Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Montero Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in White
    used

    2002 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    174,553 miles

    $5,530

    Details
  • 2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Mitsubishi Montero Limited

    197,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero searches:

Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Montero
  4. Used 1997 Mitsubishi Montero

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero
Overall Consumer Rating
4.423 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (39%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Great SUV for under $5K
az66bug,10/25/2013
Bought this Montero 2 years ago after doing allot of research for a reliable SUV for under $5K; this was one of 5 suggested. I didn't want something big like a Expedition or small like a Escape and this fit the bill. It had 141,000 miles and I knew it would need some money for maintenance items like timing belt, etc. I only paid $3800.00 so had room to do these repairs. Although I did have a cooling issue that turned out to be the radiator, overall I am happy with this Montero. It's a 3rd vehicle that I bought for hauling around the dogs and Home Depot runs that I drive allot more just because it's pretty fun to drive and simplistic in nature, which I like.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Montero
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to