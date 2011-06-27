2019 Nissan Armada Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Armada SUV
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$89,775*
Total Cash Price
$76,371
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$70,689*
Total Cash Price
$60,135
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$89,775*
Total Cash Price
$76,371
SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$77,758*
Total Cash Price
$66,149
SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$73,517*
Total Cash Price
$62,540
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$99,671*
Total Cash Price
$84,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$5,789
|Maintenance
|$639
|$1,074
|$972
|$3,033
|$3,048
|$8,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,112
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,345
|Financing
|$4,107
|$3,303
|$2,445
|$1,530
|$552
|$11,938
|Depreciation
|$19,416
|$6,123
|$5,794
|$6,792
|$6,434
|$44,558
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,045
|$14,450
|$13,439
|$15,928
|$14,912
|$89,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$4,558
|Maintenance
|$503
|$846
|$765
|$2,388
|$2,400
|$6,902
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,450
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,634
|Financing
|$3,234
|$2,601
|$1,925
|$1,205
|$435
|$9,400
|Depreciation
|$15,288
|$4,821
|$4,562
|$5,348
|$5,066
|$35,085
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,445
|$11,378
|$10,582
|$12,542
|$11,742
|$70,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$5,789
|Maintenance
|$639
|$1,074
|$972
|$3,033
|$3,048
|$8,766
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$376
|$551
|$1,085
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,112
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,345
|Financing
|$4,107
|$3,303
|$2,445
|$1,530
|$552
|$11,938
|Depreciation
|$19,416
|$6,123
|$5,794
|$6,792
|$6,434
|$44,558
|Fuel
|$2,692
|$2,774
|$2,856
|$2,943
|$3,030
|$14,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,045
|$14,450
|$13,439
|$15,928
|$14,912
|$89,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Armada SUV SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$968
|$1,002
|$1,036
|$1,073
|$5,014
|Maintenance
|$553
|$931
|$842
|$2,627
|$2,640
|$7,592
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$326
|$477
|$939
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,695
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,897
|Financing
|$3,557
|$2,861
|$2,118
|$1,326
|$479
|$10,340
|Depreciation
|$16,817
|$5,303
|$5,018
|$5,883
|$5,573
|$38,594
|Fuel
|$2,332
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$2,549
|$2,625
|$12,382
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,890
|$12,516
|$11,640
|$13,796
|$12,916
|$77,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Armada SUV SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$980
|$1,014
|$4,740
|Maintenance
|$523
|$880
|$796
|$2,484
|$2,496
|$7,178
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,548
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,739
|Financing
|$3,363
|$2,705
|$2,002
|$1,253
|$452
|$9,776
|Depreciation
|$15,900
|$5,014
|$4,744
|$5,562
|$5,269
|$36,488
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,423
|$11,833
|$11,005
|$13,044
|$12,212
|$73,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Armada SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$1,328
|$1,375
|$6,427
|Maintenance
|$709
|$1,193
|$1,079
|$3,367
|$3,384
|$9,732
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,455
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,714
|Financing
|$4,560
|$3,667
|$2,714
|$1,699
|$613
|$13,254
|Depreciation
|$21,556
|$6,798
|$6,432
|$7,541
|$7,143
|$49,470
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,467
|$16,043
|$14,921
|$17,684
|$16,556
|$99,671
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Armada
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan Armada in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Nissan Armada info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019