV, and it reduces clutter and opens up valuable central real estate for storage when the front bucket seats are present. It also simplifies the layout of the nicely arranged climate control interface and opens up a ready home for the integrated trailer brake controller, which is at once out of the way and close at hand.

The 2016 Titan XD's cabin isn't necessarily a standout, but we like its simplicity and space.

The rest of the dash is peppered with familiar gauges and switchgear that are pure Nissan. It's all logically arrayed and pleasing to the touch, but some of the buttons do seem small against the backdrop of the XD's massive cabin. Indeed, the Titan XD provides an abundance of interior room. There's easily enough space for a 6-foot-2-inch adult to comfortably sit behind his own adjusted driver seat. Front or back, the leather seats are inviting and offer long-distance support, though the pleated Platinum Reserve seats don't offer a clear advantage over the others apart from styling.

In terms of technology, the 7-inch touchscreen entertainment and navigation system works well and is easy to use, but it's not really any more advanced or capable than what Nissan has been offering for the last several years. Competing trucks offer slicker interfaces with a greater depth of capability. The same can be said for the XD's driver information screen between the gauges: it's straightforward and does the job, but it's not class-leading.

You can flip up the rear seat bottoms when hauling cargo in the cab, but the floor below isn't entirely flat. To remedy this there's a flip-out platform that stands about 3 inches above the carpet on fold-down legs, just like in Ram trucks. The Utility packages include a lockable cab-wide bin that's concealed under the seat bottom and just might hold a fishing pole or two.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Nissan Titan XD.

5(63%)
4(4%)
3(4%)
2(19%)
1(10%)
3.9
48 reviews
48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long Time 3/4 Ton Guy to Now a Titan XD Guy
RB,12/14/2016
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I have been a 15 year owner of 2 different ram 2500 trucks. My first was a 03' with the 5.9 Cummins and second was an 11' with the 6.7 Cummins. I'll say the 5.9 was a motor second to none. Best combination of power, efficiency, value, and reliability. Ever since diesel emmissions have crept onto the scene in ~07', I've been very dissapointed in the added cost, 25% reduction in mpg, and horrible reliability. With that said, let me explain why I love my new Titan XD. This truck was built for the diesel motor head who does not realistically need to town > 10,000 lbs regularly. Comparing the titan with many other 3/4 ton trucks I've spent countless miles in, I'd say the Titan XD takes top honors in being a well rounded every day truck when considering: size, capability, power, fit and finish, and comfort. The titan XD is by far the quietest truck of the bunch and consistently has me appreciating the engineering of the truck, while my girlfriend enjoys the comfort and quietness of the truck. The new 3/4 ton trucks have outrageous power numbers; however, I have learned these trucks HAVE to be worked and worked hard. The need to develop enough heat to burn off the soot in the exhaust after-treatment systems otherwise you are destined for issues (Yes, I'm mostly a < 30 mile / day guy and those driving habits were very problematic in my 6.7 Cummins and all the 6.7 Powerstrokes we have at work). In my opinion, the Titan's 5.0 Cummins with dual sequential turbo setup is the right amount of power to get the job done, provides excellent throttle response, and most importantly it is small enough that the motor will get a decent load cycle running the truck empty to where the engine pushes enough heat on short runs to still keep up with burning off the soot and keeping the EGR clean. My other high note for the truck is the Aisin transmission. This thing shifts on the money every time both upshifts and downshifts whether light load or towing. As you can see, I'm impressed with this Titan XD having just turned 20,000 miles. My 1 big deciding factor I'll leave you with is this: I bought my Titan XD with an $11,000 rebate. At that price point I'd recommend a Titan over any competition in it's price class for the user who appreciates diesel power and realistically tows > 5,500 lbs but < 10,000 on a regular basis. However, if Titan drops the rebates to < $6,000, I would have to say I'd make the shift into a 3/4 ton truck at that price point. Nissan, are you listening??? Keep those rebates to keep the truck priced where it should be priced. Hope my review helped.
Best Truck Yet
Eric,07/14/2016
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I have owned or driven every big truck. The Titan XD is the best truck for the everyday driver who doesn't tow excessively. If you tow a lot, get a bigger truck. Same money (-ish) and more power/capability. But that's not to say the XD isn't a great tow vehicle. It is hands down better than any 1/2 ton. I don't care what you read or saw in a review. The brakes, chassis, frame, tranny, suspension....EVERYTHING works well for towing and they are miles better than anything offered by even the best 1/2 ton (yes a 1/2 might be able to pull a heavy load since the motors are great, but the frame/suspension/brakes fall short). Make sure you get a truck that is slightly overbuilt for your needs. The 5.0L Cummins is a great motor, but definitely protects itself (by not over-working when demanded like Ford will for example). Powerful for around town and anything less than a 13,000lbs trailer. Fuel mileage could be considerably better when unloaded, but it's because of a practically 3/4 ton chassis and the smaller motor - compared to a true 3/4 or 1 ton motor. Also...the range is horrible. Need to stop way too often when towing. The fuel tank AND urea tank both need to be larger. That said, the cabin is quiet and it has the best ride quality of ANY truck. Small things like the ease of lifting the tailgate and the trailer-light check make this truck killer. Plus the warranty is arguably the best in the business. I have received many compliments by Ford, Dodge and Chevy owners. I'm not super happy about the mammoth front-end of the truck, but if you get it in the Pro4x trim, you don't have so much gaudy chrome that makes it look like an F-150 or the chromed out Dodges (unless that's your thing). Absolutely no problems thus far and I haven't been all that nice to my XD. I actually use my truck! :-)
Pro 4X Nissan Titan XD
dmichaelorr@gmail.com,09/06/2016
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
I owned 3 Tundras prior to my new Titan XD. The truck has all the makings of a 2500, but sized at a 1500. It would seem that any negative reviews must come from critics and not owners. If you drive the truck for any time at all, then you'll understand how awesome of a truck this is.
Well worth the money!
Tim,09/12/2016
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
This is the truck many have been waiting for and Nissan did a great job with it. I bought an SV model 4x4 with the Cummins diesel. Smooth ride, plenty of power, quiet cabin. Build quality is exceptional on mine. Better than my Tundra that I traded for the Titan. MPG has been about 20.6 so far combined on an engine that has only 400 miles on it so it is far from broken in yet. I got out the door for this truck at a little less than $40,000, so good deals are available if you look around. don't believe all the negative reviews you see from so called experts, drive one for yourself and see what a great truck this really is.
See all 48 reviews of the 2016 Nissan Titan XD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD features & specs

