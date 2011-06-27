  1. Home
Used 1998 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good old Reliable.

mitchell19, 03/27/2014
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Bought a 1998 Nissan Altima brand new off the dealer lot in cerritos with only 5 miles. I loved everything about it, the interior, the way it drove, and not to mention its reliability. It never once broke down on me....ever. I loved its reliability so much, I wish I could buy another one. I was sooo sad the day I totaled it at 148,000 miles. Me and my family drove it everywhere from San Francisco to Minnesota to Las Vegas and back, it was also a great commuter car for getting to and from work. I now drive a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, only time will tell just as to how reliable it is.

Report Abuse
High Mileage Altima

Dragasoni, 03/28/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my 98 Altima in March 2001 with 30,000 miles. Now it has over 200,000 miles! I've had almost NO problem with this car either. I had to replace the alternator at 120,000 miles and the the CV joints at 150,000 miles. The car has never broken down, and has made several long trips to New York, Miami, Orlando, and Atlanta from Tampa Bay. About 65% of the miles are higway and about 35% are city. It currently runs strong, just as it did when I first bought it. It does burn some oil (1 quart every 4,000 miles) and it's a bit slower then it was 170,000 miles ago. I don't maintain it as good as I should though. I change the oil every 5,000 miles.

Report Abuse

great delivery car

R.Rushing, 02/26/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is a great car. The handling is really good, not what you expect when looking at it. U-turns can be a problem. Has great power concerning the 2.4 4 cylinder engine. Roomy on the inside & I'm 6'4''. Everything is in a good place to reach. The outside is nice, only the back doesn't look right without the spoiler. The sound is great with standard cd & tape players. Very good on gas. I've been a delivery driver since 05 & put well over 100,000 miles on it. Besides the normal (tiers, brakes, oil) i only spent about $700 on a fuel pump. I only paid $500 for the car but would have paid 4x that.

Report Abuse
My little coco drop car

ria10, 06/05/2015
GLE 4dr Sedan
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Where do I even begin, well my father bought me this car in 2013 with 173,000 miles on it. At first i was nervous it wouldnt last but now two years later and only 174,032 miles its not bad. Ive had to replace to alternator and wiper motor. currently the front axle is having problems but that will be fixed soon.Paint chips a lot and it tends to be very loud. Other then that i really love my little coco drop. After a good amount of money is put in to it tho this baby is ready to go for another 100,000 miles. I highly encourage people to get altimas. Maybe not as old as mine to. :)

Report Abuse

Wonderful car

Ol Hokie, 08/17/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought the car used seven years ago with 45,000 miles on it; it now has nearly 209,000 and I have spent no money on it except for routine maintenance and service, gasoline, tires, and new CV joints at about 190,000 miles. It still has the original clutch (it's a 5 speed manual). It is the eighth Nissan that I have owned. All have been great!

Report Abuse
