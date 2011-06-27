Used 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Consumer Reviews

soooo reliable gl956 , 02/02/2012 34 of 34 people found this review helpful bought my montero sport with 150,000 five years ago and i was a little bit skeptical but its was pretty cheap compared to all the other MS that were out there.. let me tell you that this truck is amazing.. it now has over 350,000 miles and feels like it can get another 350,000 more! im usually on the road alot traveling about 100 a day. and my mitsu is soo comfortable. my montero has leather interior with wood trimming all around. its a beautiful black (that looks like a sparkle green when hit with the sun) with beige moldings. im absolutely in love with it. i would recommend it to anybody.. oh and ive only had to replace the alternator because of an oil leak it had. (all monteros have it) Report Abuse

Great vehicle 15yrs later Luke , 08/26/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought my 2000 Mitsubishi Montero Sport new in the fall of 2000. It's been an extremely dependable and reliable vehicle for 15 years and 130,000 miles. Rarely has it been garaged or babied. It's driven 20-40 miles most days in all weather and is rarely off road. I keep up on basic maintenance and service like tune ups, oil, tires, brakes, etc but have let all the dings, scratches go. The transfer case shifts in and out just fine after 15 years of trouble free 4x4 snow and rain. Sunroof sometimes leaks if debris clogs the drip path. Engine still runs well without a noticeable decline in performance. The only trouble under the hood was the A/C compressor went out in August 2014 during Indiana's hottest time of year -- I had heard it for weeks before it quit. I finally had to replace the brakes rotors and calipers in 2014. The door lights don't turn on every time when you open the door and it doesn't always ding when you leave the headlights on or the keys in the ignition. The Infinity CD player quit but the radio still works even though my wife broke the antenna years ago. It's getting rusty spots behind the wheel well corners. So far no wrecks. My 3 kids and I have spilled tons of drinks and food, but the interior is fine -- no rips in the leather. The back seat is a bit narrow for three car seats so and I had to buy Euro-designed car seats to fit three across. This was getting hard on the back and then we got a minivan. I still drive it anywhere like across the state line or farmers field and I plan to drive it a few more years. No regrets, I love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Truck truck Lukas , 02/26/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought used w/ 70k miles, so far almost 30k miles later and still loving it, the only mechanical problem I have had was the small part in fuel pump (unfortunatelly I had to buy the whole unit $560 w/ repair). Nothing else done to the engine or the truck itself. I live in snow country - the bottom is rusty or should I say rustic... That amount of salt will eat alive anybody. Great comfort, great tow, perfect in the snow, 4x4 is fun to drive - I highly recommend to anybody. I've seen models w/ 160k miles on them - the only thing - do not put syntetic motor oil, I noticed lesser performance... Not sure how it is possible, but the truck works better on regular oil... It's a keeper!

2000 Montero Sport Limited, 3.5L GJP , 03/23/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great truck, high enough off the ground to get through NE Ohio winters with ease. Only issue is front end pull, (shim Issue during alignment) Alarm intermittent Plenty of room for my 3 boys in the back,