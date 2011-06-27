Used 1991 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

1991 Nissan Pathfinder SE-V6 M Wernecke , 06/17/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Best vehicle I have ever owned. I am a Chevy salesman and I am more impressed with my Nissan than anything I have driven. Report Abuse

The best SUV in the world. carfar3 , 02/09/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful There has never been a situation in which this truck did not perform at it's peak. I have not been able to get it stuck yet. And with 160,000 miles on it and still running great, I will never buy anything other than a Nissan Pathfinder. Report Abuse

One of the best REAL SUVs pathfinderfan , 07/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a real truck, not a pansy SUV like a lot of vehicles on the market. That being said, it's not the most comfortable vehicle on the road, and it's not as fast as my Maxima. But, when I need to get somewhere no matter what the conditions, this is what I drive. It's unbelievable in snow, mud, and anything else you throw at it. I can literally drive circles around my friends F150s while they winch themselves out. Incredible reliability too. Only normal repairs that you would expect of an older vehicle: brakes, exhaust, alternator. My mother spent a fortune maintaining her Blazer. Too bad she didn't listen to me and get a Pathfinder. Report Abuse

Best Investment Ever Michael , 09/25/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got her from a friend who has had her since new. When I got her she had 150,000 and had all records of maintenance. All I have had to do is keep up maintenance to keep her running good. I have never had a vehicle that has this kind of mileage and be so strong. I never want to get rid of her, I will do what ever it takes to keep her around. All she really needs is a new paint job due to the sun. I have gone places with her other bigger trucks have had problems, and I am a Chevy man. Nice thing is she is fully load with options so nothing to add. I love the electronically adjusted suspension, other then when I will have to replace soon due to cost of it. Report Abuse