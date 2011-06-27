Used 2001 Nissan Quest Consumer Reviews

Dependable and easy to drive Mini-Van ulvy , 06/09/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this mini-van brand new. Normal maintenance is all we really performed on this vehicle. The rear cooling feature is a must as it cools the people in the back seat quickly. I am very happy with this purchase. The engine runs smoothly and quietly even though it has over 100k miles. Report Abuse

A Decent Van Built By Ford 2Nissans , 06/01/2009 21 of 22 people found this review helpful This is a decent vehicle with so-so amenities, but has a reliable engine. If you can find one with low mileage with a low price, here are a few things to look for that I have found at over 200,000 to date: have windows up and listen for engine when at idle and then at driving. Engine mounts tend to break easily. Check transmission oil pan for leaks. Check CV boots for tears, and listen for any clicking noises when you turn wheels while driving at parking lot speeds. Make sure A/C and fan(s) blow properly with no strange noises.

Ya Really Have to Wonder About Nissan DoubleNissan , 09/23/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The van is actually built by Ford, and although I have never associated true quality to Nissan, the product is more of a black eye to them, which probably explains their choice to cancel the joint project (Mercury Villager/Nissan Quest) with Ford Motor Co. The Quest was a great product in its first incarnation, but the second generation (this model) that started in '99 was ill prepared and obviously not given much attention, especially in the engine and transmission department. It has decent power, fairly good handling (at least the SE does), and offers decent room. The engine has held up quite well with nearly 190,000 miles on it, and the only major problem was a broken tranny oil pan.

Very Dependable and safe car Nissan Qwest Owner , 05/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the 2001 Qwest brand new on 1/1/2002. We have owned it for 7 1/2 years and it has been very dependable. All we ever had to do is the routine maintenance and oil changes. In all that time we just had one window latch break on the van. It has been through a stress test of three children.