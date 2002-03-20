Used 1991 Nissan Maxima for Sale Near Me
- 90,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Woodmen Nissan - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.* Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Woodmen Nissan come standard with one key. If we received any additional keys when we acquired or traded for the vehicle, they will be provided to the purchaser at no additional cost. Keys, key fobs, and dealer installed accessories can be purchased from Woodmen Nissan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Nissan Maxima GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D5VT818582
Stock: Y225726A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 112,624 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,990
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * AC DOES NOT WORK ** - RUNS GREAT, ONE OF THE BEST ENGINES NISSAN EVER MADE - LOOKS KINDA POOR, HENCE THE LOW PRICE - PAINT IS UGLY, INTERIOR IS KINDA UGLY, ITS WORN AND TORN - MECHANICALLY, IT RUNS WELL AND HAS LOW ORIGINAL MILES - ALLOY WHEELS W/ DECENT TIRES (NEARLY NEW REAR TIRES) - ** AC DOES NOT WORK ** * AC DOES NOT WORK ** * AC DOES NOT WORK ** - SUNROOF AND BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM...NEITHER OF WHICH WORK. SUNROOF DOESNT OPEN, RADIO TURNS ON BUT ONLY AT FULL VOLUME ($120 TO CHANGE IT OUT ENTIRELY W/ A MODERN ONE) - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - WOULD MAKE A GOOD FIRST CAR OR COMMUTER - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1000 DOWN! APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER "FINANCING" OR USE A CREDIT CARD (FEE APPLIES) - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D6WT602242
Stock: OT2282421N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,988
Sensible Choice Auto Sales - Longwood / Florida
ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! LEATHER! SUNROOF! SUPER CLEAN! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADE INS! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D7WT507186
Stock: C8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,942 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D3XT207419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,294 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESWOW COME ON IN TODAY AND COME CHECK OUT THIS 1999 NISSAN MAXIMA THIS IS A FWD AUTOMAITC WITH A V6 3.0 Liter ENGINE EQUIPPED WITH CD PLAYER AND PREMIUM BOSE SOUND MOON ROOF AND SO MUCH MORE.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM,OR,97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D8XT804713
Stock: 8878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 203,188 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 1999 Nissam Maxima! This fun to drive vehicle is , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722. Good Car$ - Great Price$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D4XT217568
Stock: c038732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$2,500
New South Ford - Meridian / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Maxima SE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA21D8XM412342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,542 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Maxima GLE, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black Leather, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system.Napleton Nissan serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more! All vehicles include first year of maintenance.Disclaimer (Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications.ALL Napleton's St.Louis Nissan's Pre-Owned vehicles have been Fully inspected and have a fresh OIL CHANGE, NEW FILTERS AND FULL DETAIL!!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications. All Discounts subject to financing with NMAC. Please see dealer for complete details.2000 Nissan Maxima
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Maxima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA31DXYT721226
Stock: LW040427A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Nissan Maxima GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CA31D2YT556420
Stock: 24727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,395$4,706 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Vanity Mirrors - Dual Illuminating, Multi-Function Remote - Panic Alarm, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Cruise Control, Ambient Lighting, Cargo Area Light, Push-Button Start, Reading Lights - Front, Reading Lights - Rear, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Multi-Function, One-Touch Windows - 2, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Voice Control, Rearview Mirror - Auto-Dimming, Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter - 12.6, Front Brake Width - 1.1, Front Stabilizer Bar - Diameter 24 Mm, Front Strut Tower Bar. This Nissan includes Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Remote Start, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels. Our Maxima is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP4GC907039
Stock: 907039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,937
Nissan of Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
