Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 NV Passenger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque387 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Carpet Floor Matsyes
All Season Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room70.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room69.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity238.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6971 lbs.
Gross weight9480 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload2490 lbs.
Angle of departure16.7 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height84.0 in.
EPA interior volume267.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Java Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
