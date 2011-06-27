Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,598
|$12,056
|$13,948
|Clean
|$7,918
|$11,097
|$12,829
|Average
|$6,558
|$9,178
|$10,589
|Rough
|$5,198
|$7,259
|$8,350
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,684
|$17,130
|$20,105
|Clean
|$10,760
|$15,766
|$18,491
|Average
|$8,912
|$13,040
|$15,263
|Rough
|$7,064
|$10,314
|$12,036
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,955
|$13,349
|$15,208
|Clean
|$9,168
|$12,287
|$13,987
|Average
|$7,594
|$10,162
|$11,546
|Rough
|$6,019
|$8,038
|$9,104
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,176
|$11,550
|$13,396
|Clean
|$7,529
|$10,631
|$12,321
|Average
|$6,236
|$8,793
|$10,170
|Rough
|$4,943
|$6,955
|$8,019
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,315
|$11,959
|$13,952
|Clean
|$7,657
|$11,007
|$12,832
|Average
|$6,342
|$9,104
|$10,592
|Rough
|$5,027
|$7,200
|$8,352
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,226
|$11,517
|$13,319
|Clean
|$7,575
|$10,601
|$12,250
|Average
|$6,274
|$8,768
|$10,111
|Rough
|$4,973
|$6,935
|$7,973
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,086
|$11,320
|$13,089
|Clean
|$7,446
|$10,419
|$12,038
|Average
|$6,168
|$8,618
|$9,937
|Rough
|$4,889
|$6,816
|$7,836
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,537
|$10,747
|$12,502
|Clean
|$6,941
|$9,891
|$11,499
|Average
|$5,749
|$8,181
|$9,491
|Rough
|$4,557
|$6,471
|$7,484
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,527
|$13,966
|$16,392
|Clean
|$8,773
|$12,855
|$15,076
|Average
|$7,267
|$10,632
|$12,445
|Rough
|$5,760
|$8,409
|$9,813
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,984
|$13,171
|$15,459
|Clean
|$8,273
|$12,122
|$14,218
|Average
|$6,853
|$10,026
|$11,736
|Rough
|$5,432
|$7,930
|$9,254
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,165
|$16,368
|$19,213
|Clean
|$10,282
|$15,066
|$17,671
|Average
|$8,517
|$12,461
|$14,586
|Rough
|$6,751
|$9,856
|$11,502
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,368
|$12,257
|$13,840
|Clean
|$8,627
|$11,281
|$12,729
|Average
|$7,145
|$9,331
|$10,507
|Rough
|$5,664
|$7,380
|$8,285
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,112
|$17,857
|$20,454
|Clean
|$12,075
|$16,436
|$18,812
|Average
|$10,002
|$13,594
|$15,528
|Rough
|$7,928
|$10,752
|$12,245
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,320
|$12,713
|$14,570
|Clean
|$8,583
|$11,701
|$13,400
|Average
|$7,109
|$9,678
|$11,061
|Rough
|$5,635
|$7,654
|$8,722
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,662
|$12,699
|$14,905
|Clean
|$7,977
|$11,689
|$13,709
|Average
|$6,607
|$9,668
|$11,316
|Rough
|$5,237
|$7,647
|$8,923
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,507
|$16,871
|$19,801
|Clean
|$10,597
|$15,528
|$18,212
|Average
|$8,778
|$12,843
|$15,033
|Rough
|$6,958
|$10,158
|$11,854
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,040
|$13,253
|$15,555
|Clean
|$8,325
|$12,198
|$14,307
|Average
|$6,895
|$10,089
|$11,809
|Rough
|$5,466
|$7,980
|$9,312
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,264
|$13,581
|$15,941
|Clean
|$8,531
|$12,501
|$14,661
|Average
|$7,066
|$10,339
|$12,102
|Rough
|$5,601
|$8,178
|$9,543
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,998
|$11,212
|$12,970
|Clean
|$7,366
|$10,320
|$11,929
