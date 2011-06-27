Used 1990 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I ever bought japanesecarfan , 02/19/2013 GXE 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car back in 2001 for $1500. It had 123000 miles in it. The interior and exterior were both in excellent condition. I had to do minimal maintenance to get the car up to par. Throughout the 12 years I owned it I did just regular maintenance. Tires tune up brakes fluid changes ect. Not until I got to around 200,000 miles did major repairs needed I replaced the automatic transmission with a used one and then replaced all the fuel injectors (only needed 2). This car has been a godsend It still drives just as good as the day I bought it even better with the new injectors. Has plenty of power handles well and it's still easy on the eyes. Report Abuse

StillSpry TexasTom , 06/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Only complaint I have is the power windows don't hold up. I've replaced 3 or 4 over the years.

Will Never Sell George , 05/24/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought in 98 with 123,00 miles. Drove it (and LOVED it) for 30,000 more with just routine maintenance. Had to get a more "mainstream" looking car for work (boss said the window tint made it look too "gangster" for my position, heh). Anyway, this car sat unused in my yard for 5 years: I just could not bring myself to sell it despite numerous offers. Also, could not afford to keep multiple cars tagged and insured, so it just sat, neglected. I have just spent $900 to bring it back to life (battery, filters, sparks,tires etc.) and now remember why I could not part with it. This car is just so much fun to drive! Everything working great except stereo, clock and windows. 21 year old engine! LOVE IT!

Great engine! PureCode , 12/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I must say, the engine is fantastic.. after 12 years, everything around it is dying but the engine still works. Right now, the major problems i am having is with the rear windows no longer closing after being opened, temp gauge is dead ($400 to fix!), clutch goes every 10,000 miles (ever since the original died at 119,000 miles), alternator died recently, shift stick "arm" (under the car) is worn out and rattles under the car, speakers are dying one by one and it drinks a HELL of a lot of gas (but that could just be me driving ;) ) We're replacing the car with a 1999 Acura TL tho :)