Used 2014 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent ride.
Okay. For all the people that complain about engine/transmission noise all the time I want to tell you that you are driving it wrong.If you floor the car of course its going to make noise. If you drive sensibly the car is extremely quiet and has an incredible ride. In terms of convenience hopping into this car and going from point A to point B is a delight. Getting in and out is effortless, there is ample headroom and the car is extremely spacious. I have not had any stuttering issues at 13,000 miles. The car hasn't had a single issue either. Fuel economy is great and the sport mode does make the car kind of fun. I never use Eco. I bought the car for 16,700 new.
So far we like it
This is my first brand new car so maybe I am biased but we like our 2014 Sentra. I bought the car April 29 2014 and have driven nearly 2500 miles in a month. Not much road noise, it gets up to speed and cruises just fine, great MPG and I find it comfortable. I have read people complain about the car being underpowered but if you test drove it before buying it, you knew what you were getting. Driving around 100 miles round trip per day all highway and its great.
Everything I Expected For $17,000.
I purchased my Sentra SV on 12/30/2014. After reviewing several other compact cars including Chevy, Ford, Toyota and VW as well visiting various websites including Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, IIHS - Insurance Institute for Hwy Safety and the Department of Transportation 1-4 star crash test ratings buying the Sentra was an easy decision. I watched several videos of both expert and not so expert reviews. Take all reviews with a grain of salt as everyone expects a vehicle priced under $20k to perform like a BMW or Benz. Let's be real about this.
Not what I expected
Bought this car in Nov 2014. Now has 64000 Kms. Had to replace left strut at 43000 Kms. Engine vibrates between 20 km an hour and 80 km an hour as the Rpms are too low - probably some sort of fuel savings but very aggravating. Have to drive it in Sport mode all the time at these speeds to keep the rims higher. Engine is way to small for this size car - should have come with a 2.0 or 2.5. Low profile tires give horrible ride - suspension should have been softened. CVT trans sucks - loses it self when driving at low speed as if it doesn't know what to do- lurches and clunks. I'm sorry I purchased this car- would love to have it written off as I have replacement ins to Nov 2017. I have a 2008 Sentra with 164000 Kms on it and never any problems- still on original struts. Update Dec 2018: Had to replace the stabilizer links - this on a vehicle with 74,000 kms (44,400 miles) that at most has seen only 300kms of gravel. With the CVT the engine revs way to high when cold vs a regular transmission that would shift and lower the rpms regardless of what the temp is. Hit a deer the other day but insurance is going to repair the car - had hoped they would write it off.
Avoid like the plague!
I purchased this car about 3 months ago. When I test drove it I didn't notice anything unusual. But after about a week of driving I noticed the car starts to "shudder" when slowing down to a stop or creeping in traffic. Every day, every time. It will keep it up until you either stop or accelerate. The CVT operates at two levels for 2014, basically Low and Drive. It's not dropping out of Drive to Low, causing terrible shuddering in the CVT. Nissan calls it "Juttering." So it's a known issue! I've been to the dealer 3X. Nissan Corporate Consumer and Regional Techs have been involved and say it's "normal." Really? That's BS, inexcusable and very poor engineering. This CVT is a disaster! AVOID...April 2016: After experiencing several other bad problems with the it and getting no satisfaction with a face-to-face arbitration meeting with Nissan, I traded the Sentra in a few months later on a 2015 Rogue SL AWD. The Rogue is superb, the Sentra is junk.
