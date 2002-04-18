  1. Home
See all for sale
1990 Highlights

What's that? This is the most frequently asked question regarding the Axxess. The Axxess replaces the now defunct Stanza wagon and is sandwiched between minivans and compact station wagons in size and utility. The Axxess offers interesting features such as available four-wheel drive and dual sliding passenger doors that allow the middle-row passengers an entrance or exit from either side of the vehicle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Axxess.

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 12 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, Where has this car been all my life!?
Terry,

I bought this little car mostly as a favor for a surrogate brother headed for New Zealand. He had owned it for 14 years. I didn't really want this funky looking little Baby SUV. This little beauty was like new in and out and had 83,000 miles on it. I have driven it around Anchorage, Alaska and for short 100 mile trips out of town. I am aghast that I'm becoming very fond of this thing! My buddy Gary, the previous owner, had a near complete overhaul performed due to a timing chain problem. As he was at it he replaced the shocks and brakes and exhaust system. $1700 all told. I get a regular 24 MPG around town and have managed 31 on cruise at 65 MPH. This is a great car!

4.125 out of 5 stars, good mini mini-van
Ringer,

I was looking for an AWD wagon with decent fuel economy. This was easy to load groceries, people or dogs. I averaged 25 mpg in town with automatic, after a leak in fuel injectors was fixed. Parts were hard to find, because it was sold in U.S. only 4 years. But it was sold longer in Canada under name: Prairie. There is a yahoo web group for Axxess owners: helps with mechanical questions and finding parts. My vehicle had an electric short somewhere when I bought it. Ceiling light never worked, front power windows worked when they wanted, radio quit. Three alternators in the last 10 months. Mechanic told me to sell it after last alternator was draining battery, on the day it was installed

3.625 out of 5 stars, Starting to fail
dinow,

I have had this car for a long time. Over the last several years many items have started to fail. Alternator, timing chain guides, auto seat belts, rack and pinnion, which caused other front end problems, drive shafts, fuel injectors leaking, A/C head unit and low limit switch, and the list goes on.

3.875 out of 5 stars, Love this Car - It's Not a Porsche
jonhb,

I have driven this car for 11 years now. I have 152,000 miles on the car and just replaced the clutch. THat is it. Get it lubed and oiled every 3,000 - 5,000 miles. Throw what ever I want in the car. Has given me no problems. Has a nice little four banger, gets up to 95 mph on Socal freeways, I am in no hurry so who cares if I haven't cracked a 100mph.

Features & Specs

XE 3dr Minivan 4WD features & specs
XE 3dr Minivan 4WD
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
SE 3dr Minivan 4WD features & specs
SE 3dr Minivan 4WD
N/A
MPG 16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
XE 3dr Minivan features & specs
XE 3dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
SE 3dr Minivan features & specs
SE 3dr Minivan
N/A
MPG 18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Nissan Axxess a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1990 Axxess both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan Axxess fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Axxess gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Axxess. Learn more

Is the Nissan Axxess reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Axxess is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Axxess. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Axxess's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1990 Nissan Axxess a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1990 Nissan Axxess is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1990 Axxess is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1990 Nissan Axxess?

The least-expensive 1990 Nissan Axxess is the 1990 Nissan Axxess SE 3dr Minivan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan Axxess?

    If you're interested in the Nissan Axxess, the next question is, which Axxess model is right for you? Axxess variants include XE 3dr Minivan 4WD, SE 3dr Minivan 4WD, XE 3dr Minivan, and SE 3dr Minivan. For a full list of Axxess models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    The Used 1990 Nissan Axxess is offered in the following submodels: Axxess Minivan. Available styles include XE 3dr Minivan 4WD, SE 3dr Minivan 4WD, XE 3dr Minivan, and SE 3dr Minivan.

    What do people think of the 1990 Nissan Axxess?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1990 Nissan Axxess and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1990 Axxess 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1990 Axxess.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Which 1990 Nissan Axxesses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Nissan Axxess for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1990 Nissan Axxess.

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

