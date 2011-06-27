Used 1990 Nissan Axxess Consumer Reviews

Where has this car been all my life!? Terry , 07/14/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this little car mostly as a favor for a surrogate brother headed for New Zealand. He had owned it for 14 years. I didn't really want this funky looking little Baby SUV. This little beauty was like new in and out and had 83,000 miles on it. I have driven it around Anchorage, Alaska and for short 100 mile trips out of town. I am aghast that I'm becoming very fond of this thing! My buddy Gary, the previous owner, had a near complete overhaul performed due to a timing chain problem. As he was at it he replaced the shocks and brakes and exhaust system. $1700 all told. I get a regular 24 MPG around town and have managed 31 on cruise at 65 MPH. This is a great car! Report Abuse

good mini mini-van Ringer , 08/17/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was looking for an AWD wagon with decent fuel economy. This was easy to load groceries, people or dogs. I averaged 25 mpg in town with automatic, after a leak in fuel injectors was fixed. Parts were hard to find, because it was sold in U.S. only 4 years. But it was sold longer in Canada under name: Prairie. There is a yahoo web group for Axxess owners: helps with mechanical questions and finding parts. My vehicle had an electric short somewhere when I bought it. Ceiling light never worked, front power windows worked when they wanted, radio quit. Three alternators in the last 10 months. Mechanic told me to sell it after last alternator was draining battery, on the day it was installed

Starting to fail dinow , 08/30/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this car for a long time. Over the last several years many items have started to fail. Alternator, timing chain guides, auto seat belts, rack and pinnion, which caused other front end problems, drive shafts, fuel injectors leaking, A/C head unit and low limit switch, and the list goes on.

Love this Car - It's Not a Porsche jonhb , 04/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have driven this car for 11 years now. I have 152,000 miles on the car and just replaced the clutch. THat is it. Get it lubed and oiled every 3,000 - 5,000 miles. Throw what ever I want in the car. Has given me no problems. Has a nice little four banger, gets up to 95 mph on Socal freeways, I am in no hurry so who cares if I haven't cracked a 100mph.