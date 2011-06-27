Used 2005 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews
Piece of junk!
Well from reading many of the reviews it seems apparent that they are common.Our Car has had constant Brake problem from the time we bought it new..We now have 85000K and have the following list of repairs that need to be done from Nissan and 2 other Mechanics,3 Motor mounts,upper control arms,shocks and struts, Catalytic converter, selonoid, TRANSMISSION, ENGINE about to go, Bad piston noise, Brakes are almost gone again/rotors. NICE LIST, Total estimate from Nissan was $10,190.00 I would never buy Nissan again,when they checked the car they said to sell it/Trade it in.I will be doing exactly that but will get anything but Nissan.There is no way a car with 85000k should be this bad.
What a disappointment
We bought this van new, and over the last three years, we've put more around $5000 into. The digital dashboard display hasn't been clear for years. The heater in the back of the van doesn't blow. Now the transmission is failing, and we're looking for another car. We've had it serviced regularly and taken care of it, so I don't know what the problem is. If I want to take it to the dealership, they charge $98 just to diagnose it. The transmission guy told me that lots of people have had the same problem, and attorneys are preparing to file a class action suit.
Good bang for your buck
I traded my '01 Volvo V70 T5 wagon in for the Quest due to the Volvo's cramped rear seats and proclivity for eating ignition coils. I wanted a minivan for the comfort and convenience with two small children and did a lot of research on used vans before deciding on the Quest. What drew me to it was the supposed durability of the engine/transmission compared to any other minivan with the exception of the Toyota Sienna--which cost more. We've now had the Quest for about 4 years, and aside from the admittedly cheap materials used in the interior, it's been a good van. The engine and trans have been bulletproof and the body has held together okay. We've replaced an engine mount, front struts, and brake pads so far. It has recently developed a small leak from the rear valve cover gasket and the pixels on the odometer readout are starting to fade. I've decided that fixing the valve cover gasket would be a PITA, so I've decided not to bother since it's not too bad. The odometer can be fixed for about $12 and there is a how-to video on Youtube. It still drives nice, the AC is ice cold, and everything works. All in all, it's holding up well considering it's now almost 12 years old and has over 160k miles on it. I'm going to drive it until it reaches 200k or blows up, whichever comes first. I think it'll make it. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a cheap, reliable family car or work vehicle.
Great Family MiniVan!
We have had our 2005 Quest SL for 8 years now, bought new. It has been the perfect van for us. Spacious, strong engine, drives great (for a van), and gets decent highway mileage (we average 24 on trips). Electronically adjustable driver's seat. It was worth buying the extended warranties, as minivans (weight and usage) put a lot of stress on transmissions and suspensions. We used the warranty and saved a lot on major repairs common to the entire minivan category.
A very good mini-van.
We've owned the car since fall of '07 and it's been a really beauty. I had to put a front wheel bearing in each side, but the van is now at 170,000 miles and still going very strong. Interior fit and finish isn't the best, but overall Nissan makes a very good engine and transmission. I can't complain. I would recommend a used Nissan Quest to anyone with kids or bulky stuff to haul. So MUCH more room than other SUV's out there. Don't buy an SUV to be in the in crowd. Accept the fact you have kids and get a van, save gas and haul all your stuff in comfort.
