2020 Acura TLX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,076$41,869$42,844
Clean$40,561$41,337$42,289
Average$39,530$40,271$41,177
Rough$38,500$39,206$40,066
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,312$38,685$40,371
Clean$36,844$38,193$39,847
Average$35,908$37,208$38,800
Rough$34,972$36,224$37,753
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,461$32,077$34,058
Clean$30,079$31,669$33,617
Average$29,314$30,853$32,733
Rough$28,550$30,036$31,850
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,059$38,726$40,772
Clean$36,594$38,234$40,243
Average$35,664$37,248$39,186
Rough$34,734$36,263$38,128
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,978$37,426$39,203
Clean$35,527$36,950$38,694
Average$34,624$35,998$37,677
Rough$33,722$35,045$36,660
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,602$36,091$37,918
Clean$34,168$35,632$37,426
Average$33,300$34,713$36,443
Rough$32,432$33,795$35,459
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,680$34,223$36,117
Clean$32,270$33,788$35,649
Average$31,450$32,917$34,712
Rough$30,630$32,046$33,775
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,135$38,823$40,892
Clean$36,669$38,329$40,362
Average$35,738$37,341$39,301
Rough$34,806$36,353$38,240
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,490$33,792$35,390
Clean$32,082$33,362$34,931
Average$31,267$32,502$34,013
Rough$30,452$31,643$33,095
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,688$34,227$36,117
Clean$32,278$33,792$35,649
Average$31,458$32,921$34,712
Rough$30,638$32,050$33,775
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,870$37,278$39,006
Clean$35,420$36,804$38,500
Average$34,520$35,856$37,488
Rough$33,620$34,907$36,476
Estimated values
2020 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,188$34,729$36,621
Clean$32,772$34,287$36,146
Average$31,939$33,404$35,196
Rough$31,106$32,520$34,246
FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Acura TLX to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Acura TLX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.