Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder LE Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,800
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4612 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.7 degrees
Maximum payload1227 lbs.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height72.4 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Lightning
  • Storm Gray
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
  • Desert Stone
  • Red Brawn
  • Silverton Blue
  • Majestic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Desert, leather
  • Desert, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,800
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,800
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
