Used 2003 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews

2 years down the road Daytona , 07/22/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Well, I've had this car now for 2.5 years now so I think I know it pretty well. First, second and third gear rubber, not bad. Torque steer can get very bad and out of control. Looks are excellent. Reverse lockout is very poor. Hitting reverse while shifting to 6th gear is possible with little effort (I've done it several times). Front seats are poor design. Put something flat on it and it ends up in the back on the floor. Turning radius is also poor, Fuel average for city is 20 mpg. I have the black one, paint quality is poor but looks great. Nicks or scratches with little effort. Still, I like this car. Sound system is fine, for me anyway. This car will hold a tight turn like no other. Report Abuse

FAST LITTLE CAR ROYAL , 03/04/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i owned a ford escort before my se-r, so i am really happy. the power is amazing for a 4 cylinder, the stereo sounds great and the front end looks so cool. nissan has really done a great job putting some sports into there little sedan. also the brakes are very smooth and the leather heated seats are a great option for such a low priced car. Report Abuse

Reliving My Childhood Nemo , 02/07/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am re-living my childhood driving this car! It combines the raw power of my 1965 GTO with the reliability of my 1994 Camry. It goes like a bat of hell when you want it and still gets great gas mileage. It impressed my daughter when she drove it the first time and that says alot for the car. It gets a steady diet of compliments from the 'tuners' around my neighborhood. Definitely worth the money Report Abuse

nissan master_trunt , 09/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful it's the best ever Report Abuse