Used 2016 Nissan NV200 Minivan Consumer Reviews
Nv200 Style, dependability and great fuel mileage
Tommy, 03/19/2019
SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
I bought this van a few months ago. I read some not so good reviews. I love this van. I fit everything that was in my Astro Van in this Nv200.. Sure it is cheaply made, but I got it at a great price and it does everything I want it to do. It is not super fast but will go as fast as I want to go. It gets super gas mileage. I put aftermarket 16 inch wheels on it and Michelin Tires and it drives and looks great. It is all I can ask for.If they came with normal tires and wheels from the factory they would sell many more of them.
exactely what I needed
Akram Farooq, 04/18/2017
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful
It's an ideal van for my small business
n/a
Lemon_NV200_Tampa Bay, 06/08/2016
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
15 of 258 people found this review helpful
