Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Lumina 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$2,303
|$2,842
|Clean
|$1,158
|$2,033
|$2,508
|Average
|$844
|$1,492
|$1,841
|Rough
|$529
|$951
|$1,174
1999 Chevrolet Lumina LTZ 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,826
|$3,566
|Clean
|$1,291
|$2,494
|$3,147
|Average
|$941
|$1,830
|$2,310
|Rough
|$590
|$1,167
|$1,473
1999 Chevrolet Lumina LS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$2,670
|$3,331
|Clean
|$1,282
|$2,356
|$2,940
|Average
|$934
|$1,729
|$2,158
|Rough
|$586
|$1,103
|$1,376