Reliable and economical transportation.
I've been very happy with this car that looks just like the one pictured :) It's going strong after 11 years and 128,000 miles, with little maintenance. I have had some minor repairs done, but it beats having to buy a new car.
I've had this car for 2 years now and she's running fine so far. One of the obvious yet best things about this car is the gas mileage. When it comes to tuning, there aren't a ton of mods out there for it, but you can purchase mods for a 95-98 Sentra with the same engine size and type and it'll be fine. So far I've got a cold air intake, cat-back exhaust, and street springs. Performance was a little lackluster stock, but when modified... well, I'm left speechless. Great car and lightweight as well.
I have 201,189 miles on my car. I replaced the computer chip, kind of expensive. But, overall just standard maintenance, tires, oil, brakes and 1 battery. Starts always! Not very fast, but once it gets up to speed, you can lock the cruise at 80 and go. Averages 36 mpg!! I think I will keep it until it falls apart, or 500,000 which ever comes first.
Quick 5 speed manual. OK MPG. Poor rear visibility.
Features & Specs
|SE 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|115 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE-R 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 6400 rpm
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|115 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1998 Nissan 200SX is the 1998 Nissan 200SX 2dr Coupe.
Used 1998 Nissan 200SX Overview
The Used 1998 Nissan 200SX is offered in the following submodels: 200SX Coupe. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe, SE-R 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1998 Nissan 200SX?
Edmunds users rate the 1998 200SX 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
