Used 2011 Nissan GT-R Coupe Consumer Reviews

Godzilla GTR , 07/24/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Incredibly quick and quiet during massive acceleration, gearbox is fantastic, interior design and nav really nice. The car is heavy though, noisy drivetrain, and the run flats make the car ride stiffly even in Comfort mode. Chassis gets very upset over potholes and railroad tracks. It is a supercar at a reasonable price and can't be beat. It could definitely be improved though. Gets tons of attention.

Beast! kenny i , 06/06/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had my gtr about month now and love it. I had many cars coming from an Audi rs4, e55, m3, Corvette, and I have to tell you this car blows them out the door in looks and build quality. The handling and the power that is on tap in every gear is amazing. Only downside is it drives hard but I guess what can you expect from a super car that handles the way it does. Do not buy this car if you don't like attention. Gas stations, lights, everywhere people ask how I like the car and what a sweet car it is. I bought the White. I live in New Jersey where the roads are terrible, ton of pot holes so I need to b careful. If you are blessed to live in Florida or Cali. You will enjoy this car with the great road.