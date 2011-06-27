Used 1998 Nissan Frontier Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Why no interment wipers? bob , 05/15/2016 XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck from a Nissan Service Tech. with 35,000 miles on it. Little did I know that he had put some Firestone recalled tires on it and I had a blowout at 60,00 miles. Tread was at 60%. Then clutch started acting up. I did the job myself after Nissan quoted $2200. When I dropped the tranny about 2 quarts of water poured out. Some genius on the assembly line completely sealed the bell housing. All the clutch components were rusted. Don't buy from Nissan, buy from Phoenix Friction. Replaced the flywheel, rear main seal, clutch etc. If you have a Nissan manual tranny crawl under with a 1/4 drill bit and poke a hole in the 6:00 position in the bell housing. It should be clear. Other than that, the truck is by far the best 4 wheel drive vehicle I have driven. I go where others fear to go. Great hunting and off road vehicle. Yes, the 4 cyl is underpowered but I am not in a hurry going up hills. The engineer at Nissan who positioned the PCV valve (requires taking off most of the front engine components to change it) should be horsewhipped. Seems all the headliners during those years failed. I re-upholstered mine for about $50.00 plus added some middle supports which cured the sagging. I reduced the road noise by adding sound deadner in the doors and behind the headlines. 50% reduction in road noise. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exellent Truck!! Cartier , 11/12/2008 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 40k miles. 145k now. The only problem so far was the muffler. I replace it and the truck keeps performing like new. I am a snowboard instructor. In winter I take this truck to the mountains and is just the perfect truck for it. I replaced the stereo for a nice eclipse deck new speakers and a sub. This truck is comfortable. I haul a 20ft boat and it does not have any problem. Plenty of torque!!

Great Truck bryane , 04/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought new 1n 11/98. 54,000 miles now. Not one single problem. Yes, I would have liked to have more power from the four, but it does OK. Truck rides better than my partners 98 Jeep Cherokee.Great in the snow and for hauling mulch, plants etc. I look forward to driving this truck for 10 years.

Frontier Review stratamite , 04/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I like this Truck alot. It is not the smoothest ride out there, but it does alright. Gas milage bites! A little over 200 miles on a 13 Gal. tank. It is very reliable and starts well in cold weather. It loves the winter driving! I'd recomend the Fontier.