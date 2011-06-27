  1. Home
Used 1991 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Pathfinder
1991 Nissan Pathfinder SE-V6

M Wernecke, 06/17/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Best vehicle I have ever owned. I am a Chevy salesman and I am more impressed with my Nissan than anything I have driven.

The best SUV in the world.

carfar3, 02/09/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

There has never been a situation in which this truck did not perform at it's peak. I have not been able to get it stuck yet. And with 160,000 miles on it and still running great, I will never buy anything other than a Nissan Pathfinder.

One of the best REAL SUVs

pathfinderfan, 07/08/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a real truck, not a pansy SUV like a lot of vehicles on the market. That being said, it's not the most comfortable vehicle on the road, and it's not as fast as my Maxima. But, when I need to get somewhere no matter what the conditions, this is what I drive. It's unbelievable in snow, mud, and anything else you throw at it. I can literally drive circles around my friends F150s while they winch themselves out. Incredible reliability too. Only normal repairs that you would expect of an older vehicle: brakes, exhaust, alternator. My mother spent a fortune maintaining her Blazer. Too bad she didn't listen to me and get a Pathfinder.

Best Investment Ever

Michael, 09/25/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I got her from a friend who has had her since new. When I got her she had 150,000 and had all records of maintenance. All I have had to do is keep up maintenance to keep her running good. I have never had a vehicle that has this kind of mileage and be so strong. I never want to get rid of her, I will do what ever it takes to keep her around. All she really needs is a new paint job due to the sun. I have gone places with her other bigger trucks have had problems, and I am a Chevy man. Nice thing is she is fully load with options so nothing to add. I love the electronically adjusted suspension, other then when I will have to replace soon due to cost of it.

Fantastic

Pato, 10/30/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned this SUV for 12 years. It has 180,000 miles on it. It has never let me down. Biggest repair was a new radiator. I am not real gentle on her and she keeps on running. I think I will easily get 250,000 out of this truck.

