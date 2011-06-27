  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,397$12,712$14,552
Clean$8,707$11,772$13,459
Average$7,328$9,891$11,272
Rough$5,948$8,010$9,086
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,307$16,597$18,436
Clean$12,330$15,369$17,051
Average$10,376$12,913$14,281
Rough$8,423$10,458$11,511
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,572$11,554$13,208
Clean$7,943$10,699$12,215
Average$6,684$8,990$10,231
Rough$5,426$7,280$8,246
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,638$12,572$14,205
Clean$8,931$11,642$13,138
Average$7,515$9,782$11,004
Rough$6,100$7,922$8,869
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,662$13,924$16,280
Clean$8,953$12,894$15,057
Average$7,534$10,834$12,611
Rough$6,116$8,773$10,165
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/Box Delete (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,916$10,582$12,062
Clean$7,335$9,800$11,156
Average$6,173$8,234$9,344
Rough$5,010$6,668$7,531
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,529$13,731$16,054
Clean$8,829$12,715$14,848
Average$7,430$10,683$12,436
Rough$6,031$8,652$10,023
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,743$13,044$14,878
Clean$9,028$12,079$13,760
Average$7,597$10,149$11,525
Rough$6,167$8,219$9,289
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,332$12,120$13,672
Clean$8,647$11,223$12,645
Average$7,277$9,430$10,591
Rough$5,907$7,637$8,536
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,758$14,208$16,125
Clean$9,968$13,156$14,914
Average$8,389$11,054$12,491
Rough$6,809$8,952$10,068
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,280$20,578$24,060
Clean$13,232$19,056$22,252
Average$11,135$16,011$18,637
Rough$9,038$12,966$15,022
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,392$14,975$17,508
Clean$9,629$13,867$16,193
Average$8,103$11,652$13,562
Rough$6,577$9,436$10,932
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,036$16,050$17,737
Clean$12,079$14,863$16,405
Average$10,165$12,488$13,740
Rough$8,251$10,113$11,075
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,515$11,570$13,265
Clean$7,890$10,714$12,268
Average$6,639$9,002$10,275
Rough$5,389$7,290$8,282
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,559$18,098$21,161
Clean$11,637$16,760$19,571
Average$9,793$14,082$16,391
Rough$7,949$11,404$13,212
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,005$15,858$18,541
Clean$10,197$14,685$17,148
Average$8,581$12,339$14,362
Rough$6,965$9,992$11,577
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,160$20,405$23,858
Clean$13,120$18,895$22,065
Average$11,041$15,876$18,481
Rough$8,962$12,857$14,896
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB w/Box Delete (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,103$12,026$13,650
Clean$8,435$11,136$12,625
Average$7,099$9,357$10,574
Rough$5,762$7,577$8,523
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,845$13,731$15,341
Clean$10,049$12,715$14,189
Average$8,456$10,684$11,883
Rough$6,864$8,652$9,578
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,636$15,045$16,943
Clean$10,782$13,932$15,671
Average$9,073$11,706$13,125
Rough$7,365$9,480$10,579
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,656$13,422$15,507
Clean$8,947$12,429$14,342
Average$7,530$10,443$12,012
Rough$6,112$8,457$9,682
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,820$14,151$16,546
Clean$9,099$13,104$15,303
Average$7,657$11,010$12,817
Rough$6,215$8,916$10,331
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,498$16,461$18,663
Clean$11,580$15,243$17,261
Average$9,745$12,808$14,457
Rough$7,910$10,372$11,653
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,850$13,947$15,672
Clean$10,053$12,915$14,495
Average$8,460$10,852$12,140
Rough$6,867$8,788$9,785
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,386$13,526$15,815
Clean$8,697$12,525$14,627
Average$7,319$10,524$12,251
Rough$5,941$8,522$9,874
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,514$10,829$12,661
Clean$6,962$10,028$11,710
Average$5,859$8,425$9,807
Rough$4,756$6,823$7,905
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,050$11,865$13,431
Clean$8,386$10,987$12,422
Average$7,057$9,232$10,404
Rough$5,728$7,476$8,386
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,596$19,285$21,889
Clean$13,525$17,858$20,245
Average$11,381$15,005$16,956
Rough$9,238$12,151$13,667
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,500$13,789$15,617
Clean$9,729$12,769$14,444
Average$8,188$10,728$12,098
Rough$6,646$8,688$9,751
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,913$11,748$13,324
Clean$8,259$10,879$12,323
Average$6,950$9,141$10,321
Rough$5,641$7,402$8,319
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,620$12,926$14,762
Clean$8,914$11,970$13,653
Average$7,501$10,057$11,435
Rough$6,089$8,145$9,217
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,178$17,548$20,517
Clean$11,284$16,250$18,976
Average$9,496$13,654$15,893
Rough$7,708$11,057$12,810
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,170$14,657$17,136
Clean$9,424$13,572$15,849
Average$7,930$11,404$13,274
Rough$6,437$9,235$10,699
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,823$14,317$16,260
Clean$10,028$13,258$15,038
Average$8,439$11,140$12,595
Rough$6,850$9,021$10,152
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,267$12,560$14,387
Clean$8,587$11,631$13,306
Average$7,226$9,773$11,144
Rough$5,866$7,914$8,983
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,872$10,399$11,804
Clean$7,294$9,630$10,917
Average$6,138$8,091$9,144
Rough$4,982$6,552$7,370
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,762$14,068$16,448
Clean$9,045$13,027$15,212
Average$7,612$10,945$12,741
Rough$6,179$8,864$10,269
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,093$13,568$15,496
Clean$9,352$12,564$14,332
Average$7,870$10,557$12,004
Rough$6,388$8,549$9,675
Sell my 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,800 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,800 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,335 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,800 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $5,010 to $12,062, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.