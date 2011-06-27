Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,397
|$12,712
|$14,552
|Clean
|$8,707
|$11,772
|$13,459
|Average
|$7,328
|$9,891
|$11,272
|Rough
|$5,948
|$8,010
|$9,086
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,307
|$16,597
|$18,436
|Clean
|$12,330
|$15,369
|$17,051
|Average
|$10,376
|$12,913
|$14,281
|Rough
|$8,423
|$10,458
|$11,511
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,572
|$11,554
|$13,208
|Clean
|$7,943
|$10,699
|$12,215
|Average
|$6,684
|$8,990
|$10,231
|Rough
|$5,426
|$7,280
|$8,246
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,638
|$12,572
|$14,205
|Clean
|$8,931
|$11,642
|$13,138
|Average
|$7,515
|$9,782
|$11,004
|Rough
|$6,100
|$7,922
|$8,869
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,662
|$13,924
|$16,280
|Clean
|$8,953
|$12,894
|$15,057
|Average
|$7,534
|$10,834
|$12,611
|Rough
|$6,116
|$8,773
|$10,165
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/Box Delete (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,916
|$10,582
|$12,062
|Clean
|$7,335
|$9,800
|$11,156
|Average
|$6,173
|$8,234
|$9,344
|Rough
|$5,010
|$6,668
|$7,531
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,529
|$13,731
|$16,054
|Clean
|$8,829
|$12,715
|$14,848
|Average
|$7,430
|$10,683
|$12,436
|Rough
|$6,031
|$8,652
|$10,023
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,743
|$13,044
|$14,878
|Clean
|$9,028
|$12,079
|$13,760
|Average
|$7,597
|$10,149
|$11,525
|Rough
|$6,167
|$8,219
|$9,289
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,332
|$12,120
|$13,672
|Clean
|$8,647
|$11,223
|$12,645
|Average
|$7,277
|$9,430
|$10,591
|Rough
|$5,907
|$7,637
|$8,536
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,758
|$14,208
|$16,125
|Clean
|$9,968
|$13,156
|$14,914
|Average
|$8,389
|$11,054
|$12,491
|Rough
|$6,809
|$8,952
|$10,068
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,280
|$20,578
|$24,060
|Clean
|$13,232
|$19,056
|$22,252
|Average
|$11,135
|$16,011
|$18,637
|Rough
|$9,038
|$12,966
|$15,022
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,392
|$14,975
|$17,508
|Clean
|$9,629
|$13,867
|$16,193
|Average
|$8,103
|$11,652
|$13,562
|Rough
|$6,577
|$9,436
|$10,932
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,036
|$16,050
|$17,737
|Clean
|$12,079
|$14,863
|$16,405
|Average
|$10,165
|$12,488
|$13,740
|Rough
|$8,251
|$10,113
|$11,075
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,515
|$11,570
|$13,265
|Clean
|$7,890
|$10,714
|$12,268
|Average
|$6,639
|$9,002
|$10,275
|Rough
|$5,389
|$7,290
|$8,282
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,559
|$18,098
|$21,161
|Clean
|$11,637
|$16,760
|$19,571
|Average
|$9,793
|$14,082
|$16,391
|Rough
|$7,949
|$11,404
|$13,212
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,005
|$15,858
|$18,541
|Clean
|$10,197
|$14,685
|$17,148
|Average
|$8,581
|$12,339
|$14,362
|Rough
|$6,965
|$9,992
|$11,577
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,160
|$20,405
|$23,858
|Clean
|$13,120
|$18,895
|$22,065
|Average
|$11,041
|$15,876
|$18,481
|Rough
|$8,962
|$12,857
|$14,896
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab LB w/Box Delete (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,103
|$12,026
|$13,650
|Clean
|$8,435
|$11,136
|$12,625
|Average
|$7,099
|$9,357
|$10,574
|Rough
|$5,762
|$7,577
|$8,523
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,845
