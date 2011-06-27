  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,598$12,056$13,948
Clean$7,918$11,097$12,829
Average$6,558$9,178$10,589
Rough$5,198$7,259$8,350
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,684$17,130$20,105
Clean$10,760$15,766$18,491
Average$8,912$13,040$15,263
Rough$7,064$10,314$12,036
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,955$13,349$15,208
Clean$9,168$12,287$13,987
Average$7,594$10,162$11,546
Rough$6,019$8,038$9,104
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,176$11,550$13,396
Clean$7,529$10,631$12,321
Average$6,236$8,793$10,170
Rough$4,943$6,955$8,019
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,315$11,959$13,952
Clean$7,657$11,007$12,832
Average$6,342$9,104$10,592
Rough$5,027$7,200$8,352
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,226$11,517$13,319
Clean$7,575$10,601$12,250
Average$6,274$8,768$10,111
Rough$4,973$6,935$7,973
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,086$11,320$13,089
Clean$7,446$10,419$12,038
Average$6,168$8,618$9,937
Rough$4,889$6,816$7,836
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,537$10,747$12,502
Clean$6,941$9,891$11,499
Average$5,749$8,181$9,491
Rough$4,557$6,471$7,484
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,527$13,966$16,392
Clean$8,773$12,855$15,076
Average$7,267$10,632$12,445
Rough$5,760$8,409$9,813
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,984$13,171$15,459
Clean$8,273$12,122$14,218
Average$6,853$10,026$11,736
Rough$5,432$7,930$9,254
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,165$16,368$19,213
Clean$10,282$15,066$17,671
Average$8,517$12,461$14,586
Rough$6,751$9,856$11,502
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,368$12,257$13,840
Clean$8,627$11,281$12,729
Average$7,145$9,331$10,507
Rough$5,664$7,380$8,285
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,112$17,857$20,454
Clean$12,075$16,436$18,812
Average$10,002$13,594$15,528
Rough$7,928$10,752$12,245
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,320$12,713$14,570
Clean$8,583$11,701$13,400
Average$7,109$9,678$11,061
Rough$5,635$7,654$8,722
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,662$12,699$14,905
Clean$7,977$11,689$13,709
Average$6,607$9,668$11,316
Rough$5,237$7,647$8,923
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,507$16,871$19,801
Clean$10,597$15,528$18,212
Average$8,778$12,843$15,033
Rough$6,958$10,158$11,854
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,040$13,253$15,555
Clean$8,325$12,198$14,307
Average$6,895$10,089$11,809
Rough$5,466$7,980$9,312
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,264$13,581$15,941
Clean$8,531$12,501$14,661
Average$7,066$10,339$12,102
Rough$5,601$8,178$9,543
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,998$11,212$12,970
Clean$7,366$10,320$11,929
Average$6,101$8,535$9,847
Rough$4,836$6,751$7,764
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,331$12,794$14,690
Clean$8,593$11,776$13,511
Average$7,117$9,740$11,152
Rough$5,642$7,704$8,794
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,156$11,008$13,110
Clean$6,590$10,132$12,058
Average$5,458$8,380$9,953
Rough$4,327$6,628$7,848
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,812$14,385$16,884
Clean$9,036$13,240$15,529
Average$7,484$10,951$12,818
Rough$5,933$8,661$10,107
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,316$10,291$11,918
Clean$6,737$9,472$10,961
Average$5,580$7,834$9,048
Rough$4,423$6,196$7,134
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,442$11,695$13,476
Clean$7,775$10,764$12,394
Average$6,440$8,903$10,231
Rough$5,105$7,042$8,067
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,271$12,125$14,232
Clean$7,617$11,160$13,089
Average$6,309$9,230$10,805
Rough$5,001$7,301$8,520
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,234$9,708$11,605
Clean$5,741$8,935$10,673
Average$4,755$7,390$8,810
Rough$3,769$5,845$6,947
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,843$10,033$11,776
Clean$6,302$9,235$10,831
Average$5,220$7,638$8,940
Rough$4,137$6,041$7,050
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,136$13,394$15,721
Clean$8,413$12,328$14,459
Average$6,968$10,196$11,935
Rough$5,524$8,065$9,411
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,449$18,251$21,421
Clean$11,465$16,799$19,702
Average$9,496$13,894$16,263
Rough$7,527$10,989$12,824
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,953$12,333$14,183
Clean$8,245$11,351$13,044
Average$6,829$9,388$10,767
Rough$5,413$7,426$8,490
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,807$10,586$12,108
Clean$7,190$9,744$11,136
Average$5,955$8,059$9,192
Rough$4,721$6,374$7,248
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,780$10,996$12,755
Clean$7,165$10,121$11,731
Average$5,935$8,371$9,683
Rough$4,704$6,621$7,635
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,216$13,924$15,954
Clean$9,408$12,816$14,674
Average$7,793$10,600$12,112
Rough$6,177$8,384$9,551
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,433$15,109$17,665
Clean$9,608$13,907$16,247
Average$7,958$11,502$13,411
Rough$6,308$9,098$10,575
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,798$9,291$10,656
Clean$6,260$8,552$9,801
Average$5,185$7,073$8,090
Rough$4,110$5,594$6,379
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,356$10,261$11,851
Clean$6,774$9,444$10,900
Average$5,611$7,811$8,997
Rough$4,448$6,178$7,095
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,209$14,587$16,980
Clean$9,402$13,426$15,617
Average$7,787$11,105$12,891
Rough$6,173$8,783$10,165
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,974$12,555$14,514
Clean$8,265$11,555$13,349
Average$6,845$9,557$11,019
Rough$5,426$7,559$8,689
Sell my 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,741 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,935 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,741 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,935 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,741 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,935 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $3,769 to $11,605, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.