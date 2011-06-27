Used 2010 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
My second armada
This is my second armada i also owned a 2005 se i love the power and reliability we use ours to tow a travel trailer extensively the self leveling rear end never gave us a problem and the power this unit has a fully loaded 29' trailer fells like your not pulling any thing i've owned fordm Chevy and dodge you can keep em these are in my opinion the most comfortable, powerful,and reliable suv/truck 4x4 on the market.
Value Leader
With $4,500 incentive, no contest. Even 3-4 year old used large SUV couldn't compete. Rear view camera critical on large SUV and Armada is best. Best in class 3rd row comfort and cargo space. Nice interior design, despite a few rough edges. Lots of little storage, but sub-floor storage in back would help. Push-button start and proximity unlock on hatch would be nice improvements. Excellent ride quality, despite engine roar (part of its character). Worst in class gas mileage; 14mpg mixed. But, trade for excellent towing and amazing acceleration, it's worth it. If you don't need off road or towing, go with a minivan; more space, more convenience, 30% cheaper. It's my 5th Nissan!
Travel cruiser and student mover
While ok for driving around town, the Armada was fantastic as a long distance cruiser, as a tow vehicle for our boat, and as a moving truck for our college students. You don’t buy this car for gas mileage or sporty driving. It’s a hauler for people and stuff. The car held up great since we bought it. The paint still looks fantastic and the interior is still in great shape. All the electronics are still working. We had a normal amount of maintenance beyond the warranty period - nothing outrageously expensive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great SUV
I bought this car used, a 2010, with 85000 miles. I went from only owning Lexus vehicles, to this one, and I have to say, I love it - it's perfect. People complain about mileage, but it's a big car, so it is expected to be poor. I average around 14 to 15 MPG overall. Summer its higher, winter it's lower. I traded in a Lexus RX because I wanted something with 3 rows of seats, with a third row that is actually usable. I looked at the Ford Expedition, Suburban, and Yukon, and none of them seemed to have a third row that anyone over the age of 5 could fit into. People note this car rides similar to a truck - and that's because it is one. That said, I think it rides very well, and is responsive for such a big vehicle. Moreover, the Armada is fast - much faster than you would expect. There is ample room for 2nd row passengers, and tons of cargo storage throughout. I have the Platinum version with bucket second row seats - so there is a console between the two seats. DVD entertainment works well. Heated steering wheel is awesome in the winter. In fact, I towed out a Ford F250 this winter that found itself stuck in the snow - and did it with great ease. As a whole, I would totally recommend this vehicle. It's great for family, or to fold down all the seats for hauling stuff. Tows 9100 lbs - more than any truck in it's class. I haven't had it long enough to rate reliability, but so far, it's been great - no problems. Update 9/8/18 I now have 145000 miles and would still completely recommend this truck. I have had no major issues with it, and still love it just as much as I did when I first bought it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice Car
Have a 2010 Titanium 4wd Armada. Great family vehicle. This car makes towing easy and it is very capable off road as well. Overall, this is a very nice truck and i am very pleased with it.
Sponsored cars related to the Armada
Related Used 2010 Nissan Armada SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner