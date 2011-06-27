Used 2006 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews

Best car I've owned Period garrettb , 09/25/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We just sold her, Annie was her name. The kids still ask after her. What a great car. Great power, huge interior, the kids don't even come close to kicking the back of your seat. We bought used with 50K miles and I sold this car with 90K on it and never put one nickel into it other than regular oil changes, oh yeah 1 battery and thats it. It always got 12 mpg unless on a real long trip. Got 16 once. I watched a friend with an Explorer- Junk and then a Tahoe, nice but not a good as this Nissan and not nearly as spacious. Report Abuse

GREAT SUV FOR ME! Victor Salgado , 11/13/2015 SE 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful so I bought my 06 Nissan armada LE 4x4 back in 2005. I was very first owner of this SUV.... I think the price wasn't the best. I paid $54k+ tax and all so it went up to $58k. This truck has been to mexico and back 7 times! And has never gave me a problem on the way. I drive two days straight no stopping only for gas&food.. When I drive past Arizona it is about (105-120°F) and it has never over heated on me. Now I see many people on the comments giving this SUV 1 star because the breaks got worn out? Of course they will go out eventually. I love this truck. I own a 2008 ford f250 6.4 lariat 4door 4x4 I have had it for a year and a half and so far wasted $+10,000 in repairs including transmission it has been in the shop 7 times so far...... And my armada has always been there for me! My son also drives the armada and like every teenager he drives it like shi*! Full throttle. Burnouts and stuff and yet the truck is still up ! Reason why the truck is still up is because I actually spend time on it. Spark plugs , filters. Oil and the rest. Some people never change that stuff and expect it to go for years! I give this truck a 5/5. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Armada-my first big unit. Raul , 07/04/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After driving my Odyssey for many years....I bought my first SUV, and so far has been I am very satisfied with it. I research through everyone's comments on the car, and selected LE fully loaded, NAV, DVD the works. So far, all systems are working as it was designed. Pro-excellent exterior and interior design. My kids loves the DVD, while I can listen to my music. NAV - love it with all of its functionality. Cons- MPG, but its expected for a big SUV. Report Abuse

Very pleased! Northern Cal buyer , 10/12/2005 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Any review from a buyer that states "Bad on Fuel" is suspect. If you actually purchase a vehicle like this, and then are shocked by the fuel economy AFTER the purchase, you probably deserve everything you get. Poor fuel economy aside (and which of the SUV's in this class don't have poor fuel economy?), this is a great SUV. Distinctive styling that sets it apart. Powerful engine. Sharp interior. Comfortable 3rd row seats that can actually be used for more than just an emergency. Tons of storage. Get this vehicle loaded with the technology package and you won't regret it. I'm very satisfied. Report Abuse