LAST DAY OF MONTH PRICE, HURRY! FRESH DEMO! NISSAN CORPORATE EXECUTIVE DEMO! IMMACULATE, LIKE NEW, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, ULTRA LOW MILES! THIS IS A RARE UNIT, AND THERE ARE NONE NICER! SEE FOR YOURSELF, BUT HURRY!** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Keyless Entry, ** Keyless Start, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, ** Carfax Accident Free, ** Carfax One Owner, ** Inspected by Our ASE Technicians, ** Low Miles, ** Great Condition.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Gun Metallic 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 20/30 City/Highway MPG CVT with Xtronic FWDCertified. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 167 Point Inspection* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateNissan of Lewisville has a comprehensive service facility complete with ASE MASTER Certified mechanics and advisors. ALL vehicles undergo an extensive state vehicle inspection process! Only the best will qualify for Nissan Pre-Owned Certification. Don't buy a car off the street and spend thousands "certifying" it with your hard earned cash at every turn! BUY NISSAN OF LEWISVILLE CERTIFIED! Price and payments (including the amount of down payment) do not include tax, title, tags, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law or lending organizations. All vehicle specifications, prices, and equipment are subject to change without notice. Purchase prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer adds, certifications, accessories, and documentation fee. Please verify all information. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Inventory is subject to prior sale. See dealer for details. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory near Dallas, in Lewisville. Visit us at https://www.nissanoflewisville.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AV1KC377409
Stock: KC377409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 11,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,941$4,581 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Keyless Entry, ** Rear Cross Traffic Alert, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Nissan Maxima 4D Sedan Super Black SR 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic FWDNapleton’s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6EV5LC376033
Stock: PAH376033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 100,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,291
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SClean CARFAX.19/26 City/Highway MPG2014 Nissan 4D Sedan Maxima 3.5 S CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 19/26 City/Highway MPG FWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP2EC487658
Stock: 487658
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 21,655 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,693 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
3.5 S trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, ONLY 21,655 Miles! Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Non-Smoker vehicle. CLICK ME!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDRear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. 2011 Center of Excellence Award Edmunds.com's review says The 2011 Nissan Maxima serves as an appealing alternative to many entry-level luxury sedans thanks to its engaging driving dynamics and high-quality construction.. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBrake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System MORE ABOUT USUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP8BC841369
Stock: R24071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 44,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,799$4,601 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AP1HC425145
Stock: 5145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 137,018 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900$2,234 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2013 Nissan Maxima 4dr features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pearl White with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP4DC821512
Stock: NISSAN-DC821512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 99,978 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,921$2,001 Below Market
Nissan of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Nissan of Bradenton is open for sales, service, and parts! We have taken all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe during this unexpected time. Our dealership and vehicles are cleaned with a safe chemical agent several times throughout the day. From every angle, our Clean Carfax 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV Sedan is stunning and curvaceous in Crimson Black. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 offers 290hp while connected to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan will reward you with near 26mpg on the open road while showing off sleek lines and great-looking wheels.The cockpit of our SV has an excellent instrument panel, a Bose audio system, and an abundance of modern technology features. Spoil yourself with a host of amenities such as a prominent sunroof and leather seats to make the ride more enjoyable for drivers and passengers alike. Other features include creature comforts you've come to know, love, and demand. Cruise control, power accessories, comfortable leather interior, and a vehicle security system.Welcome to Nissan of Bradenton! We are a part of the Garber Automotive family! We are only doing our job properly when we create an experience for the customers for which they choose to return and do business with us again.We are located at 1611 Cortez Road West, across from the Lowe's & Best Buy Plaza and are open from 8:30am-8:00pm Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. Bad credit? No Problem! We specialize in helping clients establish or reestablish their credit! Prices plus dealer fee and dealer reconditioning cost. Please call us at 941-755-1571 today about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA5AP7AC861479
Stock: 8861479T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 5,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,975$2,634 Below Market
Ed Martin Toyota - Noblesville / Indiana
1 OWNER, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY! 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V BlackNavigation!Heated Leather Interior!Auto Climate!20/30 City/Highway MPGEd Martin Auto Group! Doing business in the Indianapolis, Anderson, Pendleton, Carmel, Geist, Noblesville, Westfield, Lawrence, Speedway area for over 63 YEARS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AA6AV2KC383347
Stock: 6PX6325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
