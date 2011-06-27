Used 2015 Nissan Altima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Altima Sedan
3.5 S w/Prod. End 6/14 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,015*
Total Cash Price
$15,107
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,015*
Total Cash Price
$15,107
2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,328*
Total Cash Price
$13,085
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,674*
Total Cash Price
$12,371
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,875*
Total Cash Price
$16,772
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,529*
Total Cash Price
$17,486
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,427*
Total Cash Price
$17,010
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,571*
Total Cash Price
$11,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 3.5 S w/Prod. End 6/14 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$1,280
|$987
|$906
|$2,325
|$1,883
|$7,381
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$846
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,054
|Financing
|$813
|$653
|$484
|$302
|$109
|$2,361
|Depreciation
|$3,703
|$1,490
|$1,311
|$1,162
|$1,043
|$8,708
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,407
|$6,096
|$5,834
|$7,112
|$6,566
|$35,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$1,280
|$987
|$906
|$2,325
|$1,883
|$7,381
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$846
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,054
|Financing
|$813
|$653
|$484
|$302
|$109
|$2,361
|Depreciation
|$3,703
|$1,490
|$1,311
|$1,162
|$1,043
|$8,708
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,407
|$6,096
|$5,834
|$7,112
|$6,566
|$35,015
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|Maintenance
|$1,109
|$855
|$784
|$2,014
|$1,631
|$6,393
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$913
|Financing
|$704
|$565
|$419
|$262
|$95
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$3,208
|$1,290
|$1,135
|$1,007
|$903
|$7,543
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,148
|$5,280
|$5,053
|$6,160
|$5,687
|$30,328
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,180
|Maintenance
|$1,048
|$808
|$742
|$1,904
|$1,542
|$6,044
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$693
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$863
|Financing
|$666
|$535
|$396
|$248
|$89
|$1,933
|Depreciation
|$3,033
|$1,220
|$1,073
|$952
|$854
|$7,131
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,703
|$4,992
|$4,778
|$5,824
|$5,377
|$28,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$1,421
|$1,096
|$1,005
|$2,582
|$2,091
|$8,195
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$939
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,170
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$537
|$336
|$121
|$2,621
|Depreciation
|$4,112
|$1,654
|$1,455
|$1,290
|$1,158
|$9,668
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,444
|$6,768
|$6,478
|$7,896
|$7,290
|$38,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,908
|Maintenance
|$1,482
|$1,142
|$1,048
|$2,692
|$2,180
|$8,544
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$979
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,220
|Financing
|$941
|$756
|$560
|$350
|$126
|$2,733
|Depreciation
|$4,287
|$1,724
|$1,517
|$1,345
|$1,207
|$10,080
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,888
|$7,056
|$6,753
|$8,232
|$7,600
|$40,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$5,747
|Maintenance
|$1,441
|$1,111
|$1,020
|$2,618
|$2,121
|$8,311
|Repairs
|$563
|$655
|$765
|$897
|$1,047
|$3,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$952
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,187
|Financing
|$915
|$735
|$545
|$340
|$123
|$2,658
|Depreciation
|$4,170
|$1,677
|$1,476
|$1,308
|$1,174
|$9,806
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,592
|$6,864
|$6,569
|$8,008
|$7,393
|$39,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$1,008
|$777
|$713
|$1,831
|$1,483
|$5,812
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$666
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$830
|Financing
|$640
|$514
|$381
|$238
|$86
|$1,859
|Depreciation
|$2,916
|$1,173
|$1,032
|$915
|$821
|$6,857
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,407
|$4,800
|$4,594
|$5,600
|$5,170
|$27,571
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Altima in Virginia is:not available