Quick Summary
The 2016 Nissan Titan XD is an all-new pickup that's larger and more capable than the standard 2016 Nissan Titan, which was also redesigned. Built on a stouter frame with beefier running gear, the Titan XD launches with a 5.0-liter Cummins turbodiesel V8 engine, crew-cab body and 6.5-foot bed only. A gasoline V8, extended-cab body and an 8-foot bed will be added later. It's a uniquely positioned pickup that attempts to split the difference between traditional half-ton trucks and the more powerful heavy-duty pickups from the Big Three.

What Is It?
The 2016 Nissan Titan XD is an all-new full-size truck that has more robust capabilities than the standard Nissan Titan, which was also redesigned for 2016. The Titan XD is not designed to compete head-on with the heavy-duty trucks from Ford, GM and Ram. Those trucks have engaged in a power race that has pushed their capabilities — and their prices — far beyond what many buyers need or can afford.

The result is a Titan XD crew-cab diesel pickup with tow ratings that range from 12,314 pounds for the S 4x2 work truck to 10,608 pounds for a decked-out Platinum Reserve 4x4. A nicely equipped Pro-4X 4x4 can pull 11,784 pounds.

Those numbers put the Titan XD well above a truck like the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel, which has tow ratings that range between 7,540 to 8,870 pounds, and top heavy-duty trucks that can pull up to 17,000 pounds.

Is It the Same Cummins Engine That Ram Uses?
No, this is a completely different engine. This V8 design is a full 11 inches shorter (front to back) and 500 pounds lighter than the Cummins 6.7-liter straight-6 turbodiesel that powers the current Ram 2500 and 3500 HD pickups.

A pair of turbochargers nestles within the Vee between dual overhead-cam cylinder heads, but this is neither a twin-turbo nor a compound turbo setup. A smaller turbo bolsters low-rpm output and a larger turbo handles higher revs. Both share an odd pretzel-like housing with an electronically controlled intake air distribution valve that feeds one, the other or a variable blend of both to deliver a fat wallop of torque across the entire operating range.

The resulting 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque places the 5.0 V8 midway between today's Ram 1500 (240 hp/420 lb-ft) and 2500 diesel (370 hp/800 lb-ft) engines. This new Cummins squarely hits the vacated heavy-duty target Nissan was gunning for with the XD. We say vacated because a decade ago the 5.9-liter Cummins straight-6 diesel in the Dodge Ram HD trucks was rated at 305 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque.

How Does the XD Differ From the Regular Titan?
The Titan XD's frame benefits from heavy-duty components Nissan previously developed for its commercial vans. The fully boxed ladder frame has been redesigned for pickup duty, and lengthened to support the 151.5-inch wheelbase necessary for the XD's crew cab and 6.5-foot bed, a combination the regular Titan will not offer.