|$13,731
|$15,341
|Clean
|$10,049
|$12,715
|$14,189
|Average
|$8,456
|$10,684
|$11,883
|Rough
|$6,864
|$8,652
|$9,578
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,636
|$15,045
|$16,943
|Clean
|$10,782
|$13,932
|$15,671
|Average
|$9,073
|$11,706
|$13,125
|Rough
|$7,365
|$9,480
|$10,579
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,656
|$13,422
|$15,507
|Clean
|$8,947
|$12,429
|$14,342
|Average
|$7,530
|$10,443
|$12,012
|Rough
|$6,112
|$8,457
|$9,682
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,820
|$14,151
|$16,546
|Clean
|$9,099
|$13,104
|$15,303
|Average
|$7,657
|$11,010
|$12,817
|Rough
|$6,215
|$8,916
|$10,331
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,498
|$16,461
|$18,663
|Clean
|$11,580
|$15,243
|$17,261
|Average
|$9,745
|$12,808
|$14,457
|Rough
|$7,910
|$10,372
|$11,653
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,850
|$13,947
|$15,672
|Clean
|$10,053
|$12,915
|$14,495
|Average
|$8,460
|$10,852
|$12,140
|Rough
|$6,867
|$8,788
|$9,785
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,386
|$13,526
|$15,815
|Clean
|$8,697
|$12,525
|$14,627
|Average
|$7,319
|$10,524
|$12,251
|Rough
|$5,941
|$8,522
|$9,874
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,514
|$10,829
|$12,661
|Clean
|$6,962
|$10,028
|$11,710
|Average
|$5,859
|$8,425
|$9,807
|Rough
|$4,756
|$6,823
|$7,905
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,050
|$11,865
|$13,431
|Clean
|$8,386
|$10,987
|$12,422
|Average
|$7,057
|$9,232
|$10,404
|Rough
|$5,728
|$7,476
|$8,386
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,596
|$19,285
|$21,889
|Clean
|$13,525
|$17,858
|$20,245
|Average
|$11,381
|$15,005
|$16,956
|Rough
|$9,238
|$12,151
|$13,667
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,500
|$13,789
|$15,617
|Clean
|$9,729
|$12,769
|$14,444
|Average
|$8,188
|$10,728
|$12,098
|Rough
|$6,646
|$8,688
|$9,751
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,913
|$11,748
|$13,324
|Clean
|$8,259
|$10,879
|$12,323
|Average
|$6,950
|$9,141
|$10,321
|Rough
|$5,641
|$7,402
|$8,319
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,620
|$12,926
|$14,762
|Clean
|$8,914
|$11,970
|$13,653
|Average
|$7,501
|$10,057
|$11,435
|Rough
|$6,089
|$8,145
|$9,217
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,178
|$17,548
|$20,517
|Clean
|$11,284
|$16,250
|$18,976
|Average
|$9,496
|$13,654
|$15,893
|Rough
|$7,708
|$11,057
|$12,810
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,170
|$14,657
|$17,136
|Clean
|$9,424
|$13,572
|$15,849
|Average
|$7,930
|$11,404
|$13,274
|Rough
|$6,437
|$9,235
|$10,699
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,823
|$14,317
|$16,260
|Clean
|$10,028
|$13,258
|$15,038
|Average
|$8,439
|$11,140
|$12,595
|Rough
|$6,850
|$9,021
|$10,152
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,267
|$12,560
|$14,387
|Clean
|$8,587
|$11,631
|$13,306
|Average
|$7,226
|$9,773
|$11,144
|Rough
|$5,866
|$7,914
|$8,983
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,872
|$10,399
|$11,804
|Clean
|$7,294
|$9,630
|$10,917
|Average
|$6,138
|$8,091
|$9,144
|Rough
|$4,982
|$6,552
|$7,370
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,762
|$14,068
|$16,448
|Clean
|$9,045
|$13,027
|$15,212
|Average
|$7,612
|$10,945
|$12,741
|Rough
|$6,179
|$8,864
|$10,269
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,093
|$13,568
|$15,496
|Clean
|$9,352
|$12,564
|$14,332
|Average
|$7,870
|$10,557
|$12,004
|Rough
|$6,388
|$8,549
|$9,675