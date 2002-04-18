Used 1990 Nissan Axxess
I bought this little car mostly as a favor for a surrogate brother headed for New Zealand. He had owned it for 14 years. I didn't really want this funky looking little Baby SUV. This little beauty was like new in and out and had 83,000 miles on it. I have driven it around Anchorage, Alaska and for short 100 mile trips out of town. I am aghast that I'm becoming very fond of this thing! My buddy Gary, the previous owner, had a near complete overhaul performed due to a timing chain problem. As he was at it he replaced the shocks and brakes and exhaust system. $1700 all told. I get a regular 24 MPG around town and have managed 31 on cruise at 65 MPH. This is a great car!
I was looking for an AWD wagon with decent fuel economy. This was easy to load groceries, people or dogs. I averaged 25 mpg in town with automatic, after a leak in fuel injectors was fixed. Parts were hard to find, because it was sold in U.S. only 4 years. But it was sold longer in Canada under name: Prairie. There is a yahoo web group for Axxess owners: helps with mechanical questions and finding parts. My vehicle had an electric short somewhere when I bought it. Ceiling light never worked, front power windows worked when they wanted, radio quit. Three alternators in the last 10 months. Mechanic told me to sell it after last alternator was draining battery, on the day it was installed
I have had this car for a long time. Over the last several years many items have started to fail. Alternator, timing chain guides, auto seat belts, rack and pinnion, which caused other front end problems, drive shafts, fuel injectors leaking, A/C head unit and low limit switch, and the list goes on.
I have driven this car for 11 years now. I have 152,000 miles on the car and just replaced the clutch. THat is it. Get it lubed and oiled every 3,000 - 5,000 miles. Throw what ever I want in the car. Has given me no problems. Has a nice little four banger, gets up to 95 mph on Socal freeways, I am in no hurry so who cares if I haven't cracked a 100mph.
|XE 3dr Minivan 4WD
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SE 3dr Minivan 4WD
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|XE 3dr Minivan
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SE 3dr Minivan
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|138 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
The least-expensive 1990 Nissan Axxess is the 1990 Nissan Axxess SE 3dr Minivan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 1990 Nissan Axxess Overview
The Used 1990 Nissan Axxess is offered in the following submodels: Axxess Minivan. Available styles include XE 3dr Minivan 4WD, SE 3dr Minivan 4WD, XE 3dr Minivan, and SE 3dr Minivan.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1990 Nissan Axxess and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1990 Axxess 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1990 Axxess.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Nissan Axxess for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1990 Nissan Axxess.
Find a new Nissan Axxess for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,623.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,043.
