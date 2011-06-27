Used 1998 Nissan Frontier Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Why no interment wipers?
I bought this truck from a Nissan Service Tech. with 35,000 miles on it. Little did I know that he had put some Firestone recalled tires on it and I had a blowout at 60,00 miles. Tread was at 60%. Then clutch started acting up. I did the job myself after Nissan quoted $2200. When I dropped the tranny about 2 quarts of water poured out. Some genius on the assembly line completely sealed the bell housing. All the clutch components were rusted. Don't buy from Nissan, buy from Phoenix Friction. Replaced the flywheel, rear main seal, clutch etc. If you have a Nissan manual tranny crawl under with a 1/4 drill bit and poke a hole in the 6:00 position in the bell housing. It should be clear. Other than that, the truck is by far the best 4 wheel drive vehicle I have driven. I go where others fear to go. Great hunting and off road vehicle. Yes, the 4 cyl is underpowered but I am not in a hurry going up hills. The engineer at Nissan who positioned the PCV valve (requires taking off most of the front engine components to change it) should be horsewhipped. Seems all the headliners during those years failed. I re-upholstered mine for about $50.00 plus added some middle supports which cured the sagging. I reduced the road noise by adding sound deadner in the doors and behind the headlines. 50% reduction in road noise.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Exellent Truck!!
I bought this truck with 40k miles. 145k now. The only problem so far was the muffler. I replace it and the truck keeps performing like new. I am a snowboard instructor. In winter I take this truck to the mountains and is just the perfect truck for it. I replaced the stereo for a nice eclipse deck new speakers and a sub. This truck is comfortable. I haul a 20ft boat and it does not have any problem. Plenty of torque!!
Great Truck
Bought new 1n 11/98. 54,000 miles now. Not one single problem. Yes, I would have liked to have more power from the four, but it does OK. Truck rides better than my partners 98 Jeep Cherokee.Great in the snow and for hauling mulch, plants etc. I look forward to driving this truck for 10 years.
Frontier Review
I like this Truck alot. It is not the smoothest ride out there, but it does alright. Gas milage bites! A little over 200 miles on a 13 Gal. tank. It is very reliable and starts well in cold weather. It loves the winter driving! I'd recomend the Fontier.
Half the cost of aTacoma
I moved to the country two years ago and had to have a small truck to drive on the 3 mile gravel road I live on and this is what I bought. I bought it at 100k mile and now it has 140k with no problems. I get 28 mpg going back and forth to work. What a great truck. I'm glad I saved money when I looked at the Toyota Tacoma.
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 1998 Nissan Frontier Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner