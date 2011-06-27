Used 1991 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
91 maxima long term report
very solid, reliable car, engine has been awesome - 122,000 miles & 6k since last oil change (way overdue) and oil level is still at the full marking. Rust is just now beginning to creep around inside the wheel wells and one rear door (Wisconsin winter salt). Only maintenance in 4+ years and 57,000 miles is alternator, distributor cap. Routine repairs of timing belt and water pump, exhaust, brakes, tires, cv boots, ft suspension ball joints.
Maximiz'in 4 ever
My husand & I purchased my 5 spd 91 Maxima SE in 96 when it had @100k already on it. Paid $7000 and every cent was worth it! I still own the car, speedo stopped working and was upset with husband when the replacement showed less miles (and doesn't keep up correctly) 7 of the years owned we have lived on a dirt road. Was told 7 yrs ago the rear seal leaks but still have not replaced and still no puddles in my driveway, doesn't burn oil. I can guarantee it has well over 320k miles. This car rocks! Only repairs have been for worn out parts and hitting one deer @ 80mph. Parts are hard to find these days and no one wants to sell including me. car will still easily do over 115+ mph. Love it!!
After 14 years it still drives like new
Having owned this vehicle for over a decade, I can vouch for it's reliability. The engine is remarkably strong coming up on its 14th birthday. Common problems are broken manifold studs (a $300-$400 one time repair if done right), shifter solenoid/ bushing can become tricky but easy to fix, LCD clock is unreliable, but are readily available on eBay in refurbished condition between $10-$20.
fun and dependable
This car has continued to drive beautifully in both city driving and long cross country trips even after 200,000 miles. Some of those trips were 17-18 hrs. driving straight through with only short 30 min stops and gas. The brakes were the only thing that wore down quickly. Start right up even sitting out on cold Chicago winter nights.
Great car
I got this car about 2 years ago and it is great. Even after 16 years it still gets good gas mileage.The transmission blew at 160k got it fixed. Replaced the timing belt at 180K. But i can't beleive it came without a single cupholder. Still going strong at over 185k and i plan to keep it another year. It can still get up over 85+ MPH.
