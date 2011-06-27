  1. Home
Used 2002 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Sentra
4.5
96 reviews
SE-R Spec V < the sum of it's parts

Brandon Apmann, 02/20/2009
139062 of 139064 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car spanking new and enjoyed its strong engine with gobs of torque (for 2.5 liters), loved the limited slip differential, lots of grip from the tires and suspension. I was excited to finally own a new car I could pamper and keep minty fresh. Well, the honeymoon didn't last very long. From day one, literally, I kept fresh (every 3,000 miles) Mobil 1 oil in it, but despite my efforts, the car burnt more oil than any car I've ever owned, 2quarts every oil change. Also at about 30k to 40K the car lost a lot of power, started blowing black smoke which made it impossible to keep the bumper clean. Also, the clear coat started to peel @ 50K, making the car quite ugly.

Fun Nissan

David Aguilera, 03/30/2015
SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I'm no car expert, but I've driven two Spec-V Sentra; so I figure to have a say. I consider this car to be a very great affordable car. The Spec-V model provides comforts, speed, and good looking aesthetics. The 6 speed version is perfect for your needs on the road. On HWY 1 (Californians will understand) this car has the acceleration to get you over any hills, and the handling for the windy roads you will find.

TYPE R SPEC V NISSAN SENTRA SPEED MACHINE

Javier Flores Guerrero, 11/02/2016
SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've purchased this car only for the fact that the manual transmission has 6 gears. The interior looked really sporty and its was all red inside somewhat like material used in jerseys and I really liked it. The car currently has 186,000 miles and I drive it really hard and always responds aggressively. I have toped the speed at 140 miles per hour in a safe straight away and it still wanted more. I've only changed the normal wear tear items like wheel bearings and the brakes and a power steering hose that leaked and that's it for the miles this is a great car. After modifying the exhaust and added legal CA headers it added much more power. The car does feel solid for its size and takes turns like a champ.

Spec-V 02

spec_v_d, 03/08/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the second 02 spec-v i have owned. The first was just crap but it was because of the original owner treated it like crap... previous owner was a young girl who did not know how to drive a stick. Now i got another and it had the new motor, tranny, and clutch installed by nissan due to recall on the original motors. Car has about 50k miles on it and i couldnt love it more. I have owned lots of tuner cars and i must say this is by far my favorite. Handles great, amazing power for the 4 banger. I have a few mods to the car nothing to crazy just cold air, exhaust, and suspension. gets pretty good gas milage could be better though. All in all i give this car a 4.7 out of 5

Wont be buying another

TurboTayrob, 03/23/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 02 Spec v from the original owner at 41k back in oct of 08,the car was perfect condition, one owner, all maintenance records ,I bought it because the original owner simply didn't need it anymore(close friend)I figured "hey im buyin a nissan it'll last me through college" WRONG!I lay no fault at the original owner, but at nissan , at 61k im having alternator, transmission and a whole lot of other electrical problems ,needless to say I didn't think SE-R parts would be easy to find but this is ridiculous,if only the performance made up for it when I hit the back roads its all gravy but in the city im highly disappointed with reliability,performance and MPGs, my last nissan EVER