A double-wishbone suspension with coil springs and a stabilizer bar regulates the motions of the front wheels, and a pair of leaf springs and a stabilizer bar controls the straight axle rear end. This sounds similar to the Titan we already know, but it's all beefier stuff sized to support the Gross Vehicle Weight Ratings (GVWR) of 8,800 pounds for the two-wheel drive and up to 8,990 pounds for the 4x4.

The majority of 1500-series trucks have GVWRs clustered near 7,000 pounds, while 2500-series pickups loiter at around 10,000 pounds. The heavy-duty GVWR cutoff is 8,500 pounds, so while the XD qualifies for HD status, it's indeed an "in-betweener" at the civilized end of the spectrum.

Other HD componentry includes hydraulic recirculating-ball steering, while the brakes are massive 14.2-inch front and 14.4-inch rear ventilated rotors clamped by hefty dual-piston calipers. The XD also rolls on high-capacity LT tires that run at 65 psi up front and 70 psi in back. Regular Titans will have rack-and-pinion steering and tires that run closer to 35 psi.

When the regular 2016 Titan eventually rolls out, we'll see that the XD's grille protrudes 2 or 3 inches farther forward, while its hood stands 1.5 inches taller to make room for the height of the Cummins diesel and the extra radiator and intercooler capacity it demands.

How Many Trim Levels Are There?
Nissan will sell the Titan XD in five flavors: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. The base S is a work truck with a cloth and vinyl split-bench seat, manual climate control, 17-inch steel wheels and the smaller 5-inch display audio system.

The SV starts out similarly, but has a cloth bench seat and a dab of chrome here and there. It also opens the door to a range of options including bucket seats, dual-zone automatic temperature control, 20-inch wheels and the Utili-Track bed tie-down system.

Things get interesting with the Pro-4X, the only grade that's sold only as a 4x4. It comes with 18-inch all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, a locking rear differential, skid plates and hill-descent control. The interior gets standard buckets and a 7-inch touchscreen audio and navigation system.

Next is the SL, where the Pro-4X off-road gear is absent but heated leather, premium audio, running boards, Utili-Track tie downs and 20-inch machined aluminum wheels come standard.

The fully loaded Platinum Reserve comes with dark chrome wheels, unique heated and cooled leather seats and wood interior trim. There is but one option: a DVD rear-seat entertainment system with headrest-mounted screens.

How Does It Drive?
The Cummins 5.0-liter diesel moves the Titan XD about smartly around town, and it doesn't feel taxed when executing freeway merges. It's far from fast, though. The combination of standard 3.92 axle gearing, 310 hp and 7,480 pounds of Platinum Reserve 4x4 bulk translated into a 0-60-mph time of 9.6 seconds.

The standard six-speed automatic shifts smoothly much of the time, but it's not in its happy place creeping along at 10 mph in stop-and-go traffic. The engine and trans are much more adept at climbing grades and pulling trailers, where the prodigious torque of the Cummins diesel torque enables the automatic to hold gears confidently, with no unwanted dithering.

A more extensive tow test on our favorite test grade is needed, but in a brief test, the XD calmly pulled a blunt-faced overly tall 9,000-pound box trailer up a steep 6-percent grade at 60 mph without the need for a continuous application of wide-open throttle. In Tow/Haul mode, a tap of the brake pedal engaged a downhill speed control feature that commands transmission downshifts to accurately regulate descent speed on the subsequent downslope.

Steering effort is agreeable in normal driving and when maneuvering through tight parking lots. A whisper of feedback lets the driver in on the conversation between pavement and tire, but like most recirculating-ball setups, it's vague when cruising straight. Vibration and off-road kickback are nil.

It's hard to fault the brakes. They proved especially reassuring during our 60-mph panic stop test, bringing the big XD to rest in just 131 feet, a figure some midsize SUVs barely manage. The XD repeated this feat again and again with little variation, each stop arrow-straight and with minimal nosedive.

The ride is pleasingly agreeable, and the XD proved quite stable on poorly maintained dirt tracks. But the win goes to the Pro-4X, even on pavement. Its combination of Bilstein monotube shocks and the inch-taller sidewalls that come with 18-inch tires did a better job of filtering out coarse road texture and small cracks than the 20-inch setup on the SL and Platinum Reserve models.

What Is the Interior Like?
The cab of the XD provides copious head- and legroom in both rows, even though the backseat numbers lag slightly behind those of the Big Three. It's not a difference that is likely to make a difference, though. Our tallest tester was able to sit behind his adjusted driver seat with room to spare.

Front or back, the leather seats are comfy and supportive, though the pleated Platinum Reserve thrones don't offer a clear comfort advantage over the other leather offerings. And the view out is as good as can be expected from a large pickup, though the lowish windshield header can conceal some overhead signals.

