Used 2010 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews

James , 03/09/2016 SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A)

28 of 33 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used, a 2010, with 85000 miles. I went from only owning Lexus vehicles, to this one, and I have to say, I love it - it's perfect. People complain about mileage, but it's a big car, so it is expected to be poor. I average around 14 to 15 MPG overall. Summer its higher, winter it's lower. I traded in a Lexus RX because I wanted something with 3 rows of seats, with a third row that is actually usable. I looked at the Ford Expedition, Suburban, and Yukon, and none of them seemed to have a third row that anyone over the age of 5 could fit into. People note this car rides similar to a truck - and that's because it is one. That said, I think it rides very well, and is responsive for such a big vehicle. Moreover, the Armada is fast - much faster than you would expect. There is ample room for 2nd row passengers, and tons of cargo storage throughout. I have the Platinum version with bucket second row seats - so there is a console between the two seats. DVD entertainment works well. Heated steering wheel is awesome in the winter. In fact, I towed out a Ford F250 this winter that found itself stuck in the snow - and did it with great ease. As a whole, I would totally recommend this vehicle. It's great for family, or to fold down all the seats for hauling stuff. Tows 9100 lbs - more than any truck in it's class. I haven't had it long enough to rate reliability, but so far, it's been great - no problems. Update 9/8/18 I now have 145000 miles and would still completely recommend this truck. I have had no major issues with it, and still love it just as much as I did when I first bought it.