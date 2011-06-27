Used 2016 Nissan Murano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Murano SUV
Platinum HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,842*
Total Cash Price
$29,014
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,842*
Total Cash Price
$29,014
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,304*
Total Cash Price
$25,131
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,996*
Total Cash Price
$23,760
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,226*
Total Cash Price
$32,213
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,458*
Total Cash Price
$22,846
Platinum HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,533*
Total Cash Price
$33,584
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,995*
Total Cash Price
$32,670
SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,304*
Total Cash Price
$25,131
SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,534*
Total Cash Price
$30,614
SL HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,073*
Total Cash Price
$25,588
SL HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,919*
Total Cash Price
$27,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV Platinum HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$2,390
|$913
|$781
|$667
|$2,737
|$7,488
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,575
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,808
|Financing
|$1,561
|$1,255
|$928
|$582
|$210
|$4,535
|Depreciation
|$6,904
|$3,175
|$2,794
|$2,477
|$2,223
|$17,572
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,558
|$8,688
|$8,029
|$7,451
|$9,116
|$48,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,996
|Maintenance
|$2,390
|$913
|$781
|$667
|$2,737
|$7,488
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,575
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,808
|Financing
|$1,561
|$1,255
|$928
|$582
|$210
|$4,535
|Depreciation
|$6,904
|$3,175
|$2,794
|$2,477
|$2,223
|$17,572
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,558
|$8,688
|$8,029
|$7,451
|$9,116
|$48,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,327
|Maintenance
|$2,070
|$791
|$677
|$578
|$2,371
|$6,486
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,566
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,087
|$804
|$504
|$182
|$3,928
|Depreciation
|$5,980
|$2,750
|$2,420
|$2,145
|$1,925
|$15,220
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,475
|$7,525
|$6,954
|$6,454
|$7,896
|$42,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$1,957
|$748
|$640
|$546
|$2,241
|$6,132
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,290
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,481
|Financing
|$1,278
|$1,028
|$760
|$476
|$172
|$3,714
|Depreciation
|$5,653
|$2,600
|$2,288
|$2,028
|$1,820
|$14,389
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,740
|$7,115
|$6,575
|$6,102
|$7,465
|$39,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,547
|Maintenance
|$2,654
|$1,014
|$867
|$740
|$3,039
|$8,313
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,748
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,733
|$1,393
|$1,031
|$646
|$233
|$5,035
|Depreciation
|$7,665
|$3,525
|$3,102
|$2,750
|$2,468
|$19,509
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,273
|$9,646
|$8,914
|$8,272
|$10,121
|$54,226
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$741
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,934
|Maintenance
|$1,882
|$719
|$615
|$525
|$2,155
|$5,896
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,424
|Financing
|$1,229
|$988
|$731
|$458
|$165
|$3,571
|Depreciation
|$5,436
|$2,500
|$2,200
|$1,950
|$1,750
|$13,836
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,250
|$6,841
|$6,322
|$5,867
|$7,178
|$38,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV Platinum HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$2,767
|$1,057
|$904
|$772
|$3,168
|$8,667
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$791
|$926
|$1,083
|$4,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,823
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,093
|Financing
|$1,807
|$1,452
|$1,075
|$673
|$243
|$5,249
|Depreciation
|$7,991
|$3,675
|$3,234
|$2,867
|$2,573
|$20,339
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,008
|$10,056
|$9,293
|$8,624
|$10,552
|$56,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,626
|Maintenance
|$2,691
|$1,028
|$879
|$751
|$3,082
|$8,431
|Repairs
|$568
|$658
|$769
|$901
|$1,054
|$3,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,773
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,036
|Financing
|$1,757
|$1,413
|$1,045
|$655
|$236
|$5,107
|Depreciation
|$7,773
|$3,575
|$3,146
|$2,789
|$2,503
|$19,785
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,518
|$9,783
|$9,040
|$8,390
|$10,265
|$54,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$4,327
|Maintenance
|$2,070
|$791
|$677
|$578
|$2,371
|$6,486
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,566
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,087
|$804
|$504
|$182
|$3,928
|Depreciation
|$5,980
|$2,750
|$2,420
|$2,145
|$1,925
|$15,220
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,475
|$7,525
|$6,954
|$6,454
|$7,896
|$42,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,272
|Maintenance
|$2,522
|$963
|$824
|$704
|$2,888
|$7,901
|Repairs
|$532
|$616
|$721
|$844
|$988
|$3,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,662
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,647
|$1,324
|$980
|$614
|$221
|$4,785
|Depreciation
|$7,284
|$3,350
|$2,948
|$2,613
|$2,345
|$18,540
|Fuel
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$9,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,415
|$9,167
|$8,471
|$7,862
|$9,619
|$51,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV SL HEV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$4,406
|Maintenance
|$2,108
|$805
|$689
|$588
|$2,414
|$6,604
|Repairs
|$445
|$515
|$603
|$706
|$825
|$3,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,389
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,595
|Financing
|$1,376
|$1,107
|$819
|$513
|$185
|$4,000
|Depreciation
|$6,088
|$2,800
|$2,464
|$2,184
|$1,960
|$15,496
|Fuel
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,622
|$1,670
|$7,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,720
|$7,662
|$7,081
|$6,571
|$8,039
|$43,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Murano SUV SL HEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid S/C CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$2,296
|$877
|$750
|$641
|$2,629
|$7,193
|Repairs
|$484
|$561
|$656
|$769
|$899
|$3,370
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,513
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,737
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,205
|$892
|$559
|$201
|$4,357
|Depreciation
|$6,632
|$3,050
|$2,684
|$2,379
|$2,135
|$16,880
|Fuel
|$1,617
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$8,583
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,945
|$8,346
|$7,713
|$7,158
|$8,757
|$46,919
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Murano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Murano in Virginia is:not available
