Used 2012 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
So far I am loving it!
Purchased premium model 6 weeks ago and loving it. Choice was between Maxima, Avalon, ES350, and BMW 3 series. After driving all 4 I had to go with Maxima. For the $ you get allot of options plus I decided to go for something sporty. BMW was close but Max is a little bigger and offers more. The Maxima drives smooth, feels comfortable, the car wants to go fast even when you dont want it to. When driving, the car has a nice pur that gives you that sporty feeling. Throttle response is great. Handles great for sedan. Paddle shifters are fun. Gas however..horrible. I average around 23mpg, 320mi to a tank. If you have fun with the car..you're looking at mid 200mi a tank. Worth it though.
Couldn't be happier!
My husband and I looked at and test drove many high-end sedans from Lexus ES 350, Audi A4, Infinity to C Class Mercedes Benz. The designer cars didn't impress us. Seriously. It all came down to personal preference and what would work best for our family. We did narrow it down to the ES and Maxima, but the ES has really short head space. We are tall people. My hubby is over 6 ft. and I'm 5 ft. 7. And each time we test drove an ES, I kept thinking "old man car". Plus the breaking wasn't smooth and it was downright boring to drive and we were worried about the Toyota/Lexus recalls. We purchased a black 2012 Maxima with gray interior with red stitching and couldn't be happier. We got a great deal on a SV Premium Package with rear spoiler. With its ample headspace, heated steering wheel, heated and air conditioned seats, Bose stereo, nav system, and double moon roof, we got all the perks we wanted and then some. It's a good-looking car that's a blast to drive. Looks and drives like a sports car. The manufacturer recommends premium gas, but the dealership said we could use regular with no problem. The only thing we don't like is the effortless acceleration. If were not careful, well be racking up some serious speeding tickets, y'all. This is our favorite car we've owned yet. LOVE LOVE LOVE it!"
I love this car
I have had this car for 4 weeks now, and all I can say is, this is a KILLER bargain for what you get. Don't be scared away by the sticker price on these cars, especially if you are leasing. These cards can be had for thousands off the sticker price which in turn makes them a fantastic deal. The sticker on my SV premium with mats, mud guards, and trunk organizer was $39,400. I got it for $7000 less! The amenties are second to none, heated seats, cooled driver seat, double moonroof, large color backup camera. The car has plenty of power and I am still getting 24MPG.
Impressive Maxima
My 2010 Maxima lease was almost up so I turned it in and leased a 2012 Maxima SV with Premium package. I immediately noticed a huge advance in refinement over the 2010, and a dramatic improvement in the performance of the CVT. The drivetrain as a whole is far more responsive and much smoother. The CVT no longer bogs down the tremendously powerful engine. Kudos to Nissan for continuous improvement. The two-tone interior is sumptuous and the materials appear to be of improved quality. Everything has a very substantial quality about it. This feels like a much more expensive car. On the road, the dynamics have been improved, and a feeling of solid build and substance is imparted. I love it!
2012 Maxima review
My comments only apply to the Maxima with the Premium package - totally different car than the base model - upgraded leather, double moon roof, heated/cooled drivers seat, Xenon headlights, driver seat, mirrors and steering wheel memory, power tilt/telescopic and heated steering wheel, reverse tilting/heated side mirrors, rear window sun screen, USB and Ipod connectivity, etc. - it is a front wheel drive Infinity and since we have winter in Oregon, we need FWD. We had a 2010 previously and the 2012 has significantly reduced torque steer and vastly improved low speed transmission performance - they got the CVT dialed in finally. It is a very comfortable road car for long trips also.
Sponsored cars related to the Maxima
Related Used 2012 Nissan Maxima Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner