Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayman GTS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,307
|$51,167
|$55,375
|Clean
|$45,854
|$49,619
|$53,616
|Average
|$42,948
|$46,523
|$50,099
|Rough
|$40,043
|$43,428
|$46,582
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,372
|$55,881
|$58,763
|Clean
|$51,733
|$54,190
|$56,897
|Average
|$48,455
|$50,809
|$53,165
|Rough
|$45,177
|$47,429
|$49,433
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,972
|$34,573
|$38,413
|Clean
|$30,021
|$33,528
|$37,193
|Average
|$28,118
|$31,436
|$34,753
|Rough
|$26,216
|$29,344
|$32,314
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,080
|$41,392
|$45,989
|Clean
|$35,941
|$40,140
|$44,529
|Average
|$33,664
|$37,636
|$41,608
|Rough
|$31,386
|$35,132
|$38,687