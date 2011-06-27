Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Consumer Reviews

Tommy's Red Rider Outlander GT Tom Colosimo , 02/10/2016 GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful UPDATE: Now at 80K miles. All going well. Red Rider is still purring along MPG averaging around 22.5 MPG highway and city. Using 88/87 and 91 octane gas - all seems the same. One thing noticed and brought in for checking out; outside push-button lock/unlock button on drivers door continues to be unresponsive at times during hot weather and cold weather. Took into dealer a couple of times and, of course, it was 'normal'. At least it is noted in my file for future issues. I have extended warranty on vehicle until 160K miles. Otherwise, no issues. UPDATE: Now at 63K miles. All going well. Just changed transmission and differential fluids as well as an oil change. Very important since I do towing of my sailboat ongoing during the summer. The V6 does very well with this work. Getting around 22 MPG during the summer on average using 88 Octane gas. Still agree with my purchasing of it 4 years ago as being a good value for the money spent! UPDATE: Now at 53.8K miles. Getting a good taste of its capabilities in deep snow here in the Twin Cities. Put in LOCK (VS SNOW for whatever reason) and it goes just about anywhere you need to go without any difficulties! A real machine that seems to like to battle snows! Otherwise, MPG slips a bit in the winter like with all vehicles. Getting about 19 MPG around town now vs around 21 or so in the summer. Still, view this as a great value for what you get in the V6 level vehicle and for maneuvring around in the snows. UPDATE: Now at 46.6K miles. Still enjoying this vehicle. Tows my 24-foot sailboat very well up and down a steep ramp. All features continue to work well as expected. A bit disappointed with the Blue Tooth hookup for 'voice commands'. Can't seem to recognize my voice to engage it but am able to work around that. Wish it had more of the updated safety features such as 'blind spot' and circumference warning when backing up for side approaching cars. Otherwise, the safety features works well. Mileage is about 22 to 23 around the city on REGULAR gas! UPDATE - approaching 40K miles on my red Outlander and still loving it! MPG's are still the same for combo city/hiway of around 22 MPG. I have continued to test using Premium gas and Regular and no difference in MPG's or performance that I can tell and I'm pretty anal about my car! Only thing is that I wish I had some of the features that were added to the 2017 Outlander like; heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring and backup/cross traffic alert! Otherwise I love the safety features I have especially the interactive cruise control. Very good feature that I did not think about when I bought this car!! Love the sound system and riding comfort. Still can't understand the terrible reviews on CR and other bases. Owners seem to LOVE their Mitsubishi's!! Don't believe everything you read! The Mitsubishi Outlander is NOT a piece of crap! I've got 25K miles on mine and love it! I burn regular unleaded and get an avg. of 23 MPG's! I've tried a couple tanks of premium and get the same MPG's and performance! The vehicle is solid in snow traction, acceleration, quietness, steering, etc. I love the LED headlights and tail lights - you don't get that on a 2016 XLE Rav4! I did test drive a LOT of 2015 CUV's before I bought this model. I recently drove a 2016 Rav4 and did not like the bumpy ride, noisy interior, poor acceleration and LACK OF TOWING! AND the price for a 4 cylinder vs. my V6 was ALMOST the same with the same options I have!! I think Mitsubishi messed up there marketing and some of their models over the past 10 years or so but this car is NOT bad! I had a Mazda for 12 years before this and there is no comparison to that vehicle with the smooth shifting 6 speed the Outlander has and power over that Mazda that had a 200 HP V6. So.....try it out before you buy something else! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Bang for Your Buck Christian , 10/11/2016 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 48 of 48 people found this review helpful As many others have said, the so-called "experts" seem to miss the true appeal of the Outlander -- an AFFORDABLE, RELIABLE, SAFE, FUEL-EFFICIENT family SUV with a load of features that would easily cost you thousands more elsewhere. We were able to get our 2016 Outlander SEL for $25,000, and that was WITH 0% financing for 72 months. Shop around, and you won't find another SUV in its class that comes even close when you factor in the features Mitsubishi includes as standard with the SEL trim level. So, what do you get for the money? Well, for starters we are routinely getting 31+ mpg on the highway, and up to 36 mpg in some instances. On hilly back roads and in town, you will run pretty close to the 24/25 mpg advertised mileage, which is still fine for a vehicle of this size. In addition to the economy, you're getting a 5-star safety rating, a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Again, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan and all the U.S. auto makers don't even come close on warranty. And if you compare similar vehicles from Hyundai and Kia with the features you are getting from Mitsubishi, the price isn't close. So, on top of the economy, safety and reliability, now you can add a nicely appointed leather interior, heated front seats, heated side mirrors, 6-inch color touch screen entertainment display with integrated Bluetooth for your phone, fog lights, keyless entry, power driver's seat, 18-inch allow wheels, LED brake lights and daytime running lights and more. And as other reviewers have mentioned, the all-wheel drive on the Outlander is a full-featured system that allows you to switch to various modes and even lock the wheels. We haven't had any poor weather yet to truly test the AWD system, but based on other drivers' reviews, I am confident it will serve us well this winter on the mountain roads around our Pennsylvania home. As for the third-row seats, yes, they ARE tiny. You certainly would not want to ride across the country in them. However, I imagine most families are like ours and the third-row seats are not for everyday use but rather for occasional use when the kids have a couple friends along or when grandma and grandpa visit and we want to go out to dinner without the need to drive two vehicles. In such instances, the rear seats are more than adequate and represent a real convenience that most other