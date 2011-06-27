Estimated values
2000 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,782
|$2,043
|Clean
|$1,161
|$1,582
|$1,814
|Average
|$862
|$1,182
|$1,355
|Rough
|$562
|$783
|$897
Estimated values
2000 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,204
|$6,408
|$8,155
|Clean
|$2,838
|$5,689
|$7,240
|Average
|$2,106
|$4,253
|$5,409
|Rough
|$1,374
|$2,816
|$3,579
Estimated values
2000 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,157
|$1,760
|$2,092
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,562
|$1,857
|Average
|$760
|$1,168
|$1,388
|Rough
|$496
|$773
|$918
Estimated values
2000 Acura Integra Type R 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2000 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,784
|$3,683
|$4,718
|Clean
|$1,580
|$3,270
|$4,188
|Average
|$1,172
|$2,444
|$3,129
|Rough
|$765
|$1,618
|$2,070
Estimated values
2000 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$1,792
|$2,132
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,591
|$1,892
|Average
|$773
|$1,190
|$1,414
|Rough
|$504
|$788
|$936
Estimated values
2000 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,569
|$6,623
|$8,291
|Clean
|$3,161
|$5,880
|$7,361
|Average
|$2,346
|$4,395
|$5,500
|Rough
|$1,531
|$2,910
|$3,639