Estimated values
2019 Nissan GT-R NISMO 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$146,663
|$149,284
|$152,921
|Clean
|$144,215
|$146,833
|$150,322
|Average
|$139,321
|$141,932
|$145,126
|Rough
|$134,426
|$137,031
|$139,929
Estimated values
2019 Nissan GT-R Track Edition 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$107,354
|$115,448
|$125,682
|Clean
|$105,563
|$113,553
|$123,546
|Average
|$101,980
|$109,763
|$119,275
|Rough
|$98,397
|$105,973
|$115,004
Estimated values
2019 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$92,517
|$99,492
|$108,311
|Clean
|$90,973
|$97,859
|$106,471
|Average
|$87,885
|$94,592
|$102,790
|Rough
|$84,798
|$91,326
|$99,109
Estimated values
2019 Nissan GT-R Pure 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$94,114
|$95,796
|$98,130
|Clean
|$92,544
|$94,223
|$96,463
|Average
|$89,403
|$91,078
|$93,128
|Rough
|$86,262
|$87,933
|$89,793