Used 2013 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews

List Price Range
$14,991 - $17,800
Drew, 07/13/2017
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I am 3 years and 50,000 miles in on my first Nissan. I apparently get better gas mileage than most - 18 mpg average - which is bad, but not so bad for the size and power this vehicle affords. Converts from school bus duty to cargo van duty in seconds with ease. It has a very strong, quiet engine and many thoughtful creature features. The interior still looks new even after trucking my kids. The one disappointment I have is the paint seems a little thin. Mine is Midnight Garnet, which is a beautiful color, but it scratches easily. The fact that it is so dark makes scratches more noticeable. I anticipated a utility vehicle designed for family use would have a tougher finish. Otherwise our relationship is a happy one.

Performance