Nissan has switched to a column shifter, with manual shift buttons and a Tow/Haul switch built into its handle. It's a good move that opens up room along the center console for drinks, phones or anything else you want to keep handy. It also enables the six-passenger 40/20/40-split bench configuration at the S and SV end of the lineup

Most other controls and switches will be familiar to anyone who has been in a Nissan lately, and the 7-inch touchscreen has a "last-generation" feel to it. Overall build quality is impressive and it all feels good to the touch, but there's little to indicate much has been specially adapted to the size, scale and mission of the Titan XD.

What About Cargo and Towing?
The Titan XD's maximum payload is 2,091 pounds for the S 4x2 work truck. Heavier versions trade equipment for payload, so the Platinum Reserve 4x4 settles at 1,470 pounds. A Pro-4X 4x4 carries a payload rating of 1,733 pounds.

We're fans of Nissan's Utili-Track system, a set of rails along the sides, front and floor of the bed that accept movable tie-down cleats. It's packaged with an in-bed 400-watt 120-volt power socket and a cargo area lighting system with multiple LED lamps throughout the bed.

A trailer receiver hitch and wiring is optional on S and SV but comes standard after that. The built-in electric trailer brake controller is optional on Pro-4X and SL trims.

An integrated gooseneck hitch is optional from the SV onward, and Nissan dealers will offer an adaptor that fits a Reese fifth-wheel to the gooseneck sockets. Neither of these is strictly necessary to tow the maximum, because XD tow ratings apply to any hitch type.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
This is hard to pin down, because trucks with a GVWR north of 8,500 pounds fall into the heavy-duty category, which exempts them from fuel economy testing and labelling. There will be no official 2016 Titan XD fuel economy figures, in other words.

We spent 1,184 miles behind the wheel of a Platinum Reserve 4x4, with a reasonable mix of city and highway driving. Our overall average was 16 mpg, with a best all-highway tank of 20.8 mpg and a worst city-dominated tank of 13.8 mpg.

These figures compare favorably to some of the 1500-series gasoline pickups we've had in our long-term fleet. Our 2015 Ford F-150 has been on numerous road trips and only broke 20 mpg for the first time some 18,000 miles after it went into service. Its lifetime average currently stands at 16.9 mpg.

Modern diesel engines need diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to control NOx emissions, but the Titan XD's 4.5-gallon DEF tank is particularly small. DEF availability at the pump is spotty, so the next best choice is a 2.5-gallon jug bought online, at auto parts stores or gas stations. You might be adding one each month — more often when towing.

How Much, and When Can I Get One?
Specific pricing has not yet been released, though that should change soon because sales are set to begin in December.

Nissan has dropped some rough hints, suggesting that a 2016 Nissan Titan XD S 4x2 will go for about $40,000 and the Pro-4X 4x4 should cost about $50,000. The upper limit is said to hover near $60,000 for a fully loaded Platinum Reserve 4x4.

Of course, those figures include the diesel engine, a costly option that won't show in the base price of the 3/4-ton alternatives.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The 2016 Nissan Titan XD sits in a niche it carved for itself. On one side is the half-ton world occupied by the Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150 GMC Sierra, Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra. If diesel power is a specific requirement, that list shrinks to one: the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel.

The other side contains the 3/4- ton arena populated by the Ford F-250, Chevrolet/GMC 2500 HD twins and the Ram 2500, each of which has a diesel option.

Why Should You Consider This Truck?
The Titan XD is for those who want a diesel-powered machine that has more towing capacity and a higher grade of running gear than a 1500-series pickup. It should be particularly attractive to those who are disappointed in the Ram 3.0-liter EcoDiesel's modest towing and payload capability.

It's the heavy-duty pickup for those who are happy with the 10- or 12-year-old HD diesel pickup they want to replace, folks who can't see themselves moving up to the current crop of 2500-series HD diesel trucks that are getting beefier and more expensive as the Detroit Three trade punches in a towing and payload arms race.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Truck?
If space is an issue, the 2016 Nissan Titan XD may not be for you. At 242.8 inches long, 80.7 inches wide and 78.7 inches tall, it's just as large as the 3/4-ton crew cab trucks sold by the Big Three.

There's also a question of range. The 26-gallon fuel tank is the only offering. Those planning to tow frequently may be disappointed they can't step up to the 36-gallon tanks the other guys offer.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds a vehicle for the purposes of evaluation and Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD Overview

The Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD is offered in the following submodels: Titan XD Crew Cab, Titan XD Diesel. Available styles include PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), and S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A).

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD SL is priced between $34,518 and$34,518 with odometer readings between 44676 and44676 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Nissan Titan XDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Nissan Titan XD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2016 Titan XDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,518 and mileage as low as 44676 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Nissan Titan XD.

Can't find a used 2016 Nissan Titan XDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Titan XD for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,471.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,441.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Titan XD for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,053.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,583.

