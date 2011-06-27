Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,076
|$41,869
|$42,844
|Clean
|$40,561
|$41,337
|$42,289
|Average
|$39,530
|$40,271
|$41,177
|Rough
|$38,500
|$39,206
|$40,066
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,312
|$38,685
|$40,371
|Clean
|$36,844
|$38,193
|$39,847
|Average
|$35,908
|$37,208
|$38,800
|Rough
|$34,972
|$36,224
|$37,753
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,461
|$32,077
|$34,058
|Clean
|$30,079
|$31,669
|$33,617
|Average
|$29,314
|$30,853
|$32,733
|Rough
|$28,550
|$30,036
|$31,850
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,059
|$38,726
|$40,772
|Clean
|$36,594
|$38,234
|$40,243
|Average
|$35,664
|$37,248
|$39,186
|Rough
|$34,734
|$36,263
|$38,128
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,978
|$37,426
|$39,203
|Clean
|$35,527
|$36,950
|$38,694
|Average
|$34,624
|$35,998
|$37,677
|Rough
|$33,722
|$35,045
|$36,660
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,602
|$36,091
|$37,918
|Clean
|$34,168
|$35,632
|$37,426
|Average
|$33,300
|$34,713
|$36,443
|Rough
|$32,432
|$33,795
|$35,459
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,680
|$34,223
|$36,117
|Clean
|$32,270
|$33,788
|$35,649
|Average
|$31,450
|$32,917
|$34,712
|Rough
|$30,630
|$32,046
|$33,775
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,135
|$38,823
|$40,892
|Clean
|$36,669
|$38,329
|$40,362
|Average
|$35,738
|$37,341
|$39,301
|Rough
|$34,806
|$36,353
|$38,240
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,490
|$33,792
|$35,390
|Clean
|$32,082
|$33,362
|$34,931
|Average
|$31,267
|$32,502
|$34,013
|Rough
|$30,452
|$31,643
|$33,095
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,688
|$34,227
|$36,117
|Clean
|$32,278
|$33,792
|$35,649
|Average
|$31,458
|$32,921
|$34,712
|Rough
|$30,638
|$32,050
|$33,775
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,870
|$37,278
|$39,006
|Clean
|$35,420
|$36,804
|$38,500
|Average
|$34,520
|$35,856
|$37,488
|Rough
|$33,620
|$34,907
|$36,476
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,188
|$34,729
|$36,621
|Clean
|$32,772
|$34,287
|$36,146
|Average
|$31,939
|$33,404
|$35,196
|Rough
|$31,106
|$32,520
|$34,246