vehicles in this class don't even offer, or charge $1,000 for as an upgrade. Plus, when the third-row seats are folded down, the Outlander offers generous cargo capacity, and with the second row seats folded, there is plenty of room for hauling even large, bulky objects. As for the driving performance, it is true that the 4-cylinder engine is a bit underpowered. Acceleration is sluggish, but that's the tradeoff for the great fuel economy. Besides, my wife and I aren't race car drivers, and we find the overall performance more than adequate. The overall comfort of the leather seats (first and second rows) is very good, the standard sound system is quite good and road noise is quite good. We are only a couple months in, but so far so good with the Outlander. Honestly, I feel this vehicle represents, by far, the best family SUV value on the market, and after looking at MANY other options, I just could not get away from the fact that Mitsubishi offers consumers a lot more for their money than other manufacturers. Add in the great warranty and I am confident that this Outlander will serve our family's needs for many years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Outlander excellent, auto media reviews are biased PK , 10/02/2016 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 112 of 115 people found this review helpful Biased and disconnected auto media... Why do the Edmunds owner reviews not reflect this horrible car you profess? Your credibility is doo-doo. Real proactive lockable 4WD with torque vectoring and major ground clearance (~2+ inches more than most). You only get this grade 4WD (~Quadra Drive II) as a spendy option on a Limited or better Grand Cherokee. $50k for starters. Not even available with most other mfger's. You could stick with the cheapo reactive 4WD (a simple ABS mod actually) where it kicks in after the wheels slip. Great! AWD kicks in -AFTER- you're already sliding into the ditch! Shame on you Subaru for going this route to bump your fuel ratings. Oh well, join the club then. OMG, doesn't handle like a CX5? No kidding, it's biased for 4x4 capability, not car-like compromise. Unfortunately you can't evaluate 4WD capability in the ten minutes the auto journalists spend with the car in southern California. 3rd row seating is tight? How many SUV's in this class have 3rd row? Right, it's not a Suburban, why compare it to one? Low on power? Acceleration is the same as prior model Toyotas and Honda's, but nothing was said about them at the time. I'll take tried and true power train over "experimental" systems that boost power at the cost of reliability (widespread direct injection teething problems, Chrysler 9 speed transmissions, etc). It's criticized that Mitsubishi has the lowest output V6 available. How many of the small SUV's are available with a V6? Almost none. And the power to weight ratio is the same as a Grand Cherokee with the Pentastar, which is panned as "more than adequate" power. Notice the 100% "built in Japan"? That means all parts are high quality. Look at US built cars. 70% US parts, with 30% coming from Vietnam,China, etc.. Have to offset the cost of the good stuff with some crap. Oh, and the crap is the stuff the mfgr has no warranty or accountability for. Wear parts; Shocks, brakes, ball joints, tires, tied rods,etc.. Plan on replacing those at 30k miles. The Fosgate audio system gets criticized hard too. Give me a break. It's the best sounding system out there. It destroys the Logic 7 in my old BMW. The head unit isn't a technical wonder, but oh, the sound... My biggest problem is that they are comparing MSRP to MSRP. To compare apples to apples you should compare -actual- average purchase price. What they are selling for, not what they'd like to sell them for. Throw in the 60k/10 year bumper to bumper and it's an easy choice for a lot of people. Problem is they don't even drive one after they read the 5 minute test drive review from the guy who re-printed the previous year review, who just got out of a Land Rover and a Corvette. This vehicle needs a proper review, unbiased, with attention to detail, with no comparisons to vehicles that are dissimilar. Mitsubishi is not getting a fair shake here. Update 4/28/2018: Same opinion, no regrets. 43k miles without a problem. Yeah, it's a snowmobile in the winter. Lock the S-AWC into snow mode and forget about it. Still a smooth ride, bangin' stereo. The versatility of the fold down 3rd row seats has been more valuable than I thought. I won't buy another SUV without it. I have managed to deactivate the power hatch twice with the little button in the lower center console. I thought it was broken, but nope, my fault. I still like the looks a lot, it hasn't gotten old. It does seem like a much bigger vehicle than it is. Roomy and can pack lots of stuff in it, but it parks easy and can fit into tight spots. Lastly, when I bring it into service at White Bear Mitsubishi, I see the two crashed Outlanders proudly displayed out front. High speed accidents with semi trucks. Both drivers had minor injuries. The "Rise" safety frame technology in these Outlanders is no joke. Gives me as piece of mind about my purchase every time I drive in. I'll be back for the PHEV version at some point. Happy camper. . Performance Comfort Reliability

Better than Reviewed Michael Blades , 04/19/2016 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 209 of 217 people found this review helpful I read a bunch of reviews but wanted something specific: a car that could hold an extra smaller kid when I needed it and 30 mpg on the highway. Alternatives were a minivan...nope. A ton of cash...nope. Or a Journey or a Rogue. The Journey with leather seats and AWD came out with less mileage and more $. Plus they have not been reliable and have a short warranty. The Rogue back seat was ridiculous, plus no leather with that extra seat option. -So I went back and forth on the Outlander because it got middling to poor reviews, particularly with Consumer Reports. But I realized the poor reviews came in areas I do not care about because I drive like a grandma. Acceleration slow? So what. Some lean on corners? Who cares. I stick the thing in Eco mode X 2 (AWC Eco and the Standard Eco) and get 34 on the highway with an AWD vehicle on a nice day. -It's also comfortable and quiet and my 35 mile commute in the am is incredibly pleasant. -The warranty is king, and I took it to the life of my payments (84 months...at 0.9%..Yeah, seriously) for 1200 bucks. -The safety ratings are outstanding. -It looks good with a metallic coppery brown exterior and beige leather interior. -I'm happy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value