Used 2010 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Avoid the Snetra
Poor acceleration and lots of road noise at highway speed. Poor material used in interior. I have had three warrenty issues and had to pay to replace brakes and rotors at 20k miles. The car has also had to be alligned twice in the first year of ownership.
20K Mile Review - Sentra SR
This is an interesting car. There are times I am underwhelmed with it, other times I am really glad I decided to go with it. The size, comfort, and ride of the car are some of it's best attributes. I bought the car because of the front seat. The looks of the car appear to be polarizing. I like the looks compared to other cars in this class. As a guy though, all I see are girls driving it around. The performance is pretty average. The CVT is still an enigma to me, although I am fairly happy with it. The engine drone and tapping (when below 56 degrees) I can do with out. I feel the gas mileage is great (34 - 75% highway). I have gotten 38 on trips before.
A great, practical car
I've had my 2010 Nissan Sentra for about two years now and I love it! I previously owned a used 1995 Nissan Maxima, which had 200,000 miles and served me well, but I was ready for something new. This is a very practical car -- good gas mileage, big trunk (good for golf clubs), and nice features (auxiliary input for Ipod). The feel of a CVT took some getting used to but now I really like it. The car has more power than other compact cars I've driven that are rather gutless. I've had no major issues in the past two years -- just needed a replacement of one sun visor while still under warranty.
Love my 2010 Sentra!!
I got this car brand new and haven't had any problems with it. I currently have 133k miles on it and am now having to put minor money into it for routine age/mileage repairs. I've almost driven the wheels off of it and it is still a reliable work horse. I'd buy another one of I could! Great car!!!
Clicking noise
The car is great. When I drive the car cold, as I accelerate to 20 mph I get a clicking noise from the area of the front right axle or wheel. It goes away after 20 mph. I was told at the dealership that this is normal. It is a computer self check for the fuel system. Is this true or not? I only have 1000 miles on odometer.
