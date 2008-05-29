  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 200SX

Used 1998 Nissan 200SX

1998 Nissan 200SX 2 Dr SE-R Coupe
(37)

Used 1998 Nissan 200SX

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Reliable and economical transportation.

Vehicle overview

Enthusiasts have long lamented the loss of the econo-sport sedan that paved the way for cars like the Volkswagen GTI, the Dodge Omni GLH and the Ford Contour SE. That sedan was called the BMW 2002, and it blended performance with function, offering within its sedate three-box shape the ability to speed, undetected, past police who were looking for brightly colored, finned and spoilered muscle cars to yank over to the side of the road.

The BMW was affordable fun, and most of the souped-up hatchbacks that followed it never adhered to the basic formula that the Bimmer embraced: simplicity in style, with an emphasis on performance and the driving experience. Most of the pocket-rockets that followed the 2002 were painted in bright hues, with spoilers, ground effects and hood vents to give them the boy-racer look, which only attracted attention from speed enforcers.

Then along came Nissan, in the midst of a corporate change in philosophy that dictated that cars should be good looking and fun-to-drive. In 1991, Nissan gave us the 140-horsepower Nissan Sentra SE-R, a version of the Sentra coupe stuffed with a big four-cylinder engine, fat tires and a tweaked suspension. Discreet fog lights, a small rear spoiler and attractive alloy wheels were the only external clues that indicated this was more than a regular Sentra coupe. The press affectionately labeled it the modern-day BMW 2002.

Nissan replaced the Sentra coupe with the 200SX in 1995. Three versions are available, and all of them are more roomy and refined than the old Sentra coupe. Base and SE models are affordable, sporty runabouts, but our favorite continues to be the SE-R. This is a smoother car than the brash and scrappy model it replaced in 95, but we still find ourselves wishing for the earlier model's clean looks. Still, performance is its virtue, and it continues to possess the stealthy anonymity that made the Sentra SE-R so desirable.

Despite the rather dull styling and measly 115 horsepower engine, base and SE versions of the 200SX are more appealing than the coupe they replaced. Interiors are ergonomically correct, offering a fine driving position and room for four. SE models are well-trimmed, and can be equipped with antilock brakes, power sunroof and a rear spoiler. All models get exterior styling tweaks that help clean up the 200SX's somewhat dumpy image - our only real complaint about the car since its introduction.

We conducted an extensive road test of a 200SX SE-R this fall and walked away from the car very impressed. Its responsive handling, free-revving engine and tight build quality left several of our staff members wondering if it might make a perfect second car for their families. Some were smitten enough to contact Nissan directly about purchasing this press vehicle after its tour of duty. If that isn't the highest compliment we can pay, we don't know what is. The Nissan 200SX is a great car with a lot more personality than one would expect from its frumpy looks. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

1998 Highlights

Exterior enhancements include new headlights, taillights, front and rear bumpers and revised grille. Three new colors are available for 1998.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1998 Nissan 200SX pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all 200SX lease offers
1998 Nissan 200SX price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Nissan 200SX.

5 star reviews: 54%
4 star reviews: 38%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 37 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • engine
  • interior
  • transmission
  • comfort
  • acceleration
  • spaciousness
  • sound system
  • seats
  • visibility
  • ride quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • value
  • lights
  • dashboard
  • oil
  • climate control
  • cup holders
  • warranty
  • steering wheel
  • emission system
  • wheels & tires
  • doors
  • brakes
  • electrical system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Still love my car after 11 years
CapsHockeyFan,

I've been very happy with this car that looks just like the one pictured :) It's going strong after 11 years and 128,000 miles, with little maintenance. I have had some minor repairs done, but it beats having to buy a new car.

4.25 out of 5 stars, Great car overall
my200sxowns,

I've had this car for 2 years now and she's running fine so far. One of the obvious yet best things about this car is the gas mileage. When it comes to tuning, there aren't a ton of mods out there for it, but you can purchase mods for a 95-98 Sentra with the same engine size and type and it'll be fine. So far I've got a cold air intake, cat-back exhaust, and street springs. Performance was a little lackluster stock, but when modified... well, I'm left speechless. Great car and lightweight as well.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Ten Years and still going strong!
Marty,

I have 201,189 miles on my car. I replaced the computer chip, kind of expensive. But, overall just standard maintenance, tires, oil, brakes and 1 battery. Starts always! Not very fast, but once it gets up to speed, you can lock the cruise at 80 and go. Averages 36 mpg!! I think I will keep it until it falls apart, or 500,000 which ever comes first.

4 out of 5 stars, An ackward looking sleeper.
Terrence Bunce,
SE-R 2dr Coupe

Quick 5 speed manual. OK MPG. Poor rear visibility.

Write a review

See all 37 reviews

Used Years for Nissan 200SX
1998
1997
1996
1995

Features & Specs

SE 2dr Coupe features & specs
SE 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
SE-R 2dr Coupe features & specs
SE-R 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Nissan 200SX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Nissan 200SX for sale
1998
1997
1996
1995

FAQ

Is the Nissan 200SX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1998 200SX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan 200SX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 200SX gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 200SX has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan 200SX. Learn more

Is the Nissan 200SX reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan 200SX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 200SX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 200SX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1998 Nissan 200SX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1998 Nissan 200SX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1998 200SX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1998 Nissan 200SX?

The least-expensive 1998 Nissan 200SX is the 1998 Nissan 200SX 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan 200SX?

    If you're interested in the Nissan 200SX, the next question is, which 200SX model is right for you? 200SX variants include SE 2dr Coupe, SE-R 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe. For a full list of 200SX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1998 Nissan 200SX

    Used 1998 Nissan 200SX Overview

    The Used 1998 Nissan 200SX is offered in the following submodels: 200SX Coupe. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe, SE-R 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

    What do people think of the 1998 Nissan 200SX?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Nissan 200SX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 200SX 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 200SX.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Nissan 200SX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 200SX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1998 Nissan 200SX?

    Which 1998 Nissan 200SXES are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Nissan 200SX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Nissan 200SX.

    Can't find a new 1998 Nissan 200SXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan 200SX for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,225.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,559.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1998 Nissan 200SX?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials

    Related Used 1998 Nissan 200SX info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider