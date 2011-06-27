Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,560
|$11,491
|$13,591
|Clean
|$9,269
|$11,146
|$13,161
|Average
|$8,686
|$10,456
|$12,300
|Rough
|$8,103
|$9,766
|$11,440
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer LE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,371
|$11,085
|$12,955
|Clean
|$9,086
|$10,752
|$12,545
|Average
|$8,515
|$10,087
|$11,725
|Rough
|$7,943
|$9,421
|$10,905
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,811
|$11,732
|$13,822
|Clean
|$9,512
|$11,380
|$13,385
|Average
|$8,914
|$10,676
|$12,510
|Rough
|$8,316
|$9,971
|$11,635
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,974
|$9,439
|$11,036
|Clean
|$7,731
|$9,156
|$10,687
|Average
|$7,245
|$8,589
|$9,989
|Rough
|$6,759
|$8,022
|$9,290
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,611
|$10,402
|$12,347
|Clean
|$8,348
|$10,090
|$11,956
|Average
|$7,823
|$9,465
|$11,175
|Rough
|$7,298
|$8,841
|$10,393
Estimated values
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,931
|$12,777
|$14,797
|Clean
|$10,598
|$12,394
|$14,329
|Average
|$9,932
|$11,626
|$13,392
|Rough
|$9,265
|$10,859
|$12,456