|Average
|$6,101
|$8,535
|$9,847
|Rough
|$4,836
|$6,751
|$7,764
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,331
|$12,794
|$14,690
|Clean
|$8,593
|$11,776
|$13,511
|Average
|$7,117
|$9,740
|$11,152
|Rough
|$5,642
|$7,704
|$8,794
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,156
|$11,008
|$13,110
|Clean
|$6,590
|$10,132
|$12,058
|Average
|$5,458
|$8,380
|$9,953
|Rough
|$4,327
|$6,628
|$7,848
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,812
|$14,385
|$16,884
|Clean
|$9,036
|$13,240
|$15,529
|Average
|$7,484
|$10,951
|$12,818
|Rough
|$5,933
|$8,661
|$10,107
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,316
|$10,291
|$11,918
|Clean
|$6,737
|$9,472
|$10,961
|Average
|$5,580
|$7,834
|$9,048
|Rough
|$4,423
|$6,196
|$7,134
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,442
|$11,695
|$13,476
|Clean
|$7,775
|$10,764
|$12,394
|Average
|$6,440
|$8,903
|$10,231
|Rough
|$5,105
|$7,042
|$8,067
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,271
|$12,125
|$14,232
|Clean
|$7,617
|$11,160
|$13,089
|Average
|$6,309
|$9,230
|$10,805
|Rough
|$5,001
|$7,301
|$8,520
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,234
|$9,708
|$11,605
|Clean
|$5,741
|$8,935
|$10,673
|Average
|$4,755
|$7,390
|$8,810
|Rough
|$3,769
|$5,845
|$6,947
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,843
|$10,033
|$11,776
|Clean
|$6,302
|$9,235
|$10,831
|Average
|$5,220
|$7,638
|$8,940
|Rough
|$4,137
|$6,041
|$7,050
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,136
|$13,394
|$15,721
|Clean
|$8,413
|$12,328
|$14,459
|Average
|$6,968
|$10,196
|$11,935
|Rough
|$5,524
|$8,065
|$9,411
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,449
|$18,251
|$21,421
|Clean
|$11,465
|$16,799
|$19,702
|Average
|$9,496
|$13,894
|$16,263
|Rough
|$7,527
|$10,989
|$12,824
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,953
|$12,333
|$14,183
|Clean
|$8,245
|$11,351
|$13,044
|Average
|$6,829
|$9,388
|$10,767
|Rough
|$5,413
|$7,426
|$8,490
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,807
|$10,586
|$12,108
|Clean
|$7,190
|$9,744
|$11,136
|Average
|$5,955
|$8,059
|$9,192
|Rough
|$4,721
|$6,374
|$7,248
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,780
|$10,996
|$12,755
|Clean
|$7,165
|$10,121
|$11,731
|Average
|$5,935
|$8,371
|$9,683
|Rough
|$4,704
|$6,621
|$7,635
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,216
|$13,924
|$15,954
|Clean
|$9,408
|$12,816
|$14,674
|Average
|$7,793
|$10,600
|$12,112
|Rough
|$6,177
|$8,384
|$9,551
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,433
|$15,109
|$17,665
|Clean
|$9,608
|$13,907
|$16,247
|Average
|$7,958
|$11,502
|$13,411
|Rough
|$6,308
|$9,098
|$10,575
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,798
|$9,291
|$10,656
|Clean
|$6,260
|$8,552
|$9,801
|Average
|$5,185
|$7,073
|$8,090
|Rough
|$4,110
|$5,594
|$6,379
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,356
|$10,261
|$11,851
|Clean
|$6,774
|$9,444
|$10,900
|Average
|$5,611
|$7,811
|$8,997
|Rough
|$4,448
|$6,178
|$7,095
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,209
|$14,587
|$16,980
|Clean
|$9,402
|$13,426
|$15,617
|Average
|$7,787
|$11,105
|$12,891
|Rough
|$6,173
|$8,783
|$10,165
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,974
|$12,555
|$14,514
|Clean
|$8,265
|$11,555
|$13,349
|Average
|$6,845
|$9,557
|$11,019
|Rough
|$5,426
|$7,559
|$8,689