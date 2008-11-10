Used 1991 Nissan 240SX for Sale Near Me

240SX Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 240SX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6
4.637 Reviews
1991 240sx
TvM,10/11/2008
Have had this car for almost a year and been in family brand new. The car has been wrecked 4 times 2 major by previous family members and runs great! I had recently been forced into a curb at 50 mph and was still able to drive the car around town. It flat can take a beating. The thing that really hinders the car is its fuel injectors. I am replacing one at least every 2 months.
