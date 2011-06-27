  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,434$17,651$20,893
Clean$14,054$17,186$20,295
Average$13,296$16,255$19,099
Rough$12,538$15,325$17,903
2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,006$19,573$23,169
Clean$15,586$19,057$22,506
Average$14,745$18,026$21,180
Rough$13,904$16,994$19,854
2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,104$20,915$24,757
Clean$16,655$20,364$24,048
Average$15,756$19,261$22,631
Rough$14,857$18,159$21,215
2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,602$17,857$21,136
Clean$14,218$17,386$20,531
Average$13,451$16,445$19,321
Rough$12,684$15,503$18,112
2015 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,362$16,339$19,341
Clean$13,011$15,909$18,787
Average$12,309$15,047$17,680
Rough$11,607$14,186$16,574
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan NV Passenger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan NV Passenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,909 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan NV Passenger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan NV Passenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,909 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan NV Passenger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan NV Passenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,011 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,909 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan NV Passenger ranges from $11,607 to $19,341, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan NV Passenger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.