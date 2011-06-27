Used 2011 Nissan GT-R Coupe Consumer Reviews
Godzilla
Incredibly quick and quiet during massive acceleration, gearbox is fantastic, interior design and nav really nice. The car is heavy though, noisy drivetrain, and the run flats make the car ride stiffly even in Comfort mode. Chassis gets very upset over potholes and railroad tracks. It is a supercar at a reasonable price and can't be beat. It could definitely be improved though. Gets tons of attention.
Beast!
Had my gtr about month now and love it. I had many cars coming from an Audi rs4, e55, m3, Corvette, and I have to tell you this car blows them out the door in looks and build quality. The handling and the power that is on tap in every gear is amazing. Only downside is it drives hard but I guess what can you expect from a super car that handles the way it does. Do not buy this car if you don't like attention. Gas stations, lights, everywhere people ask how I like the car and what a sweet car it is. I bought the White. I live in New Jersey where the roads are terrible, ton of pot holes so I need to b careful. If you are blessed to live in Florida or Cali. You will enjoy this car with the great road.
Great But
I've had this for 4 months now and absolutely love it. However, many things need to be changed, before you think about purchasing, figure out what you care about. First ill start with the bad. The ride is very very harsh! The comfort setting does absolutely nothing to make the ride more comfortable. I live in the Midwest Chicago, Milwaukee area and the roads are horrible. Nissan needs to add a true comfort setting. The sound deadening is nonexistent because I can hear tons of road noise, gravel, rocks, exhaust, & transmission noises. No backup camera or parking sensors! Or memory & cooled seats! An $85k car should have it! Why they skimped on that it beyond me. A real launch!
