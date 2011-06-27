  1. Home
1990 Nissan Axxess Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

What's that? This is the most frequently asked question regarding the Axxess. The Axxess replaces the now defunct Stanza wagon and is sandwiched between minivans and compact station wagons in size and utility. The Axxess offers interesting features such as available four-wheel drive and dual sliding passenger doors that allow the middle-row passengers an entrance or exit from either side of the vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Axxess.

5(42%)
4(58%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Where has this car been all my life!?
Terry,07/14/2010
I bought this little car mostly as a favor for a surrogate brother headed for New Zealand. He had owned it for 14 years. I didn't really want this funky looking little Baby SUV. This little beauty was like new in and out and had 83,000 miles on it. I have driven it around Anchorage, Alaska and for short 100 mile trips out of town. I am aghast that I'm becoming very fond of this thing! My buddy Gary, the previous owner, had a near complete overhaul performed due to a timing chain problem. As he was at it he replaced the shocks and brakes and exhaust system. $1700 all told. I get a regular 24 MPG around town and have managed 31 on cruise at 65 MPH. This is a great car!
good mini mini-van
Ringer,08/17/2006
I was looking for an AWD wagon with decent fuel economy. This was easy to load groceries, people or dogs. I averaged 25 mpg in town with automatic, after a leak in fuel injectors was fixed. Parts were hard to find, because it was sold in U.S. only 4 years. But it was sold longer in Canada under name: Prairie. There is a yahoo web group for Axxess owners: helps with mechanical questions and finding parts. My vehicle had an electric short somewhere when I bought it. Ceiling light never worked, front power windows worked when they wanted, radio quit. Three alternators in the last 10 months. Mechanic told me to sell it after last alternator was draining battery, on the day it was installed
Starting to fail
dinow,08/30/2002
I have had this car for a long time. Over the last several years many items have started to fail. Alternator, timing chain guides, auto seat belts, rack and pinnion, which caused other front end problems, drive shafts, fuel injectors leaking, A/C head unit and low limit switch, and the list goes on.
Love this Car - It's Not a Porsche
jonhb,04/18/2002
I have driven this car for 11 years now. I have 152,000 miles on the car and just replaced the clutch. THat is it. Get it lubed and oiled every 3,000 - 5,000 miles. Throw what ever I want in the car. Has given me no problems. Has a nice little four banger, gets up to 95 mph on Socal freeways, I am in no hurry so who cares if I haven't cracked a 100mph.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Nissan Axxess Overview

The Used 1990 Nissan Axxess is offered in the following submodels: Axxess Minivan. Available styles include XE 3dr Minivan 4WD, SE 3dr Minivan 4WD, XE 3dr Minivan, and SE 3dr Minivan.

