Used 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech Consumer Reviews

Douglas Tucker , 10/27/2017 NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned two 370 Z's (a Sport and a Nismo Tech) and am amazed that everyone who can do without a back seat doesn't drive one (or hire a babysitter). These cars are truly amazing. I have a 120 mile daily commute in Colorado and Wyoming and drive my Z year round (winter tires October through March) and actually look forward to my commute, every single day. I have driven in blizzards and 80mph gusts and with the snow tires on it isn't even a challenge (though I don't recommend the base model for winter driving as there is no limited slip diff). The 370 Z is absolutely amazing and the value you get for the price (sport around 32k) seems like a steal. If you have the money the Nismo is worth it (it is so much more that an extra few HP). I gave the car 4/5 overall rating only because many looking for a "Driver's car" are not willing to accept the sacrifices that a true sports car / driver's car makes to achieve the level of adrenaline pumping fun the Z-car elicits. However, if you understand this is an unapologetic track-capable machine focused entirely on making your driving fun, exciting, and a form of entertainment rather than a chore, than this is the car for you (and is undoubtedly 5/5). The 370Z is absolutely one of the purest driver cars (maybe the purest driver's car) under 100k in the world today. That being said - a driver's car is sporty and the focus is on performance and the driving experience. It is about full engagement, and if this is not what your looking for - this car is not for you (thus the 4/5 overall rating). If your looking for a drivers car for weekend outings or as a very capable and fun daily driver, (and don't carry kids and cargo much) then this is a 5/5 driver car for you. Nothing, however is perfect and there are issues that one should expect before even considering this vehicle. Mainly you must recognize that this car is not big. If you are into super big gulps and cruising with the wife and kids.... think again, the kids get kicked to the curb. Cargo space s limited, and even glove box and console space is at a premium. There is no back seat and the enormous tires/wheel wells and stabilizer bar eat up much of the back hatch storage and there is only one small cup holder; which when you have your best girl (or guy) in the car with you, can be a bit cumbersome. Getting in and out of the car can require a bit of human origami at times; as its stance and seating positions are quite low (as a sports car should be). Further, the ride is firm (though not ever unpleasant or wearisome) and the car tracks the road like a blood hound which does actually require a high level of focus when driving much above 90-95MPH. Finally, the rear visibility is just poor (but the car is oh so beautiful). Having said all of this, these issues are only issues if you are expecting this tiny unapologetic drivers car to be something else. I find the car extremely comfortable with plenty of headroom (I am 6 foot tall), and the seats (once your in them) are the most comfortable I've ever sat in (Nissan sport bucket or Ricaro racing depending upon your trim package). Pedal placement is perfect. The steering is on the heavy side, but in the very best way - with excellent feedback, quality material feel and mounted controls. Many reviews call the design "long in the tooth" as it has not been redesigned in about 9 years, but honestly I don't think this is true - if someone didn't know it, this car would pass for a 2018 design. Inside and out, this car is beautiful and well designed. It is a truly amazing performer keeping up with cars twice its price with 0-60 in around 5s (depending upon trim) and an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (with lots of rpm left when there) and it starts at under 30k, making it an amazing value as well. If you like to drive, you'll like it even more in the Z, period.